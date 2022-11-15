ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

Mystery surrounds stabbing deaths of 4 Idaho students

BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — Autopsies performed on four University of Idaho students who were found dead inside a rental house near campus showed that all four were stabbed to death, the Latah County coroner said Thursday. The killings have shaken Moscow, an Idaho Panhandle college town of...
MOSCOW, ID
The Associated Press

Slain Idaho students leave behind bright memories, big goals

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Ethan Chapin’s last day was spent with his siblings, dressed up and dancing. Chapin — one of four University of Idaho students stabbed to death last weekend, the police still searching for a killer — was a triplet. His brother and sister also attend the scenic state school tucked away in the rolling hills of north-central Idaho.
MOSCOW, ID
CBS Minnesota

Families of slain Idaho students speak out after no arrests: "We will find you"

The families of four University of Idaho students found dead near campus are vowing justice and searching for answers after police said Wednesday they still have not identified a suspect or found a weapon in the weekend slayings.The victims have been identified as Madison Mogan, 21, from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; Kaylee Goncalves, 21, from Rathdrum, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, from Avondale, Arizona; and Ethan Chapin, 20, from Conway, Washington.The family of Goncalves issued a warning to whoever was behind the killings."To whomever is responsible, we will find you. We will never stop. The pain you caused has fueled our hatred...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

A few details slowly emerge in University of Idaho student homicides

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on November 15, 2022 As classes resumed at the University of Idaho on Tuesday morning, police revealed a few more details into the slayings of four students living off-campus. The students were evidently stabbed “by an edged weapon such as a knife,” the Moscow Police Department said in a statement Tuesday. […] The post A few details slowly emerge in University of Idaho student homicides appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
MOSCOW, ID
NBC News

What we know about the 4 Idaho college students found dead in an off-campus home

MOSCOW, Idaho — The killings of four University of Idaho students Sunday elicited shock and sadness on campus, in the college city of Moscow, Idaho, and beyond. The victims were Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, who became fast friends in the 6th grade; Ethan Chapin, a triplet from Washington state known for his love of sports and his sense of humor; and Xana Kernodle, a marketing major whose family recalled her positive and light-hearted personality.
MOSCOW, ID
californiaexaminer.net

University Of Idaho Students Flee After Stabbing Deaths

With no suspects in custody for the murders of four University of Idaho students in the Moscow area, students have begun fleeing the city. Those who have stayed behind have expressed concern and anxiety at the lack of information surrounding the murders. Days after police arrived at the area on...
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘Something’s a little off:’ Downtown Moscow restaurant reopens as Idaho State Police continue investigation

MOSCOW, Idaho — On Thursday, Mad Greek, a downtown Moscow restaurant reopened its doors for the first time this week. The restaurant had been closed since Monday due to the University of Idaho murder. Two of the victims, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle, were servers at the restaurant. “Although this is an emotional time right now, some employees need to...
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

Candlelight vigil for slain U of I students rescheduled for after holiday

A candlelight vigil which was being considered for tomorrow (Wed) for the four University of Idaho students killed Sunday morning at an off-campus residence is being rescheduled because numerous students have already left the Moscow campus. Blaine Eckles, Vice Provost for Student Affairs and Dean of Students, says the vigil...
MOSCOW, ID
105.5 The Fan

Idaho Students Gripped By Fear As Police Hunt For The Killer

Police from multiple local, state, and federal agencies continue to search for the killer or killers responsible for the murders of four University of Idaho students. Officials have issued multiple releases hoping to calm the public's fear in this case. Here is the latest from Moscow: The Moscow Police Department...
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Autopsies completed for U of I murder victims

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County says the autopsies of the four students who were murdered at the University of Idaho over the weekend have been completed. Spokane County Communications Manager Jared Webley says it took nine hours to complete the autopsies. Evidence has been transferred to the Moscow Police Department, and autopsy findings have been shared with law enforcement and...
MOSCOW, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: 4 found dead in home near University of Idaho

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Police are investigating the deaths of four people found Sunday in a home near the University of Idaho campus. Officers with the Moscow Police Department responded to a report of an unconscious person just before noon when they entered the home about a block from campus, according to a press release from the city. Authorities did not release any additional details, including the cause of death...
MOSCOW, ID
105.5 The Fan

105.5 The Fan

Boise, ID
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

105.5 The Fan has the best sports coverage for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy