Southern Miss overcame a furious Liberty rally and prevailed 76-72, Friday evening at Liberty Arena. The Flames trailed by 26, 52-26, early in the second half before going on a 26-0 run to even up the game at 52-52. Liberty took a 61-59 lead following a four-point play from Darius McGhee with 5:23 to play, but the Golden Eagles made some key baskets down the stretch to come away with the victory.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO