Temperature of -30 Recorded In Southeast Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a temperature of -30 was recorded near Elk Mountain early Friday morning. To be clear, that was an actual temperature reading, not a wind chill. But several wind chills of below -20 were also recorded around the region. The Cheyenne airport,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Lack Of Affordable Housing In Wyoming Is Killing Employers’ Ability To Hire
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Four teachers who had signed on to work for a school district in Wyoming backed out of their contracts when they couldn’t find housing. The example, presented by state Rep. Jerry Paxton, R-Encampment, during the second day of the Governor’s...
You Have To Check Out This Gorgeous House Outside Of Cheyenne
There aren't many words that I can produce to go along with how beautiful this home is outside of Cheyenne. The listing on Zillow describes it as a Frank Lloyd Wright-style home; I don't disagree. Just don't get him mixed up with Andrew Lloyd Webber. You'd have the wrong Lloyd, though, I could see a Phantom Of The Opera-type character owning this home and roaming from room to room.
Cheers! Cheyenne Restaurant To Celebrate It’s 80th Birthday.
The Albany in Downtown Cheyenne made a post on their social media accounts yesterday about their upcoming 80th birthday in Cheyenne. That's a pretty big accomplishment! We probably can't count many businesses that have been around in Cheyenne for 80 years. I mean, sure there probably are, but not that many. Remember, we've only been a state for 132 years. So, Wyoming was just a baby when The Albany opened their doors.
cowboystatedaily.com
‘Once In A Lifetime’: Wyoming Hunter Recounts Rare Mountain Goat Get
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Physical fitness, good marksmanship and grizzly country savvy are all important on a hunt for Rocky Mountain goats, Guy Litt of Laramie said. But patience is probably the most important element of all – if you’re lucky enough to get a...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Scrabble Group Not Pleased With Some Changes To Official Scrabble Dictionary
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Here’s the sitch: Some serious Wyoming board gamers are a little hangry over the latest embiggening of The Official Scrabble Dictionary. Wednesday’s announcement that the Bible for players of the popular word tile game Scrabble has increased by about 500...
Awesome Video Of Skiing In Wyoming’s Backcountry Is Wicked
Wyoming winter doesn't officially begin until December 21st, but the snow is starting to pile up across the state. With snow comes all the fun winter activities, like snowshoeing, cross country skiing, snowboarding and downhill skiing. Found a video of YouTuber Dylan Daniels in Wyoming's backcountry, tackling some fresh, untouched...
-25 Degree Wind Chills Expected for Cheyenne, Laramie Overnight
Wind chills as low as 25 below zero are expected in Cheyenne and Laramie overnight, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Wind Chill Advisories are in effect for much of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle from 11 p.m. tonight through 9 a.m. Friday. URGENT - WINTER WEATHER...
oilcity.news
Eastbound I-90 still closed from Buffalo to Sheridan; black ice on I-80 with snow falling in SE Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — While some closures that were in place this morning have been lifted along Interstate 90, eastbound I-90 remains closed as of 12:50 p.m. Thursday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. In southeast Wyoming, snow is falling in some areas along I-80 and black ice advisories...
american-rails.com
Union Pacific 4-6-6-4 #3985
Union Pacific 3985 is a 4-6-6-4 "Challenger"-type steam locomotive and the largest such locomotive still operating anywhere in the country. UP once owned more than one-hundred of these locomotives but today only two remain preserved. Interestingly, #3985 did not always remain on the railroad's roster. It sat retired, for many...
capcity.news
Cheyenne annexes 1,283 acres for High Plains Business Park
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With the unanimous support of its City Council, the City of Cheyenne annexed 1,283 acres of land between Clear Creek Parkway and South Greeley Highway, south of College Drive, for the development of the High Plains Business Park. The city’s Public Services Committee recommended the approval...
Chilly Start To The Weekend In Cheyenne. Let’s Warm Up With These Events
We've made it to the weekend. How are you feeling? The sub-zero temps were great this morning. My key didn't want to work to get into the office this morning. I felt sympathetic and was like, "same, key, same". But, alas, we've made it to Friday, so now we have the motivation to get over the cold snap and look forward to some fun this weekend. Check out these events.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Number One For Business Start-Ups But Labor Shortages Are Severe
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The hairy, 400-pound gorillas in the room Wednesday at the Governor’s Business Forum in Laramie were inflation and a 3-to-1 ratio of available jobs to workers in Wyoming. “There’s a word for the economics we’ve been living through today, and...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Governor Orders Wyoming Flag be Flown at Half Staff at the Capitol and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties on Friday, November 18
Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties from sunrise to sunset on Friday, November 18, 2022 in honor and memory of Gerald Geis. Mr. Geis served in...
Needs Inc. Executive Director Leaves Position
Needs Inc. Food Pantry does a ton of good for our community. There are so many people that depend on Needs Inc. for their next meal. It's really under-recognized for its contributions to Cheyenne and Laramie County. They make sure that families aren't turned away and help create meal kits during the holidays so families that may otherwise not be able to afford a Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner, have the means to do so.
Sub-Zero Windchills Expected In SE Wyoming Tonight
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says another cold night is on tap for southeast Wyoming, with wind chills expected to drop well below zero in some areas. Cold arctic air mass remains across the area for another day. The fresh snowpack in some locations will help keep temperatures COLD with well below-average temperatures expected. Winds during the overnight hours will combine with cold temperatures to make for sub-zero wind chill values across the region.
Laramie, Cheyenne Now Under Winter Weather Advisory
A Winter Weather Advisory for southeast Wyoming has now been expanded to include the cities of Cheyenne and Laramie, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Interstate 80 on the summit, meanwhile, is under a Winter Storm Warning. The agency posted this statement and graphic on its...
capcity.news
Laramie County Divorce Filings (11/7/22–11/16/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
kunc.org
Favorite Fort Collins restaurant is at the center of property dispute
One of Fort Collins’ oldest Mexican restaurants closed last Spring, and its new owner wants to sell the property to a fast food chain that plans to knock the building down. But now the Perez family, who ran the restaurant for decades, is fighting to preserve the building and its history.
cowboystatedaily.com
Better Mental Health System Could Save More Wyoming Lives
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Brad and Jan Cundy lost their son 11 years ago. The parents are painfully aware that Wyoming is ranked No. 1 in the nation per capita for suicide. For them, that’s not just cold statistic. It’s an all-too-close-to-home reality tied to someone personal and dear, someone who they have forever lost.
