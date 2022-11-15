Read full article on original website
Do You Know The Fenyes Legacy in Pasadena?
The Pasadena Museum of History (PMH) is leading an exclusive 90-minute spotlight tour inside the 1906 Fenyes Mansion on Sunday, Nov. 20, which includes the “Starting Anew” exhibition that takes advantage of materials temporarily on display to present a specialized, in-depth overview of the lives and accomplishments of Museum benefactors Eva and Adalbert Fenyes.
Polytechnic School’s “Free Spirit” Annual Dance Concert
Polytechnic School’s Performing Arts Department is pleased to present the annual dance concert, “Free Spirit,” hosted by the Women’s Service League on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, Nov. 17-19, at 7:00 p.m. at Poly’s Garland Auditorium. This year’s performance will be back in Garland! The family-friendly...
UC Regents Delay Decision on UCLA’s Move to Big Ten
The University of California’s Board of Regents on Thursday delayed a decision until December on whether to bar UCLA sports programs from moving to the Big Ten Conference. The regents announced that they will instead hold a special session on Dec. 14 to determine UCLA’s fate. UCLA and the USC announced in June that they plan to move to the Big Ten in 2024.
15,000 Expected at Anime Pasadena this Weekend
The Pasadena Convention Center and Civic Auditorium welcomes the 4th annual Anime Pasadena, where fans and cast members of the biggest anime, manga and Japanese pop culture fandoms will reunite November 19-20, 2022 for a weekend packed with events, panels, performances, screenings, photoshoots and exclusive artwork and merch. 15,000 fans are expected to gather at Anime Pasadena to meet the iconic voice actors of Pokémon, Death Note, Attack on Titan, Jujitsu Kaisen, Dragon Ball Super, One Piece, Bleach, Demon Slayer, Naruto, My Hero Academia, Digimon, and more.
Engage with ‘Tosca’: LA Opera Community Talk
Pasadena Village’s Cultural Activities Committee is hosting a virtual discussion on Wednesday, Nov. 16 ahead of the opening of the opera “Tosca” at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles on Saturday, Nov. 19. In this LA Opera Community Talk, a Los Angeles Opera educator will provide...
Moving Past Fear to Healing: A Talk on Christian Science
Lisa Troseth, C.S.B. will speak on Sunday, November 20 about moving past fear into healing in a free inspirational talk on a truer sense of God’s all-defining love. “Fear can be overcome and even healed in our lives by discovering the strong connection and relationship we have to something bigger than ourselves—God. By learning to lean and rely on this greater, higher good, we can feel moved to love beyond ourselves—and this frees us from fear and so much more,” she explains.
Longtime LA Children’s Chorus Artistic Director Announces Retirement
Mandy Brigham, Associate Artistic Director of the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, is retiring after a 22-year tenure with the Pasadena-headquartered children’s choral youth organization that has educated more than 2,200 young singers since its founding in 1986. The Los Angeles Children’s Chorus has also appeared in more than...
Lena Kennedy Continuing Brother’s Legacy With Turkey Giveaway
At this time of year, it is not unusual for council members to pass out turkeys and hand out canned food to families for the holidays. But this year one event will mean so much more. On Friday when Councilmember Tyron Hampton and Mayor Victor Gordo pass out turkeys at...
Jackalope Indie Arts Fair Hops Into Pasadena This Weekend
Jackalope’s Indie Artisan Fair – a popular annual holiday handmade items shopping event – comes back to Pasadena on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19 and 20. The two-day in-person event with over 200 artisans is set to fill Old Pasadena’s Central Park for a family-friendly weekend of handmade arts and crafts shopping.
Fundraiser In Memory of Liz Rusnak Arizmendi Will Benefit Cancer Support Community Pasadena
Cancer Support Community Pasadena on Tuesday announced a CrossFit fundraiser to honor the memory of Liz Rusnak Arizmendi, who passed away in March from ovarian cancer. Arizmendi was a Pasadena businesswoman and philanthropist. According to her husband, Andrew Arizmendi, Liz was an avid athlete. It is his goal to honor...
All LA County Departments Must Now Track Gender Equity
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion Tuesday to require all county departments to assess and track gender equity. Authored by Supervisors Hilda Solis and Sheila Kuehl, the motion requires staff to implement a Gender Impact Assessment to identify and track gender equity within every facet of each department, including services, policies and practices, and report back to the board about their progress toward meeting gender equity goals.
No Doo Dah Parade, But a Doo Dah Day, This Weekend
Although the wild and wacky Doo Dah Parade parade is not back cavorting its way along Pasadena streets just yet, a ‘Doo Dah Day’ filled with “freakish-ness, music, and stupid fun,” on Sunday, Nov. 20, will herald the “The Great Doo Dah Reclamation of 2023.”
Guest Opinion | Delano Yarbrough: Why are Some Residents in District 3 Meeting?
The meetings are not and have not been in support of or against any of the three candidates that applied to fill the once vacant District 3 Council position. Residents are concerned about the long-term dangers inherent if the process used in the recent appointment to fill the vacant District 3 vacancy goes unnoticed and is accepted:
Judge Slightly Pares Gay Couple’s Suit Against Pasadena Reproductive Center
A judge has slightly trimmed a gay couple’s lawsuit against a Pasadena-based reproductive center in which they allege their wishes to have a son were thwarted when a female embryo was wrongly implanted in their gestational carrier. During a hearing Monday, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Teresa Beaudet dismissed...
Best-Selling Matt Coyle Discusses Doomed LEGACY: Volume 9
Matt Coyle, award-winning author of the bestselling Rick Cahill crime novels, will be at Vroman’s Bookstore in Pasadena on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 7 p.m., to discuss “Doomed Legacy,” the ninth book in the series. A sinister private detective agency, a shady shell corporation, and a dead...
Los Angeles Officials “Strongly Recommending” Masks Again As Variants BQ1 & BQ1.1 Near Dominance And Case Rates Soar
With Covid daily cases up 52% since the beginning of November, Los Angeles County today returned to “strongly recommending” that people wear masks in all indoor public settings. The recommendation falls short of a mandate, but masks are still required indoors at health-care and congregate-care facilities, for anyone exposed to the virus in the past 10 days, and at locations where they are required by the operator, county Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said. On Wednesday, the county reported another 2,215 infections. Today, it was 1,949. The seven-day average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus was 6.8%, up from...
Howlin’ Ray’s Pasadena Is Already the Most Scorching-Hot Opening of the Year
Remember 2016, when Nashville-style hot chicken was still fairly hard to find in Los Angeles? Locals sampled the regional dish by way of an occasional pop-up by Hotville Chicken’s Kim Prince, and by visiting the Howlin’ Ray’s truck, which launched in 2015. Fast-forward to 2022. Google “hot...
City Council Accepts Incoming Councilmember Lyon’s Resignation to Planning Commission
As part of Monday’s consent calendar, the City Council accepted the resignation of soon-to-be District 7 Councilmember Jason Lyon. Lyon will be sworn in Dec. 12 by City Clerk Mark Jomsky as the new District 7 City Councilmember. Lyon will replace Andy Wilson. Wilson did not seek reelection. Lyon’s...
Lead for Measure H Widens Monday Afternoon After More Results Released
A local rent control measure has opened a wide lead after more election results were released on Monday. Measure H now leads with nearly 52% of the vote. The measure has garnered 18,355 votes. So far, 16,956 votes against the measure have been tallied. If passed, the measure would establish...
The Latest Numbers in the Los Angeles Mayoral Race
“Karen Bass can comfortably say that she is in the lead, and that she is likely to stay in the lead,” LMU Loyola Law School Professor Jessica Levinson told CBS-LA. “There has been a pattern here. The votes that have been coming out have been breaking about 60-40 for her. It would be difficult to see a really big turnaround.”
