Holly, MI

Spinal Column

Oakland County voters approve 10-year, .95 transit millage

On November 8, Oakland County voters approved a 10-year, .95 millage measure to maintain and expand public transit services. The millage, which begins this year, will replace three existing transit millages, including the expiring SMART millage. Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter released the following statement in response to the election...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Oakland County community calendar Nov. 20 and beyond

• Applications are being accepted for the 2023 “Oakland Together 40 under 40 awards” program through Dec. 11. Individuals who live or work in Oakland County and who are under 40, may apply for this prestigious award program at www.oakgov.com/40under40. • Oakland County has launched a new sweepstakes...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Blue shift continues for Oakland Co. commission

Ajay Raman will take his 14th District county commission seat as a Democrat in January, and says he plans to listen and learn as much as he can in his new job. He is one of two first-timers on a county commission that has, over the last decade, gradually shifted from strongly and traditionally Republican to a solid Democratic majority. Redistricting and the Nov. 8 election shifted what had been an 11-10 Democratic-Republican split to a 13-6 Democratic majority. The commission has a fairly long-standing tradition of bipartisanship, with few exceptions. That may not change in 2023.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

New roundabout planned in Orion Twp.

Anyone interested in a roundabout planned for the Orion Road intersection with Stoney Creek Road can learn more at an upcoming public meeting. County road commission officials will explain the project and answer questions from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Blanche Sims Elementary School, 465 East Jackson Street in Lake Orion.
LAKE ORION, MI
The Oakland Press

Royal Oak’s Civic Center honored with award for its impact

Royal Oak’s multi-million dollar Civic Center project has been recognized for its positive impact and use of a public-private partnership to change the city complex center and attract a new Henry Ford Health System outpatient building. The award was given last week by the Detroit chapter of the international...
ROYAL OAK, MI
The Oakland Press

Another threat reported at an Oakland County high school

South Lyon East High School was locked down at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, as Oakland County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigated a threat on a bathroom wall. A message on the wall said someone was going to shoot up the school at 1 p.m., according to a release from OCSO.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
HometownLife.com

Livonia, Canton intersections among most dangerous in Wayne County

Drivers in Livonia should use extra caution when passing through two of the city's busiest intersections. Four of the five most dangerous intersections in Wayne County are in the Hometown Life area, according to Michigan Auto Law's recently released annual list. Middlebelt Road at Schoolcraft Road as well as Six...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Southfield woman facing 43 felonies, accused of tax-related fraud

The case against a Southfield woman accused of multiple fraud-related crimes was bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court on Friday after she waived her right to a preliminary exam. Lori Deonne Bradford, 55, is charged with 17 counts of making/permitting false returns, 17 counts of using a computer to...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
HometownLife.com

Westland Mayor Bill Wild announces resignation, says departure is bittersweet

Bill Wild, Westland's longest serving mayor, plans to resign at the end of the year. "Being the mayor has probably been the proudest thing in my life other than having my children and being married," Wild said. "There's no really good time to leave, but I feel comfortable that we have good leadership coming up and the city is in a good spot. I'm proud of the work I've done here."
WESTLAND, MI
The Oakland Press

Southfield attorney, business owner convicted of tax crimes

A Michigan business owner and personal injury attorney with offices in Southfield was convicted of tax crimes Nov. 16 at the conclusion of a jury trial in federal court. Carl L. Collins, III was found guilty of willfully filing five false tax returns for himself and one of his businesses.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Arab American News

Northville couple killed in rollover crash

NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP — A Northville couple was killed early Sunday when their vehicle veered off the road, rolled over and crashed into a tree, police said. In a Sunday news release, police identified the victims as 46-year-old Northville resident Omar Salamen and his 40-year-old wife, Manal Kadry. The fatal...
NORTHVILLE, MI
Detroit News

Man charged in carjacking of senior in Sterling Heights

A 37-year-old man has been charged in connection with a recent carjacking in Sterling Heights that targeted a senior citizen, the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday. Authorities allege Jason Graves threw a woman out of her Jeep in the Walmart parking lot on Mound last Saturday. Police found...
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
The Oakland Press

Scouts collect 46,000 pounds of food in Oakland County

Local Scouts collected over 46,000 pounds of food in Oakland County during the 2022 Scouting for Food drive. Between Nov. 5 and Nov. 13, Scouts distributed special grocery bags to homes across Oakland County and a week later, they returned to collect on behalf of numerous nonprofits. Much of the food went to drop sites facilitated by Gleaners Community Food Bank.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

