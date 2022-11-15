ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
WSAW

First Alert Weather: Feeling like a December weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It is certainly looking and feeling like winter across the Wisconsin River Valley and beyond this second to last weekend of November. In the wake of a cold front that blasted through the area, colder air has moved into the region. Along with that, lake effect snow is ongoing in the far north, with parts of Vilas County forecast to pick up anywhere from 2 to 6 inches of snowfall through Saturday evening. The majority of the area will contend with snow showers on Saturday with a coating to 1″ of snowfall. That will be enough to make roads slippery and snow-covered at times. More so, the wind chill on Saturday will range from -5° to 10°. Highs for Saturday are going to be about 20° below average for this time of year, only peaking in the mid 10s to near 20.
VILAS COUNTY, WI
WSAW

First Alert Weather: Blast of colder air & snow showers

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It is certainly feeling a lot like December in North Central Wisconsin, even though the calendar still shows it is less than a week before Thanksgiving. Snow showers on Friday produced a coating to 1″ of snowfall in the area, causing some slippery travel conditions at times. The flakes will take a break from falling for this evening but will ramp right back up overnight into Saturday morning. This will be caused by a cold front, switching winds to the northwest, which will switch on the lake effect snow machine once again in the far north. A brisk and cold night with lows in the mid 10s.
VILAS COUNTY, WI
WSAW

First Alert Weather: Staying snowy, turning chilly by the weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Scattered snow showers at times throughout Thursday, with lake effect snow to impact far Northern Wisconsin. Temperatures will take a tumble heading into the weekend for gun deer season opener. Colder highs on tap Thursday, in the mid-20s. Breezy west/northwest winds and scattered snow showers to...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

New Addition to Wisconsin Snow Plows

(Robert Kennedy, WRN/WTAQ) As winter snow arrives across Wisconsin, and snowplows share the road with the rest of us, you may notice a new addition to their lighting. Thanks to a newly-passed law in Wisconsin, motorists could see green lights added to county and municipal highway snowplows this winter. The green lights are intended to make roads safer for workers who are trying to clear the roads.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Cold and snowy conditions to greet Wisconsin deer hunters

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Hunters couldn’t ask for better conditions when Wisconsin’s annual nine-day gun deer season opens Saturday. Wisconsin Public Radio reports that temperatures in the 20s and 30s along with snow-covered ground will allow hunters to sit in one area comfortably if they choose and make deer more visible. State Department of Natural Resources officials told the radio network that they expect to sell about 555,000 licenses this year. The agency sold 564,440 licenses last year.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Snowfall totals for Wisconsin storm; Nov. 15, 2022

MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the snowfall that impacted southeastern Wisconsin on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin -- totals that could change. Delafield, 5.0. New Berlin, 4.0. Waukesha, 3.8. Brookfield, 3.5. Germantown,...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Hunters stock up for deer camp

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re just one sleep away from the official start of deer hunting season in Wisconsin. It brings big bucks to the state economy as hundreds of thousands of blaze orange-clad hunters head into the woods in search of their big buck. Many hunters were...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

2022 Holiday Parades around central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Dates and times of holiday parades taking place at communities in our area are listed below. Additonally, more Christmas and winter holiday activities in our area can be found on our community calendar. Abbotsford - Dec. 3, 7 p.m. Adams - Friendship, Nov. 26, 4:30 p.m.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Wisconsin DATCP confirms deer tested positive for CWD

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection confirms that a Lincoln County deer farm has tested positive for chronic wasting disease. The samples were confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, IA. The positive result came from a 5-year-old white-tailed buck. The...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Jackknifed semi closes down I-35 in southern Minnesota

RICE COUNTY, Minn. – A jackknifed semi caused some big backups on I-35 Tuesday evening.The Minnesota State Patrol says it totally blocked the interstate near the town of Hazelwood in Rice County.  Crews finally moved the truck, opening up at least one of the lanes late Tuesday night. It's not known if there were any injuries.The state patrol says it responded to at least 190 crashes Tuesday. That's on top of more than 500 Monday.
RICE COUNTY, MN
wtaq.com

Wisconsin Gas Prices Take The Plunge

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – What a difference a week makes. After a significant increase in gas prices across the Great Lakes, gas prices have now made a significant decrease. The average price at the pump in Green Bay has fallen 29.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.51/g today, according to GasBuddy. Prices in Green Bay are 10.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 42.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
GREEN BAY, WI
wapl.com

Two area schools are tops in the state

MADISON, Wis–Two Fox Valley schools are cited as the best in the state. The Department of Public Instruction has released its annual “report cards” for all public schools in Wisconsin. Oshkosh’s Accelerated Advanced Learning Program tied for tops in the state with a score of 98.7, which...
OSHKOSH, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy