AZFamily
Shooting suspect was “trying to get the devil out” of victims, Yavapai County deputies say
CORDES LAKES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Investigators say a man is facing charges after shooting his neighbor and shooting at his wife, telling Yavapai County deputies he was “getting the devil out” of them. The shooting happened just after 1 p.m. on Saturday in Cordes Lakes. Deputies say...
Motorcyclist hit by car in Prescott Valley offering reward for driver's arrest
Steven Hoover is recovering more than two weeks after he says he was hit by a car. He's offering a $10,000 reward of his own money, in an effort to help police track down the driver he says took off.
theprescotttimes.com
POLICE SEEK PUBLIC ASSISTANCE IN IDENTIFYING FRAUD SUSPECT
POLICE SEEK PUBLIC ASSISTANCE IN IDENTIFYING FRAUD SUSPECT. On Saturday, October 8, 2022, at approximately 1:00 PM, an unidentified female stole a purse from a victim in Prescott Valley which contained credit cards and identification. The female suspect then used that information to attempt to purchase gift cards at one location totaling nearly five hundred dollars.
fox10phoenix.com
Made In Arizona: Arizona vineyard creates unique pasta with a very local ingredient
Merkin Vineyards, located in Cottonwood, is becoming just as recognizable for their food, as they are their wine. FOX 10 Photojournalist Joe Tillman shows us how they create a signature dish with a uniquely Arizona ingredient - prickly pear pasta.
kingstonthisweek.com
Huge crowds enjoy return of Light Up the Night parade in Prescott
PRESCOTT – That’s how to kick off the Christmas season. An estimated 9,000 to 10,000 spectators lined Edward and King streets in Prescott on a cool-but-not-cold Friday evening to watch the return of the regular Light Up the Night event. The annual Santa Claus parade presented by the town’s volunteer firefighters had been limited to a much shorter pop-up procession in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19.
theprescotttimes.com
NEW YEAR’S EVE BOOT DROP CREATING A PRESCOTT, ARIZONA TRADITION
NEW YEAR’S EVE BOOT DROP CREATING A PRESCOTT, ARIZONA TRADITION. A candid Interview with Boot Drop Co-Founder, Donna Werking of Northern AZ Social, LLC. In late 2009, Donna Werking was aiding the City of Prescott’s Tourism team partnered with a local advertising agency as an independent marketer. “A desired goal was to increase bed tax dollars for the city. At the time, there was a lack of events held in Prescott after Acker Night. The tourism gap ran from mid-December through March.” After many conversations over the course of the year between Werking and a local Prescott Ad Agency, two more partners were brought on to expedite this new venture: Great Circle Radio and the Prescott Chamber. “Together, we launched this signature New Year’s Eve Event for Prescott, Arizona” stated Donna Werking, owner of Northern AZ Social, LLC and Boot Drop Co-Founder.
