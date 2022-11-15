Read full article on original website
KOLD-TV
Shooting suspect was “trying to get the devil out” of victims, Yavapai County deputies say
CORDES LAKES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Investigators say a man is facing charges after shooting his neighbor and shooting at his wife, telling Yavapai County deputies he was “getting the devil out” of them. The shooting happened just after 1 p.m. on Saturday in Cordes Lakes. Deputies say...
prescottenews.com
A Busy Weekend for the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office: A Plane Crash and an Attempted Homicide
Single Engine Airplane Crashes in Mazatzal Wilderness Area. On Friday afternoon, November 11, 2022, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office received a notification from the Arizona Department of Emergency Management (DEMA) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of a downed single engine airplane. With assistance from the Civil Air Patrol, the destroyed aircraft and the pilot were located approximately 8.7 miles North of Sheep’s Bridge on the Verde River in the Mazatzal Wilderness area. The pilot survived with only minor injuries. AZ DEMA helped arrange for a Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office helicopter to retrieve the pilot and fly him to the Scottsdale airport to be reunited with his wife. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating to determine the cause of the crash.
knau.org
Navajo Nation reports 45 communities with high COVID transmission
Forty-five communities on the Navajo Nation have reported high transmission of COVID-19. That’s based on case counts from the first two full weeks of November and include Ganado, Kayenta, Chinle and other areas. The tribe last week reported 417 new known cases and two deaths related to the virus.
Motorcyclist hit by car in Prescott Valley offering reward for driver's arrest
Steven Hoover is recovering more than two weeks after he says he was hit by a car. He's offering a $10,000 reward of his own money, in an effort to help police track down the driver he says took off.
