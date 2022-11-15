Read full article on original website
Mystery surrounds stabbing deaths of 4 Idaho students
BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — Autopsies performed on four University of Idaho students who were found dead inside a rental house near campus showed that all four were stabbed to death, the Latah County coroner said Thursday. The killings have shaken Moscow, an Idaho Panhandle college town of...
Slain Idaho students leave behind bright memories, big goals
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Ethan Chapin’s last day was spent with his siblings, dressed up and dancing. Chapin — one of four University of Idaho students stabbed to death last weekend, the police still searching for a killer — was a triplet. His brother and sister also attend the scenic state school tucked away in the rolling hills of north-central Idaho.
Families of slain Idaho students speak out after no arrests: "We will find you"
The families of four University of Idaho students found dead near campus are vowing justice and searching for answers after police said Wednesday they still have not identified a suspect or found a weapon in the weekend slayings.The victims have been identified as Madison Mogan, 21, from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; Kaylee Goncalves, 21, from Rathdrum, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, from Avondale, Arizona; and Ethan Chapin, 20, from Conway, Washington.The family of Goncalves issued a warning to whoever was behind the killings."To whomever is responsible, we will find you. We will never stop. The pain you caused has fueled our hatred...
Former Pullman police chief explains process for investigating University of Idaho murders
MOSCOW, Idaho — People across the country want to know what happened inside the home where four University of Idaho students were found murdered and why. For those living in Moscow, there's still a lot of fear and uncertainty, and how could there not be? Four young college students were stabbed to death and their killer still hasn't been caught.
Idaho police: No suspect in slaying of 4 college students
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police in the college town of Moscow said Wednesday they have not identified a suspect or found a weapon in the weekend slayings of four University of Idaho students in a rental house near campus. Authorities continue to believe the attack was targeted but walked...
A few details slowly emerge in University of Idaho student homicides
Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on November 15, 2022 As classes resumed at the University of Idaho on Tuesday morning, police revealed a few more details into the slayings of four students living off-campus. The students were evidently stabbed “by an edged weapon such as a knife,” the Moscow Police Department said in a statement Tuesday. […] The post A few details slowly emerge in University of Idaho student homicides appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
University of Idaho Campus Grows Quiet as Mass Killing Remains Unsolved
MOSCOW, Idaho — Some students were packing their bags to leave town. Others who stayed behind feared the uncertainty around them. Two days after four University of Idaho students were found dead at a home just outside of campus, residents had little comfort that they were safe.
What we know about the 4 Idaho college students found dead in an off-campus home
MOSCOW, Idaho — The killings of four University of Idaho students Sunday elicited shock and sadness on campus, in the college city of Moscow, Idaho, and beyond. The victims were Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, who became fast friends in the 6th grade; Ethan Chapin, a triplet from Washington state known for his love of sports and his sense of humor; and Xana Kernodle, a marketing major whose family recalled her positive and light-hearted personality.
University Of Idaho Students Flee After Stabbing Deaths
With no suspects in custody for the murders of four University of Idaho students in the Moscow area, students have begun fleeing the city. Those who have stayed behind have expressed concern and anxiety at the lack of information surrounding the murders. Days after police arrived at the area on...
Police: Suspect sought in University of Idaho student deaths
for a suspect in the deaths of four University of Idaho students whose bodies were found at an off-campus home during the weekend, a newspaper reported. The post Police: Suspect sought in University of Idaho student deaths appeared first on Local News 8.
‘Something’s a little off:’ Downtown Moscow restaurant reopens as Idaho State Police continue investigation
MOSCOW, Idaho — On Thursday, Mad Greek, a downtown Moscow restaurant reopened its doors for the first time this week. The restaurant had been closed since Monday due to the University of Idaho murder. Two of the victims, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle, were servers at the restaurant. “Although this is an emotional time right now, some employees need to...
The Horrific Mystery Behind Unsolved Case Of 5 Murders In Idaho
One of the most mysterious and horrible unsolved cases in Idaho involved the murder of 5 people in three years. Between 1979 and 1982 in northern Idaho, 5 people were killed, one as young s 12 years old. The Stage Door Killer In Lewis Clark Valley. The 5 victims were...
Local nurse practitioner’s heroic actions save two strangers at WSU
SPOKANE, Wash. — A local nurse practitioner’s quick thinking saved two fellow Cougar fans this year. “It was heartbreaking,” said Andrea Perry, who saved two strangers. It was like another game day. Long-time Cougar fan Andrea Perry and her family left for the football game last Saturday without knowing something unexpected on the way. She went to the game earlier...
Candlelight vigil for slain U of I students rescheduled for after holiday
A candlelight vigil which was being considered for tomorrow (Wed) for the four University of Idaho students killed Sunday morning at an off-campus residence is being rescheduled because numerous students have already left the Moscow campus. Blaine Eckles, Vice Provost for Student Affairs and Dean of Students, says the vigil...
4 University of Idaho students found dead near campus
Police are investigating the deaths of four University of Idaho students found Sunday in a home near the campus.
Idaho Students Gripped By Fear As Police Hunt For The Killer
Police from multiple local, state, and federal agencies continue to search for the killer or killers responsible for the murders of four University of Idaho students. Officials have issued multiple releases hoping to calm the public's fear in this case. Here is the latest from Moscow: The Moscow Police Department...
Video shows two University of Idaho victims at food truck on night of killings
Two of the four University of Idaho students found dead in an off-campus residence were seen ordering food at a late-night food truck the night they were killed. Abigail Spencer, Idaho Student paper editor, joins CNN's Newsroom to discuss the timeline of events.
Autopsies completed for U of I murder victims
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County says the autopsies of the four students who were murdered at the University of Idaho over the weekend have been completed. Spokane County Communications Manager Jared Webley says it took nine hours to complete the autopsies. Evidence has been transferred to the Moscow Police Department, and autopsy findings have been shared with law enforcement and...
Police: 4 found dead in home near University of Idaho
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Police are investigating the deaths of four people found Sunday in a home near the University of Idaho campus. Officers with the Moscow Police Department responded to a report of an unconscious person just before noon when they entered the home about a block from campus, according to a press release from the city. Authorities did not release any additional details, including the cause of death...
