Zacks.com

Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 17th

PSX - Free Report) : This company which operates in segments like refining, midstream, marketing and specialties, and chemicals, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.3% over the last 60 days. Phillips 66 Price and Consensus. Phillips 66 price-consensus-chart | Phillips 66 Quote. This...
Zacks.com

Beazer Homes (BZH) Q3 Earnings Beat, Orders & Backlog Fall

BZH - Free Report) reported impressive fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with earnings and revenues beating their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The metrics also increased from the year-ago quarter’s figures on the back of solid home prices and margins improvement. This leading homebuilder’s shares climbed 2.08% in the after-hour trading...
NASDAQ

Bull of the Day: Plexus Corp. (PLXS)

Plexus Corporation PLXS, a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has recently broken out to the upside in a bullish move that is pushing the stock to new 52-week highs. Simply put, there aren’t many stocks making fresh yearly highs right now. The price movement is a sign of strength, with the general market looking to narrow its yearly losses as we head deeper into the historically positive fourth quarter.
NASDAQ

After-Hours Earnings Report for November 17, 2022 : AMAT, PANW, ROST, KEYS, WSM, GLOB, UGI, WWD, POST, GPS, DLB, BRBR

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/17/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The capital goods company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.72. This value represents a 11.34% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AMAT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AMAT is 14.14 vs. an industry ratio of 21.10.
msn.com

3 Dow Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is finally having its time in the sun. Although it is down 9.7% year to date, that is far better than the Nasdaq Composite (down 32.5%) and the S&P 500 (down 20.1% ) over the same period. If the Dow does end up outperforming the Nasdaq Composite for the full-year 2022, it will be the first time since 2016.
NASDAQ

3.8 Billion More Reasons to Buy This High-Yield Dividend Stock Hand Over Fist

Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) has treated its investors like dividend royalty over the years. The Canadian energy infrastructure giant has increased its payout for 27 straight years, growing it at a 10% compound annual rate. That's an impressive performance, especially considering Enbridge operates in the volatile energy sector. Enbridge should have...
Motley Fool

Want $100 in Monthly Dividend Income? Invest $10,200 in These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

The recurring profitability and time-tested nature of dividend stocks makes them smart buys during a bear market. Splitting $10,200 three ways between these supercharged dividend stocks, which range in yield from 10% to 15.4%, can generate $100 in monthly income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool

Stock Market Plunge: Why I'm Loading Up on These 2 Stocks

Home Depot remains the largest home improvement retailer in the world and can survive the anticipated housing market slowdown. British American Tobacco is shifting toward a noncombustible product future. The two stocks each appear to be solid values at this time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
NASDAQ

3 Elite Dividend Stocks Down 13.5% to 31% to Buy Now for Decades of Passive Income

This year has been a challenging one for investors. The S&P 500 is down more than 21%. It could decline even further if we head into a recession. However, challenges bring opportunities. One of those is that dividend yields move in the opposite direction as stock prices. Because of that, this year's sell-off is providing income investors with the opportunity to lock in higher yields in some of the best dividend stocks.
NASDAQ

Got $5,000? Here Are 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

This year's tremendous market volatility led some investors to give up on stocks altogether. But savvy investors know that good times also come with bad, and down markets actually hold some of the best stock-buying opportunities. Many real estate dividend stocks are still battling rising interest rates and high inflation,...
NASDAQ

Kinder Morgan (KMI) Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Wednesday, shares of Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.11), with the stock changing hands as low as $18.29 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) back on 12/31/1999 — you would have paid $146.88 per share. Fast forward to 12/31/2012 and each share was worth $142.41 on that date, a decrease of $4.67/share over all those years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $25.98 per share in dividends over the same period, for a positive total return of 23.36%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.6%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 6% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI) is an S&P 500 company, giving it special status as one of the large-cap companies making up the S&P 500 Index.

