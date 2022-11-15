Read full article on original website
Oakland County voters approve 10-year, .95 transit millage
On November 8, Oakland County voters approved a 10-year, .95 millage measure to maintain and expand public transit services. The millage, which begins this year, will replace three existing transit millages, including the expiring SMART millage. Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter released the following statement in response to the election...
Oakland County community calendar Nov. 20 and beyond
• Applications are being accepted for the 2023 “Oakland Together 40 under 40 awards” program through Dec. 11. Individuals who live or work in Oakland County and who are under 40, may apply for this prestigious award program at www.oakgov.com/40under40. • Oakland County has launched a new sweepstakes...
Blue shift continues for Oakland Co. commission
Ajay Raman will take his 14th District county commission seat as a Democrat in January, and says he plans to listen and learn as much as he can in his new job. He is one of two first-timers on a county commission that has, over the last decade, gradually shifted from strongly and traditionally Republican to a solid Democratic majority. Redistricting and the Nov. 8 election shifted what had been an 11-10 Democratic-Republican split to a 13-6 Democratic majority. The commission has a fairly long-standing tradition of bipartisanship, with few exceptions. That may not change in 2023.
New roundabout planned in Orion Twp.
Anyone interested in a roundabout planned for the Orion Road intersection with Stoney Creek Road can learn more at an upcoming public meeting. County road commission officials will explain the project and answer questions from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Blanche Sims Elementary School, 465 East Jackson Street in Lake Orion.
Royal Oak’s Civic Center honored with award for its impact
Royal Oak’s multi-million dollar Civic Center project has been recognized for its positive impact and use of a public-private partnership to change the city complex center and attract a new Henry Ford Health System outpatient building. The award was given last week by the Detroit chapter of the international...
Dangerous Michigan Intersections: Here Are the Worst in Oakland County
In a continuing series, we're looking at the most dangerous intersections throughout the state of Michigan. This time, we'll take a look at the worst intersections in Oakland County. SEE ALSO: Is it Legal to Warm Up Your Car in Your Driveway in Michigan?. Driving in Detroit (and even many...
Threats spark lockdowns, closures at schools in Oakland, Wayne and Macomb
Metro Detroit schools continued to see threats this week, sparking lockdowns and police response, officials said Wednesday. A message found on a bathroom wall Wednesday at South Lyon East High School said "someone was going to shoot up the school at 1 p.m.," the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office reported in a statement.
What’s Being Built Near Flint Township’s Most Popular Intersection?
Driving through Flint Township there isn't a whole lot to see on the west side of Linden Road driving north beyond Miller. After Halo Burger, the strip malls on that side have sparse businesses occupying space. What's caught my attention the last few times driving through there has been a...
Another threat reported at an Oakland County high school
South Lyon East High School was locked down at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, as Oakland County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigated a threat on a bathroom wall. A message on the wall said someone was going to shoot up the school at 1 p.m., according to a release from OCSO.
Livonia, Canton intersections among most dangerous in Wayne County
Drivers in Livonia should use extra caution when passing through two of the city's busiest intersections. Four of the five most dangerous intersections in Wayne County are in the Hometown Life area, according to Michigan Auto Law's recently released annual list. Middlebelt Road at Schoolcraft Road as well as Six...
Southfield woman facing 43 felonies, accused of tax-related fraud
The case against a Southfield woman accused of multiple fraud-related crimes was bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court on Friday after she waived her right to a preliminary exam. Lori Deonne Bradford, 55, is charged with 17 counts of making/permitting false returns, 17 counts of using a computer to...
Westland Mayor Bill Wild announces resignation, says departure is bittersweet
Bill Wild, Westland's longest serving mayor, plans to resign at the end of the year. "Being the mayor has probably been the proudest thing in my life other than having my children and being married," Wild said. "There's no really good time to leave, but I feel comfortable that we have good leadership coming up and the city is in a good spot. I'm proud of the work I've done here."
Southfield attorney, business owner convicted of tax crimes
A Michigan business owner and personal injury attorney with offices in Southfield was convicted of tax crimes Nov. 16 at the conclusion of a jury trial in federal court. Carl L. Collins, III was found guilty of willfully filing five false tax returns for himself and one of his businesses.
Police investigate after couple found dead in Rochester Hills home
A couple was found dead inside their home in Rochester Hills Friday afternoon, according the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.
Suspect used Uber to commit bank robbery in Southfield, told driver to wait up for him, police say
When a suspect in Metro Detroit needed a ride before and after committing an alleged bank robbery this week, he apparently turned to Uber to get the job done, police say.
Northville couple killed in rollover crash
NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP — A Northville couple was killed early Sunday when their vehicle veered off the road, rolled over and crashed into a tree, police said. In a Sunday news release, police identified the victims as 46-year-old Northville resident Omar Salamen and his 40-year-old wife, Manal Kadry. The fatal...
Feds bust 2 doctors, 4 others accused of running $2.6 million illegal opioid distribution ring in Metro Detroit
A total of six suspects, including two doctors and operators of three pain clinics in Metro Detroit, were charged with conspiring to illegally distribute over 500,000 opioid pills worth millions of dollars, federal agents announced Friday.
Man charged in carjacking of senior in Sterling Heights
A 37-year-old man has been charged in connection with a recent carjacking in Sterling Heights that targeted a senior citizen, the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday. Authorities allege Jason Graves threw a woman out of her Jeep in the Walmart parking lot on Mound last Saturday. Police found...
Scouts collect 46,000 pounds of food in Oakland County
Local Scouts collected over 46,000 pounds of food in Oakland County during the 2022 Scouting for Food drive. Between Nov. 5 and Nov. 13, Scouts distributed special grocery bags to homes across Oakland County and a week later, they returned to collect on behalf of numerous nonprofits. Much of the food went to drop sites facilitated by Gleaners Community Food Bank.
