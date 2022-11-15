Read full article on original website
Related
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Feeling like a December weekend
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It is certainly looking and feeling like winter across the Wisconsin River Valley and beyond this second to last weekend of November. In the wake of a cold front that blasted through the area, colder air has moved into the region. Along with that, lake effect snow is ongoing in the far north, with parts of Vilas County forecast to pick up anywhere from 2 to 6 inches of snowfall through Saturday evening. The majority of the area will contend with snow showers on Saturday with a coating to 1″ of snowfall. That will be enough to make roads slippery and snow-covered at times. More so, the wind chill on Saturday will range from -5° to 10°. Highs for Saturday are going to be about 20° below average for this time of year, only peaking in the mid 10s to near 20.
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Blast of colder air & snow showers
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It is certainly feeling a lot like December in North Central Wisconsin, even though the calendar still shows it is less than a week before Thanksgiving. Snow showers on Friday produced a coating to 1″ of snowfall in the area, causing some slippery travel conditions at times. The flakes will take a break from falling for this evening but will ramp right back up overnight into Saturday morning. This will be caused by a cold front, switching winds to the northwest, which will switch on the lake effect snow machine once again in the far north. A brisk and cold night with lows in the mid 10s.
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Staying snowy, turning chilly by the weekend
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Scattered snow showers at times throughout Thursday, with lake effect snow to impact far Northern Wisconsin. Temperatures will take a tumble heading into the weekend for gun deer season opener. Colder highs on tap Thursday, in the mid-20s. Breezy west/northwest winds and scattered snow showers to...
cwbradio.com
New Addition to Wisconsin Snow Plows
(Robert Kennedy, WRN/WTAQ) As winter snow arrives across Wisconsin, and snowplows share the road with the rest of us, you may notice a new addition to their lighting. Thanks to a newly-passed law in Wisconsin, motorists could see green lights added to county and municipal highway snowplows this winter. The green lights are intended to make roads safer for workers who are trying to clear the roads.
WSAW
Cold and snowy conditions to greet Wisconsin deer hunters
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Hunters couldn’t ask for better conditions when Wisconsin’s annual nine-day gun deer season opens Saturday. Wisconsin Public Radio reports that temperatures in the 20s and 30s along with snow-covered ground will allow hunters to sit in one area comfortably if they choose and make deer more visible. State Department of Natural Resources officials told the radio network that they expect to sell about 555,000 licenses this year. The agency sold 564,440 licenses last year.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Snowfall totals for Wisconsin storm; Nov. 15, 2022
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the snowfall that impacted southeastern Wisconsin on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin -- totals that could change. Delafield, 5.0. New Berlin, 4.0. Waukesha, 3.8. Brookfield, 3.5. Germantown,...
WSAW
Install your tree stand properly to help prevent serious injuries
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - As thousands of deer hunters take to the woods of Wisconsin and northern Illinois this weekend, sadly some will end up in a trauma center from a tree stand fall. Falls can occur from getting in and out of a tree stand, improper installation, worn or...
Cougar Sightings Are On The Rise In Wisconsin
'They are definitely a predator to be aware of,' a Large Carnivore Specialist said.
WSAW
Hunters stock up for deer camp
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re just one sleep away from the official start of deer hunting season in Wisconsin. It brings big bucks to the state economy as hundreds of thousands of blaze orange-clad hunters head into the woods in search of their big buck. Many hunters were...
WSAW
Local bars take on opening day of gun deer season in Wisconsin
MARATHON, Wis. (WSAW) - After a long morning of hunting, nothing hits more than a hot meal and a cold drink. With the countless number of hunters looking to take a break, local bars have stocked up for the big week ahead. “It’s making sure that we have enough eggs...
WSAW
2022 Holiday Parades around central Wisconsin
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Dates and times of holiday parades taking place at communities in our area are listed below. Additonally, more Christmas and winter holiday activities in our area can be found on our community calendar. Abbotsford - Dec. 3, 7 p.m. Adams - Friendship, Nov. 26, 4:30 p.m.
WSAW
Wisconsin DATCP confirms deer tested positive for CWD
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection confirms that a Lincoln County deer farm has tested positive for chronic wasting disease. The samples were confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, IA. The positive result came from a 5-year-old white-tailed buck. The...
4 Great Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WSAW
Flags to fly at half-staff Monday to mark Waukesha parade anniversary
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags across Wisconsin will fly at half-staff Monday to mark the first anniversary of the deadly attack during the Waukesha Christmas Parade that claimed six lives and injured dozens more. Gov. Tony Evers ordered flags lowered on Monday, Nov. 21, to mark one year since the...
Jackknifed semi closes down I-35 in southern Minnesota
RICE COUNTY, Minn. – A jackknifed semi caused some big backups on I-35 Tuesday evening.The Minnesota State Patrol says it totally blocked the interstate near the town of Hazelwood in Rice County. Crews finally moved the truck, opening up at least one of the lanes late Tuesday night. It's not known if there were any injuries.The state patrol says it responded to at least 190 crashes Tuesday. That's on top of more than 500 Monday.
wtaq.com
Wisconsin Gas Prices Take The Plunge
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – What a difference a week makes. After a significant increase in gas prices across the Great Lakes, gas prices have now made a significant decrease. The average price at the pump in Green Bay has fallen 29.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.51/g today, according to GasBuddy. Prices in Green Bay are 10.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 42.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
wiproud.com
Video shows aftermath of multi-vehicle crash on major Wisconsin interstate, three sent to hospital
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – A major interstate highway in southeast Wisconsin was shut down for around four hours this afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash during snowy conditions. According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, around 12:15 p.m., deputies were sent to a crash on I-94 northbound at HWY K....
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton man dead after failing to yield at a stop sign in Outagamie County
CENTER, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead in Outagamie County after failing to yield at a stop sign and colliding with a pickup truck. According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, around 1:45 p.m., deputies were sent to the intersection of Cty Tk S and Cty Tk A in the town of Center for a report of a two-vehicle crash.
wapl.com
Two area schools are tops in the state
MADISON, Wis–Two Fox Valley schools are cited as the best in the state. The Department of Public Instruction has released its annual “report cards” for all public schools in Wisconsin. Oshkosh’s Accelerated Advanced Learning Program tied for tops in the state with a score of 98.7, which...
Wisconsin Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The US
Here's where to find it.
Comments / 0