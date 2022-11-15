Ajay Raman will take his 14th District county commission seat as a Democrat in January, and says he plans to listen and learn as much as he can in his new job. He is one of two first-timers on a county commission that has, over the last decade, gradually shifted from strongly and traditionally Republican to a solid Democratic majority. Redistricting and the Nov. 8 election shifted what had been an 11-10 Democratic-Republican split to a 13-6 Democratic majority. The commission has a fairly long-standing tradition of bipartisanship, with few exceptions. That may not change in 2023.

