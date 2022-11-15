ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BOOKING REPORT: Stalking Suspect Released from the Jail

By Matt Trammell
 5 days ago

SAN ANGELO, TX – Nearly a dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours.

San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.

The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 11 arrests. Also a number of individuals were released from the jail including the following.

  • Rick Duerksen was released from the jail on Nov. 14, 2022 after spending more than 6 months in the TGCDF for stalking.

There are currently 491 inmates in the TGCDF as of Tuesday morning.

Name Rick Duerksen Copyright

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.

The following is a key for the above abbreviations:

  • MISC- Miscellaneous
  • VOP- Violation of Parole
  • GOB- Going off Bond
  • VPTA- Violation Promise to Appear
  • GJI- Grand Jury Indictment
  • COMM- Commuted Sentence
  • RPR- Rele

San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Man Indicted for Murder of Shawn "Turbo" Clark

SAN ANGELO- A San Angelo man who is accused of shooting and killing another man has been indicted. Paul Zipper was indicted by a Tom Green County grand jury in September for the murder of Shawn “Turbo” Clark. Zipper was charged with a murder count along with tampering with a human corpse, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. All three of those charges were enhanced for being a habitual offender.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Woman Indicted for Shooting a Man in the Leg

SAN ANGELO- A San Angelo woman has been indicted by a Tom Green County grand jury for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after shooting another individual in the leg. According to court documents, on August 13, 2022, a San Angelo police officer was dispatched to Shannon Medical Center, located in San Angelo at 120 East Harris Boulevard, regarding a shooting victim. Once officers arrived, they observed a gunshot wound to the upper right calf on the victim. Officers were then sent to the residence where the shooting took place to hold the scene.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

DWI Arrests Top the Weekend Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – More than two dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 48 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Troubled Local Meth Dealer Sent to Prison

SAN ANGELO, TX – A local meth dealer was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Monday in a Tom Green County Courtroom. According to court documents, on Nov. 14, Mercedes Gaitan, 27, pleaded guilty to manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance. In exchange for the guilty plea she was sentenced to 10 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice's Institutional Division. Gaitan was arrested in May 2022 after the San Angelo Police conducted a search warrant on her home.  Inside Police found over 150 grams of meth. Along with Gaitan five other individuals were arrested. For more see: …
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Arrest During Last Call at Koronazz Leads to Death of Tom Green Co. DA Investigator

SAN ANGELO, TX – New information released on Wednesday morning revealed more information on the death of the former investigator for the Tom Green County D.A.'s Office. As previously reported, on Nov. 13, Steven Carnes, 53, of San Angelo, suddenly died while attempting to make an arrest. For the original article see: Criminal Investigator for the Tom Green County D.A.'s Office Passes Away Suddenly At the time of the original story it was only known that Carnes died after attempting to make an arrest. New information revealed that the death occurred moments before the bar he was working at…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Trespassing, Drug Possession & Resisting Arrest Tops the Daily Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – More than a dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 15 arrests including the following: Jamey Haney was arrested for…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Criminal Investigator for the Tom Green County D.A.'s Office Passes Away Suddenly

SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Police Officers Coalition is reporting the death over the weekend of a well known investigator for the Tom Green County District Attorney's Office.   In a social media post Tuesday, the coalition shared the following information: Early Sunday morning Criminal Investigator Steven Carnes of the 51st and 119th District Attorney's Office was attempting to make an arrest and suffered a medical emergency. After life-saving measures, Investigator Carnes passed away at a local hospital in San Angelo.  Investigator Carnes was previously with Bastrop Police Department and…
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Celebrates Adoption

SAN ANGELO, TX — San Angelo and Tom Green County celebrated National Adoption Day at the Sugg room in the Stephens Library Friday. The annual event is a collective effort to raise awareness of the more than 113,000 children waiting to be adopted from foster care in the United States. A coalition of national partners (the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute, Alliance for Children’s Rights and Children’s Action Network) founded National Adoption Day.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Family Violence & Drug Possession Arrests Top the Daily Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – Nearly a dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 11 arrests including the following: Adrienne Leon was arrested for…
SAN ANGELO, TX
103.1 Kickin Country

Driving on US 277 From Christoval South Can Cost You

The State of Texas has a lot of requirements for those who drive motor vehicles on our roads. Drivers must be reasonably licensed. We must maintain our cars in a safe manner. Every year, vehicles registered in Texas are required to pass an annual inspection to ensure compliance with safety standards. The items checked in the examination for a typical passenger automobile in the state include the steering, seat belts, brakes, tires, tail lamps, and more.
CHRISTOVAL, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

LIVE! Daily | Rome is Burning in San Angelo

Today on Live! We have a special Thursday night edition of COVER1. While Rome burns, Wall heads into the 2nd round of the playoffs. Tonight Sterling City travels to Clyde to play the Windthorst Trojans. Also San Angelo man indicted for invasion of privacy. Two Angelo State Students won a...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

The Fool’s Errand

OPINION — How the rehashed topic of a ballot initiative to change the way San Angelo selects its police chief is not known, but the movement to have the city manager and council select a chief instead of the current police chief election is certain to fail. Proponents of changing the process do not understand the political environment of 2022. The police can take away anyone’s freedom— that is how the law works. In this regard, I believe it is important to review two significant episodes that describe how far our country has departed the rule of law. Let us roll back to May 2020. Riots…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Man Sentenced for a Vicious Attack that Left His Roommate with a Broken Jaw

SAN ANGELO- A San Angelo man has agreed to a plea deal after punching his roommate in the jaw and threatening to kill him back in 2021. According to court documents, on October 7, 2021, a San Angelo police officer was dispatched to the Food King, located at 2 South Main Street regarding an assault. Once there, the officer met with the suspect who said he had arrived home from work and put food on the table. The defendant, identified as Marcus Don Brown, approached the victim, and asked about his phone charger. Brown then suddenly punched the victim in the jaw causing the victim to fall to…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Man Injured in Knife Attack at Vagrant Hangout Under Downtown Bridge

SAN ANGELO- A San Angelo man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting another man with a knife underneath a downtown bridge. According to court documents, a San Angelo police officer were dispatched to 330 South Irving Street on November 5, 2022, regarding a stabbing. The officer met with the victim who advised he was with the suspect, identified as Wesley Paige, under the bridge below Twisted Root Burger Company. Paige was allegedly intoxicated and became aggressive with the victim and then Paige pushed him. The victim then said he told Paige to calm down. Then, Paige allegedly pulled…
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

West Texas weekend events calendar, Nov. 18-20

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family. BIG COUNTRY. FRIDAY. 1 p.m. - Abilene Tattoo Expo, Abilene Convention Center, 1100 N. 6th...
SAN ANGELO, TX
