WWMT
Lake effect snow blankets some parts of West Michigan, dusts others
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Many residents woke up to a fresh coating of lake effect snow. This on the immediate heels of more than a foot of hyperlocal, lake effect snow in Berrien county Wednesday, Nov. 15-16, 2022. Buchanan 13.1 inches. Niles 11.3 inches. Sumnerville 9.0 inches. Berrien Springs 8.5...
West Michigan roads turn icy with snow, dozens of crashes and slide-offs reported
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- As heavy snow falls in waves across West Michigan, police and firefighters are responding to dozens of crashes and slide-offs. Roads turned slick as night fell in West Michigan. A Michigan Department of Transportation map at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 showed four different crashes on...
Malfunction Causes Tornado Sirens to Sound Off in Portage, MI
The recent snowfall we've been experiencing has made life in West Michigan a bit chaotic-- to say the least!. Our first Winter storm warning is really living up to the hype with WWMT's Keith Thompson reporting six inches of snow has already fallen as of yesterday evening. However, the snow...
Despite winter storm warning, over 100 people stand in line for tacos in Kalamazoo
OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, MI – Amid freezing temperatures and a winter storm warning Thursday, dozens of people stood in line outside. They gathered and waited in line for hours for a chance to get some free tacos. Condado Tacos had the grand opening for its newest location on Thursday, Nov....
WOOD
Dangerous road conditions as winter storm hits W. MI
Drivers can expect hazardous road conditions and reduced visibility due to blowing snow as a winter storm moves through West Michigan. (Nov. 17, 2022) Dangerous road conditions as winter storm hits W. …. Drivers can expect hazardous road conditions and reduced visibility due to blowing snow as a winter storm...
SNOW BREAKDOWN: Heavy lake effect snow through this weekend
Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings have been posted through early Saturday due to heavy lake effect snow development.
Lansing area expected to get 4-7 inches of snow
On Thursday, a strong cold front is expected to move through mid-Michigan, bringing multiple rounds of Lake-Effect snow to the area.
WZZM 13
When do schools call a snow day? West Michigan officials answer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Holland Public Schools Communications Director Jason Craner told 13 On Your Side that while safety is top of mind when deciding on closing school, they're also keeping in mind students who use free or reduced meals provided by their school. "In a district like Holland,...
WWMTCw
Portage Road in Kalamazoo at I-94 to close for bridge beam setting
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Portage Road in Kalamazoo is expected to be closed at I-94 for bridge beam setting from 7 a.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Northbound Portage Road traffic is to be detoured on Kilgore Road, Sprinkle Road, and Cork Street.
Winter storm warning issued for West Michigan, lasting into Saturday
WEST MICHIGAN -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for West Michigan and Southwest Michigan, with up to 14 inches of snow possible in some areas. The warning starts at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 for Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren counties and at 7 a.m. Thursday for Kent, Ionia, Barry, Eaton, Kalamazoo and Calhoun counties.
Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for November 17-19
The first significant snowstorm of the season is poised to bear down upon portions of Mid-Michigan Thursday through Saturday, and forecasters say some areas could see several inches of snow. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of southwestern Lower Michigan, including Ionia and Eaton...
West Michigan school closings for Friday, Nov. 18
WEST MICHIGAN -- With a winter storm warning expected to continue into early Saturday, several school districts in West Michigan and Southwest Michigan have announced closures for Friday, Nov. 18. Among them are some of the area’s largest, Grand Rapids Public Schools, Kalamazoo Public Schools and Rockford Public Schools.
fox2detroit.com
With snow on the way, Michigan police remind drivers to slow down after 17-vehicle pileup
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Winter weather is here, and it's causing issues on Michigan roads. Western parts of the state have already gotten some measurable snowfall, with as much as a foot on the way for the area. Even in places without much snow on the ground, the temperatures are dropping, making for slick roads.
Heaviest snow forecast keeps increasing, now up to two feet expected at Lower Michigan’s ski areas
Weather forecast data is now consistently showing very heavy snowfall over southwest Lower Michigan and northwest Lower Michigan. It’s going to be a long-duration snow event with several six-hour periods of heavy snow from Thursday through midday Sunday. The big snow should be over by Sunday afternoon. Officially there...
West Michigan microbrewery to close after nearly a decade
GRANDVILLE, MI — After nine years, Grandville’s Osgood Brewing is closing its doors for good. The microbrewery and restaurant, at 4051 Chicago Drive SW, is owned by Ronald and Mindy Denning and opened in September 2013. The brewery, located in Grandville’s business district, is set to close permanently...
WWMTCw
KPEP celebrates grand opening of WP Diner in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Probation Enhancement Program, also known as KPEP, celebrated their public grand opening of its WP Diner at Washington Square located in Kalamazoo. Kalamazoo County: Man arrested in triple shooting that killed a WMU student, unborn child. The grand opening follows the 2017 launch of KPEP's...
This Is the Snowiest Town in Indiana
South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
Stuff The Bus 2022 In Kalamazoo Will Be Bigger Than Ever
Stuff the Bus is returning in 2022 and this year it's bigger than ever, as we partner with Honor Credit Union and our Townsquare Media brothers and sisters to deliver the best holiday possible for some amazing Southwest Michigan kids. Here's a great way to make a positive impact on...
Southwest Lower Michigan has two bursts of snow, second one heavier
Southwest Lower Michigan is going to have two periods of snow over the next two days. Here’s a quick look at how much snow is expected. The first period of snow will occur this afternoon through tonight to very early Wednesday morning. The second period of snow comes in Thursday and then transitions to several days of off and on lake-effect snow. The lake-effect snow will eventually pile up to a significant portion.
Bring A Can, Get A Gram With This West Michigan Dispensary
Celebrate "Danksgiving" the right way by giving back to those in need!. A few Michigan cannabis dispensaries are collaborating together this Thanksgiving season. The 'Bring A Can, Get A Gram' food drive is taking place throughout the state of Michigan. Every customer who brings in canned goods will get one...
K102.5
Kalamazoo, MI
