SBF Should Stop Tweeting and Fix his Issues, CZ Says
“I think only a psychopath can write that tweet,” CZ said regarding one of SBF’s recent public messages. Changpeng Zhao – CEO of the world’s leading crypto exchange Binance – advised Sam Bankman-Fried to refrain from dropping misleading messages on Twitter and instead focus on his colossal problems with FTX.
Hundreds of Twitter Employees Want to Resign After Elon Musk’s Ultimatum: Report
Many Twitter employees have decided to exit the social media giant after the company’s new owner asked them to sign up for intensive, longer hours or leave. Just three weeks after acquiring social media giant Twitter, Elon Musk has triggered a mass exit at the company. Within the first...
