ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottonwood, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theprescotttimes.com

POLICE SEEK PUBLIC ASSISTANCE IN IDENTIFYING FRAUD SUSPECT

POLICE SEEK PUBLIC ASSISTANCE IN IDENTIFYING FRAUD SUSPECT. On Saturday, October 8, 2022, at approximately 1:00 PM, an unidentified female stole a purse from a victim in Prescott Valley which contained credit cards and identification. The female suspect then used that information to attempt to purchase gift cards at one location totaling nearly five hundred dollars.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
kingstonthisweek.com

Huge crowds enjoy return of Light Up the Night parade in Prescott

PRESCOTT – That’s how to kick off the Christmas season. An estimated 9,000 to 10,000 spectators lined Edward and King streets in Prescott on a cool-but-not-cold Friday evening to watch the return of the regular Light Up the Night event. The annual Santa Claus parade presented by the town’s volunteer firefighters had been limited to a much shorter pop-up procession in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19.
PRESCOTT, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

NEW YEAR’S EVE BOOT DROP CREATING A PRESCOTT, ARIZONA TRADITION

NEW YEAR’S EVE BOOT DROP CREATING A PRESCOTT, ARIZONA TRADITION. A candid Interview with Boot Drop Co-Founder, Donna Werking of Northern AZ Social, LLC. In late 2009, Donna Werking was aiding the City of Prescott’s Tourism team partnered with a local advertising agency as an independent marketer. “A desired goal was to increase bed tax dollars for the city. At the time, there was a lack of events held in Prescott after Acker Night. The tourism gap ran from mid-December through March.” After many conversations over the course of the year between Werking and a local Prescott Ad Agency, two more partners were brought on to expedite this new venture: Great Circle Radio and the Prescott Chamber. “Together, we launched this signature New Year’s Eve Event for Prescott, Arizona” stated Donna Werking, owner of Northern AZ Social, LLC and Boot Drop Co-Founder.
PRESCOTT, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy