Business Insider
More than a dozen powerful explosions at a huge Russian-occupied nuclear power plant in south Ukraine, says IAEA
The International Atomic Energy Agency issued a warning about the new strikes at Zaporizhzhya, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe.
TODAY.com
Nancy Pelosi steps down from leadership, passes torch to new generation of Dems
Nancy Pelosi, who led Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives for almost two decades, announced on Thursday that she will be stepping down from leadership. Her exit comes just weeks after her husband was assaulted inside their San Francisco home. NBC’s Ryan Nobles reports for TODAY.Nov. 18, 2022.
Up Close: Senator Chuck Schumer talks about representing NY, reflects on midterm elections
In this episode of Up Close, Senator Chuck Schumer discusses what is to come from the recent midterm elections and the future of his party. Bill RItter also takes a closer look at former President Trump's political future.
TODAY.com
Elon Musk reinstates former President Donald Trump’s Twitter account
SAN FRANCISCO — Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk, on Saturday announced that he was reinstating former President Donald Trump to the social media platform, nearly two years after the company suspended him, citing his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. The platform’s CEO announced...
TODAY.com
Inside the rare event of getting married at the White House
President Joe Biden’s eldest granddaughter, Naomi Biden, will be getting married at the White House. The rare event is only the 19th wedding to ever take place at America’s most famous address. Saturday TODAY’s Kristen Welker reports.Nov. 19, 2022.
TODAY.com
North Korea tests new missile with enough range to reach the US
North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile on Friday with enough range to reach the U.S. mainland. The Biden administration condemned the test and vowed to take “all necessary measures” to guarantee Americans’ safety. NBC’s Janis Mackey Frayer reports for TODAY.Nov. 18, 2022.
Turkey strikes in Syria, Iraq a week after Istanbul bombing
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey launched deadly airstrikes over northern regions of Syria and Iraq, the Turkish Defense Ministry said Sunday, targeting Kurdish groups that Ankara holds responsible for last week’s bomb attack in Istanbul. Warplanes attacked bases of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, and the Syrian People’s Protection Units, or YPG, the ministry said in a statement, which was accompanied by images of F-16 jets taking off and footage of a strike from an aerial drone. The ministry cited Turkey’s right to self defense under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter in launching an operation it called Claw-Sword late Saturday. It said it was targeting areas “used as a base by terrorists in their attacks on our country.” Syrian Kurdish officials have alleged civilian deaths from the air attacks.
TODAY.com
Mike Pence will ‘likely’ run for president, Chuck Todd says
“Meet the Press" moderator Chuck Todd joins Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY to discuss his interview with former Vice President Mike Pence and his “likely” 2024 presidential run. Todd says Pence goes a long way in trying to distance himself from Donald Trump. Nov. 20, 2022.
