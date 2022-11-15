Read full article on original website
Huntington Video Broadcasting Program to Expand
Huntington High School’s new video broadcasting program will expand next year. Huntington School Board members have approved creation of a new Video Broadcasting II course. Trustees took the action earlier this week at a public meeting at Jack Abrams STEM Magnet School. The district’s Subject Matter Council approved the...
New Anatomy & Physiology Course Approved
Huntington School Board members have given their approval for a new Anatomy & Physiology course at Huntington High School. It will be offered for the first time during the 2023/24 school year and will replace the existing Allied Health course. The new full year, one credit class is expected to...
Siblings Win Math Honor Society’s Badminton Tournament
It all added up for Huntington High School’s chapter of Mu Alpha Theta, the national Math Honor Society as the organization held its annual fundraising badminton tournament in Louis D. Giani Gymnasium. “The students had a great time,” said math teacher Monica Racz, who serves as the group’s faculty...
Blue Devils Win Gridiron Awards
Six Huntington High School football players won post-season awards after turning in fine seasons for the Blue Devils. They will be feted at an upcoming county awards dinner. Joseph Algieri was named to the All-Division and All-County teams. Timothy McDonald, John Acompora-Miller, Michael Kline and Christian St. John were all tapped as All-Division. Anthony Annunziata is Huntington’s nominee for the National Football Foundation’s Golden 11 Scholar Athlete Award.
Huntington Duo Plays in Suffolk All-Star Game
After helping lead the Huntington field hockey team to a school record 14 wins, Laurel Bonn and Carlee Schultz were tapped to play in the Suffolk Senior All-Star game where they shined. One of the top ten offensive players in the county, Bonn scored 14 goals and added six assists...
