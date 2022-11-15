ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Beacon Newspapers

Irregular? What to do and what not to do

By Matthew Kadey
The Beacon Newspapers
The Beacon Newspapers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dw22N_0jBTzBCS00

Try to eat more foods like kiwi, yogurt and chia seeds to help get things moving. Dreamstime/TNS

Chances are most of us have experienced constipation, a condition that becomes more prevalent with advancing age.

In fact, constipation is one of the leading gastrointestinal complaints in America — about 63 million people in the United States experience the condition, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK).

In layman’s terms, constipation is the inability to empty your bowels fully or regularly — when fecal matter (stool) moves through the large bowel (colon) too slowly.

Having three or fewer bowel movements a week is an indicator of constipation. Left unresolved, constipation can lead to increased discomfort and pain, as well as the development of hemorrhoids. Yes, that’s definitely not fun.

While there are myriad causes of constipation, which include stress and the use of certain medications, in many cases the origin may be diet-related.

Sometimes, this condition can be improved by adding certain foods to the diet or by eliminating or reducing the intake of others. The following dietary steps may help clear that internal traffic jam:

Eat and drink more of these

. Take a cue from the Scandinavians and stuff your sandwich between slices of hearty rye bread. A study in the Journal of Nutrition found that people experiencing constipation who consumed rye bread daily had improvements in frequency and ease of stool passage compared with those eating white bread.

“The added fiber helps to form the feces, giving them weight to help them to get out of your system easier,” said Sandra J. Arévalo Valencia, MPH, RDN, Director of Community Health & Wellness at Montefiore Nyack Hospital.

She warns that a diet that is low in dietary fiber, which is common in America, could be a trigger for constipation. This makes reaching for higher fiber options like rye bread important. For even more added fiber, look for options listing whole rye flour/meal as the first ingredient.

Dried plums. Yes, it’s true, eating dried plums (aka prunes) can help. One study in the journal Clinical Nutrition discovered that healthy adults with reported infrequent stool habits and who typically consumed low amounts of dietary fiber experienced increased stool weight and frequency by consuming 80 grams of prunes — about 8 dried fruits — daily.

Prunes likely help to treat constipation because they are high in fiber and sorbitol. The latter is a type of indigestible sugar that pulls water into the bowel to help things flow through easier.

Sauerkraut and yogurt. “It is good to increase the number of good bacteria in your digestive system to have more regular bowel movements,” noted Arévalo Valencia, who added that fermented foods such as sauerkraut and yogurt are rich in these beneficial probiotic bacteria.

Interestingly, an investigation in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition discovered that consuming fiber-rich rye bread alongside a probiotic-rich yogurt helped relieve gastrointestinal complaints like bloating which are often associated with boosting fiber intake as a method to relieve constipation.

. These tiny seeds are a good source of gel-forming soluble fiber. By resisting fermentation and remaining relatively intact during the passage through the large bowel, this soluble fiber increases stool water content, resulting in soft, easy-to-pass stools.

Chia seeds are very versatile and can be added to many foods, considerably boosting the fiber content without too much effort. They work well sprinkled onto cereal, oatmeal or yogurt.

Kiwi. According to a 2021 paper in the American Journal of Gastroenterology, people with chronic constipation who were provided with two kiwi fruit daily experienced increased spontaneous bowel movements, improved stool consistency, and less straining. Kiwi’s fiber and high-water content may help get things moving.

Water. When dehydrated, the large intestine cannot provide enough water to properly form stools, which leads to hard stools and more constipation.

Note: when adding more fiber-filled foods to your diet, be sure to drink plenty of fluids. “The added water combines with fiber to make feces soft and easier to pass,” Arévalo Valencia said.

High-water foods, like fresh fruits and veggies, can also improve hydration status.

Eat and drink less of these

Highly processed foods. Processed foods tend to be high in fat and low in fiber — a combination that is rough on the colon.

Alcohol. Beer, wine and spirits have diuretic effects (that is, draw water out of the body) and can contribute to constipation.

High-fat meats. If you are prone to constipation, go easy on the sausage and marbled steaks. Some research suggests that too much saturated fat can contribute to constipation.

Note: Constipation may indicate a more serious gastrointestinal disorder, including irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or other health issues, like cancer. If your constipation lasts for several days, or if it doesn’t respond to dietary remedies, call your doctor.

Reprinted with permission from Environmental Nutrition, a monthly publication of Belvoir Media Group, LLC, 1-800-829-5384, EnvironmentalNutrition.com.

© 2022 Belvoir Media Group. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
The Beacon Newspapers

Five foods to eat to improve your sleep

Start eating your way to better sleep by adding these relaxation-prompting, snooze-inducing foods to your plate. Dreamstime/TNS. Shortchanging your sleep makes you feel pretty crummy (as you likely know!), but the impact is even worse than you may think. Poor sleep can weaken your immune system, leaving you more susceptible...
The Beacon Newspapers

Is tracking your heart rate worthwhile?

Q: How does tracking your heart rate provide information about your heart health?. A: Checking your heart rate at rest and with exercise can provide information about your fitness level, and may suggest a heart problem if your pulse is too slow, too fast or irregular. Three good times to...
The Beacon Newspapers

A scratch-and-sniff test for Parkinson’s

A seasonal cold or case of Covid can cause people to lose their sense of smell temporarily. But people whose sense of smell has disappeared for good may be at risk for brain disease. In fact, people with enduring smell loss have a 30% chance of having brain changes associated with Parkinson’s disease.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Beacon Newspapers

Finding companions for older travelers

My son is getting married in the fall and would love for my parents to attend. But they’re both in their 80s with health issues, so they’ll need help getting there. Can you direct me to any travel escort services that can help us?. —Looking for Assistance. Dear...
The Beacon Newspapers

Steps to take after a loved one passes

The death of a loved one is obviously a difficult event to endure. It can become all-consuming, often at the expense of other day-to-day matters that need to be addressed. With the death of a loved one, there are so many phone calls that need to be made and letters that need to be sent. Unfortunately, sometimes we simply get overwhelmed with everything that needs to get handled, and we just stop altogether.
The Beacon Newspapers

Taming natural cell death for longer life

In his basement, 95-year-old Richard Soller zips around a makeshift track encircling boxes full of medals he’s won for track and field and long-distance running. Without a hint of breathlessness, he says, “I can put in miles down here.”. Steps away is an expensive leather recliner he bought...
The Beacon Newspapers

The Beacon Newspapers

Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
725
Post
178K+
Views
ABOUT

In Focus for People Over 50.

 https://www.thebeaconnewspapers.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy