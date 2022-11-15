Needs Inc. Food Pantry does a ton of good for our community. There are so many people that depend on Needs Inc. for their next meal. It's really under-recognized for its contributions to Cheyenne and Laramie County. They make sure that families aren't turned away and help create meal kits during the holidays so families that may otherwise not be able to afford a Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner, have the means to do so.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 3 DAYS AGO