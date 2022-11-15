NEW YEAR’S EVE BOOT DROP CREATING A PRESCOTT, ARIZONA TRADITION. A candid Interview with Boot Drop Co-Founder, Donna Werking of Northern AZ Social, LLC. In late 2009, Donna Werking was aiding the City of Prescott’s Tourism team partnered with a local advertising agency as an independent marketer. “A desired goal was to increase bed tax dollars for the city. At the time, there was a lack of events held in Prescott after Acker Night. The tourism gap ran from mid-December through March.” After many conversations over the course of the year between Werking and a local Prescott Ad Agency, two more partners were brought on to expedite this new venture: Great Circle Radio and the Prescott Chamber. “Together, we launched this signature New Year’s Eve Event for Prescott, Arizona” stated Donna Werking, owner of Northern AZ Social, LLC and Boot Drop Co-Founder.

PRESCOTT, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO