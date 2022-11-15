After beating election deniers, bipartisan group of secretaries of state talk democracy

Read full article on original website
Related
US attorney general to reportedly appoint special counsel in Trump criminal investigation – live
Merrick Garland to name special counsel as result of investigations carried out by justice department, report says
Trump 2024 rivals court his donors as primary season begins
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Republicans considering a 2024 run for the White House will assemble in Las Vegas this weekend, with anxious donors and activists openly considering whether or not to support Donald Trump for a third straight time. The former president will be among the only major Republican prospects not in attendance for the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual leadership meeting, which organizers suggest marks the unofficial beginning of the 2024 presidential primary campaign season. Trump will speak, but just by video conference, while leading rivals including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence will deliver keynote addresses in person. The gathering comes just days after Trump became the first candidate to formally launch a 2024 campaign. His allies initially hoped his early announcement might ward off serious primary challenges, but that’s not likely after his loyalists lost midterm contests last week in battleground states from Arizona to Pennsylvania. His political standing within the GOP, already weakening, plummeted further.
U.S. Justice Department appoints special prosecutor for Trump probes
WASHINGTON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department has named a special prosecutor to handle its investigations into former President Donald Trump, a senior Justice Department official said on Friday.
Attorney General Garland to appoint special counsel in Trump investigations
Attorney General Merrick Garland is expected to name a special counsel to determine whether former President Donald Trump should face charges in investigations headed by the Justice Department, according to multiple reports. The Wall Street Journal reported that Garland was expected to make a formal announcement on Friday, days after...
Garland names special counsel to lead Trump-related probes
WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland named a special counsel on Friday to oversee the Justice Department’s investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate as well as key aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6 insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election.
Comments / 0