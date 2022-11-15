Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Four SportsCenter Top 10 candidates in one Mississippi high school football championship game
Greenville St. Joe's title-game win over Tri-County was loaded with highlights from both teams in just one half
deltadailynews.com
Police Department’s Newest Division Makes Arrests
On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, the Greenville Police Department’s newly formed Special Response Team (SRT) executed a search warrant in the 500 block of First Street around 8 a.m. During this operation, 20- year- old Jakeya Humphrey and 30-year-old Vince Brown were taken into custody. Both have been charged with Trafficking In Controlled Substance [41-29-139(F)], Felony Child Abuse (allowing child’s presence at drug sale, etc.) [97-5-39(4)(a)&(b)], along with Church and Firearm Enhancement. Both Brown and Humphrey were transported to the Washington County Regional Correctional Facility where they await initial appearances.
WTOK-TV
Missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A missing Greenwood woman was found Sunday evening after her vehicle was located Sunday afternoon. According to the Jackson Police Department, the car, owned by 20-year-old Khalea Brister, was discovered at Northtown Apartment Complex. According to Brister’s mother, Khalea was originally reported missing Saturday after she...
deltanews.tv
Thompson joins fight to save Hospital, but what will he find?
GREENWOOD - As Greenwood and Leflore County continue throwing "hail Mary's" to save their hospital. Some hope a powerful ally can help. Congressman Bennie Thompson has agreed to come to next week's Leflore County Board of Supervisors meeting to discuss possible ways to save the hospital, which as we've reported, has only a fraction of the money it needs to survive.
deltadailynews.com
Suspected Arrested for Rape, Kidnapping, and House Burglary
A man wanted for rape, kidnapping, and house burglary has been arrested. Greenville police have Tyvon Brown in custody. In May, officers were dispatched to Highland Plantation Road for a sexual assault incident. When they arrived, a 25-year-old victim told police that while she was sleeping, Tyvon Brown entered her bedroom by pushing the AC unit out of the window.
Comments / 0