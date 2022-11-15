ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

A Busy Weekend for the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office: A Plane Crash and an Attempted Homicide

Single Engine Airplane Crashes in Mazatzal Wilderness Area. On Friday afternoon, November 11, 2022, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office received a notification from the Arizona Department of Emergency Management (DEMA) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of a downed single engine airplane. With assistance from the Civil Air Patrol, the destroyed aircraft and the pilot were located approximately 8.7 miles North of Sheep’s Bridge on the Verde River in the Mazatzal Wilderness area. The pilot survived with only minor injuries. AZ DEMA helped arrange for a Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office helicopter to retrieve the pilot and fly him to the Scottsdale airport to be reunited with his wife. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating to determine the cause of the crash.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Hometown Healthcare Brings Quality Care

Located in the Prescott Valley Town Center, Hometown Healthcare is dedicated to serving your family’s primary medical needs. Joseph and Cassie Gingo along with the staff of Hometown Healthcare are working hard to provide a unique care experience where patients feel more like they are visiting a friend with a medical background rather than the typical experience an individual might have when visiting their regular healthcare provider.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ

