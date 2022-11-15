Read full article on original website
Related
Schiff says ‘evidence is there’ to make a criminal referral against Trump
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said on Sunday that he believes there is “evidence” for the House select committee investigating the Jan 6., 2021 attack at the Capitol to make a criminal referral against former President Trump. “But I can say that I think Judge Carter in California who...
Qatar's World Cup opener shows its reemergence after boycott
Qatar has opened the Middle East's first World Cup with its ruler sitting next to the leaders of two countries that only a year and a half earlier were part of a boycott trying to bring the energy-rich nation to its knees
Cina reports first COVID-19 death in six months; fatalities, cases drop worldwide in week
Mainland China on Sunday reported its first death from COVID-19 in six months as the outbreak worldwide is easing to levels at the start of the pandemic in the Asian nation.
Comments / 0