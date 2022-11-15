ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Lake effect snow blankets some parts of West Michigan, dusts others

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Many residents woke up to a fresh coating of lake effect snow. This on the immediate heels of more than a foot of hyperlocal, lake effect snow in Berrien county Wednesday, Nov. 15-16, 2022. Buchanan 13.1 inches. Niles 11.3 inches. Sumnerville 9.0 inches. Berrien Springs 8.5...
Malfunction Causes Tornado Sirens to Sound Off in Portage, MI

The recent snowfall we've been experiencing has made life in West Michigan a bit chaotic-- to say the least!. Our first Winter storm warning is really living up to the hype with WWMT's Keith Thompson reporting six inches of snow has already fallen as of yesterday evening. However, the snow...
Dangerous road conditions as winter storm hits W. MI

Drivers can expect hazardous road conditions and reduced visibility due to blowing snow as a winter storm moves through West Michigan. (Nov. 17, 2022) Dangerous road conditions as winter storm hits W. …. Drivers can expect hazardous road conditions and reduced visibility due to blowing snow as a winter storm...
When do schools call a snow day? West Michigan officials answer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Holland Public Schools Communications Director Jason Craner told 13 On Your Side that while safety is top of mind when deciding on closing school, they're also keeping in mind students who use free or reduced meals provided by their school. "In a district like Holland,...
Portage Road in Kalamazoo at I-94 to close for bridge beam setting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Portage Road in Kalamazoo is expected to be closed at I-94 for bridge beam setting from 7 a.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Northbound Portage Road traffic is to be detoured on Kilgore Road, Sprinkle Road, and Cork Street.
West Michigan school closings for Friday, Nov. 18

WEST MICHIGAN -- With a winter storm warning expected to continue into early Saturday, several school districts in West Michigan and Southwest Michigan have announced closures for Friday, Nov. 18. Among them are some of the area’s largest, Grand Rapids Public Schools, Kalamazoo Public Schools and Rockford Public Schools.
West Michigan microbrewery to close after nearly a decade

GRANDVILLE, MI — After nine years, Grandville’s Osgood Brewing is closing its doors for good. The microbrewery and restaurant, at 4051 Chicago Drive SW, is owned by Ronald and Mindy Denning and opened in September 2013. The brewery, located in Grandville’s business district, is set to close permanently...
KPEP celebrates grand opening of WP Diner in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Probation Enhancement Program, also known as KPEP, celebrated their public grand opening of its WP Diner at Washington Square located in Kalamazoo. Kalamazoo County: Man arrested in triple shooting that killed a WMU student, unborn child. The grand opening follows the 2017 launch of KPEP's...
This Is the Snowiest Town in Indiana

South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
Stuff The Bus 2022 In Kalamazoo Will Be Bigger Than Ever

Stuff the Bus is returning in 2022 and this year it's bigger than ever, as we partner with Honor Credit Union and our Townsquare Media brothers and sisters to deliver the best holiday possible for some amazing Southwest Michigan kids. Here's a great way to make a positive impact on...
Southwest Lower Michigan has two bursts of snow, second one heavier

Southwest Lower Michigan is going to have two periods of snow over the next two days. Here’s a quick look at how much snow is expected. The first period of snow will occur this afternoon through tonight to very early Wednesday morning. The second period of snow comes in Thursday and then transitions to several days of off and on lake-effect snow. The lake-effect snow will eventually pile up to a significant portion.
