Liberty News
Figure skaters in Florida for first competition of 2022-23 season
Liberty University’s figure skating team will open its 2022-23 competitive season this Saturday and Sunday at the Intercollegiate Skating Classic hosted by the University of South Florida in Wesley Chapel, Fla. The skaters have been sharpening their routines since arriving in August and are excited to showcase their graceful...
Liberty News
Freece Earns 5th Place at WVU Invite in One-Meter Diving
Liberty junior Maddie Freece highlighted Liberty’s diving contingent on day two of the WVU Invite, earning fifth place on one-meter springboard, Friday at The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown, W.Va. Liberty A Finalist. • Jr. Maddie Freece – One-meter diving (6) (5th in A Final – 264.40,...
Liberty News
Liberty’s Freece, Herndon Stand Out on Day 1 at WVU Invite
Liberty freshman Mary Herndon and junior Maddie Freece highlighted Liberty’s divers during day one of the WVU Invite, Thursday at The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown, W.Va. Liberty A and B Finalists. • Fr. Mary Herndon – Three-meter diving (6) (7th in A Final – 238.35, qualified...
Liberty News
Javon Scruggs – Our Transformation
(Feature Story for the Flames Illustrated football game day program on November 18, 2022) Flames Illustrated Game Program (digital version) As we continue to write history with the football program here at Liberty, I want to take a moment and share a little bit about our transformation since joining the FBS level in 2018.
Liberty News
Liberty Leads TYR ’85 Invite After Outstanding Opening Day
Liberty leads the TYR ’85 Invite team standings by 60 points after day one of a three-day invitational, Friday at Liberty Natatorium. Through today’s five events, Liberty has scored 783 points, with second-place Campbell having scored 723. Saint Francis (Pa.) is third with 476 points, while California (Pa.) rounds out the four-team standings with 283 points.
Liberty News
Liberty Men’s Basketball Announces Addition of Yu
The Liberty men’s basketball team and head coach Ritchie McKay have announced the signing of Kai Yu. Yu is a 7-0 forward who hails from Shanghai, China. He currently plays for Link Year Prep in Branson, Missouri. “I’m really excited about adding Kai to our Liberty family. Not only...
Liberty News
Lady Flames Maintain Lead at TYR ’85 Invite
Liberty earned victory in all seven events tonight to wrap up day two of the 2022 TYR ’85 Invite, Saturday at Liberty Natatorium, and the Lady Flames maintain the lead in the team standings. Following the conclusion of two days of this weekend’s three-day invitational, Liberty leads the team...
Liberty News
No. 1 Seed Liberty Earns Spirited 3-2 Win at No. 4 Seed Lipscomb, Advances to ASUN Final
For the second night in a row, No. 1 seed Liberty rallied for a five-set win, this time overcoming a 2-1 deficit to down the host, fourth-seeded Lipscomb Bisons 3-2 (17-25, 25-16, 24-26, 25-20, 15-13) to advance to the ASUN Volleyball Championship title match at Allen Arena. The Lady Flames...
Liberty News
Southern Miss Overcomes Furious Liberty Rally, Prevails 76-72
Southern Miss overcame a furious Liberty rally and prevailed 76-72, Friday evening at Liberty Arena. The Flames trailed by 26, 52-26, early in the second half before going on a 26-0 run to even up the game at 52-52. Liberty took a 61-59 lead following a four-point play from Darius McGhee with 5:23 to play, but the Golden Eagles made some key baskets down the stretch to come away with the victory.
Liberty News
No. 4 Flames bring out six-shooters for showdown with No. 2 Rebels in wild West, winning 6-2
Now fully acclimated to the West Coast time zone and the Mojave Desert temperatures in southern Nevada, Liberty University’s No. 4-ranked ACHA Division I men’s hockey team turned up the heat inside City National Arena in Las Vegas with a 6-2 triumph over No. 2 UNLV on Friday night. The Skatin’ Rebels won three of four meetings with the Flames last season, including knocking them out in the quarterfinals at nationals.
Liberty News
Close Call: Top-Seeded Liberty Edges No. 8 Seed Stetson 3-2 in ASUN Quarters
No. 1 seed Liberty fought off a total of three match points in tonight’s ASUN Volleyball Championship quarterfinal against eight-seeded Stetson, edging the Hatters in five entertaining sets of volleyball, Thursday at Allen Arena. With the win, its 11th in a row, Liberty advances to tomorrow’s second semifinal, scheduled...
Liberty News
No. 1 Lady Flames overcome slow start to pull away from No. 9 Saints, 5-1
Fresh off two dominant wins at No. 2 Adrian University, Liberty University’s No. 1-ranked ACHA Division I women’s hockey team rallied after a slow start to defeat No. 9 Maryville University, 5-1, Friday afternoon in the series opener at the LaHaye Ice Center, its league record 52nd win in a row.
Liberty News
Flames outskated by NCAA Division I Seawolves in 9-1 opening loss in Las Vegas
A sluggish start by Liberty University’s ACHA Division I men’s hockey team set the tone for Thursday night’s 9-1 setback against the University of Alaska Anchorage at City National Arena, the practice facility for the Las Vegas Golden Knights, as the Flames slipped to 1-3 against NCAA Division I programs.
