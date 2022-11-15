BOOKING REPORT: Stalking Suspect Released from the Jail

SAN ANGELO, TX – Nearly a dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours.

The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 11 arrests. Also a number of individuals were released from the jail including the following.

Rick Duerksen was released from the jail on Nov. 14, 2022 after spending more than 6 months in the TGCDF for stalking.

There are currently 491 inmates in the TGCDF as of Tuesday morning.

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.

