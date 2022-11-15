WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It is certainly looking and feeling like winter across the Wisconsin River Valley and beyond this second to last weekend of November. In the wake of a cold front that blasted through the area, colder air has moved into the region. Along with that, lake effect snow is ongoing in the far north, with parts of Vilas County forecast to pick up anywhere from 2 to 6 inches of snowfall through Saturday evening. The majority of the area will contend with snow showers on Saturday with a coating to 1″ of snowfall. That will be enough to make roads slippery and snow-covered at times. More so, the wind chill on Saturday will range from -5° to 10°. Highs for Saturday are going to be about 20° below average for this time of year, only peaking in the mid 10s to near 20.

