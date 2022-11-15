Read full article on original website
Shreveport It’s Almost Time! Operation Santa Claus Starts Nov. 28
While many of us in the Shreveport area have complained about the rising cost of gas and other goods and services along with the sharp reductions in the value of our 401-Ks, there are children who have been saddled with even bigger issues. Through no fault of their own, Christmas...
Shreveport Neighborhood Is Planning a First Responders Feast
In so many ways Shreveport is a great community to live in. Here's another example. Residents of the Southern Hills neighborhood started a social media effort to provide a great Thanksgiving Meal for first responders. And the community has turned out in a big way. This Thanksgiving Day spread will...
Do Any Shreveport Leaders Really Care About the City?
This might make you mad. But we have to ask what is Bossier doing that Shreveport is not doing. Check out the lights on the Arthur Ray Teague Parkway in Bossier. And now take a look at the lack of lighting on the Clyde Fant Parkway in Shreveport. Why can't...
Best Places to Get Your Christmas Tree in the Shreveport Area
We are just over a month away from Christmas and many folks are already gearing up to get the home ready for the holidays. For many families, getting a live Christmas tree is a tradition. And in northwest Louisiana, you have several great options to find a tree. You can go out with the family and cut your own, or you can pick up one that's already cut and trimmed and ready to go in your home.
Could 154 Near Lake Bistineau Be Reopened By Christmas?
On September 12 when the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development began the bridge replacement project on LA 154 just east of the Lake Bistineau Dam, they told us it would be a lengthy process and to expect closure of a long stretch of this highly traveled road for months, extending into 2023.
3rd Largest Grocery Chain in Nation Coming to Shreveport
Good news for those who want more options for groceries in Shreveport. One of the biggest grocery chains is moving into Louisiana and Shreveport is on the list. ALDI is opening more stores across the nation and some of them will be in Louisiana. The low priced grocery chain already has stores in Lafayette, Laplace, Slidell and New Iberia. But the company is expanding to more sites across the nation. We have now learned Shreveport is on the list.
Two Louisiana Cities Make the List of Top 20 Places with Highest STD Rates
Some cities in the U.S. are dealing with high rates of sexually transmitted diseases. The latest numbers by InnerBody.com show two Louisiana cities among the top 20 in the nation. Experts say STDs are infections that are spread during sexual activity. Many of these diseases show up without any symptoms...
How Long Can a Train Legally Stop in Louisiana?
If you've ever been held up by one of the trains in Bossier City, you know why we want to know how long they can just sit there! They can be downright infuriating. It's the one on Airline Drive just south of I-20 that always catches me and ONLY when I'm in a hurry. That's why it was no surprise to see this pop up on the City of Bossier satire page on Facebook today.
Support Small Business Saturday at the Bossier City Farmers Market
Small Business Saturday is coming up on November 26th and the Bossier City Famers Market is celebrating at its last market of the year. This is a perfect opportunity for you to support and shop local for Small Business Saturday!. Chris Graham, the organizer of the market, says you'll be...
Early & Harsh Flu Season in Louisiana: Here’s How to Get a Free Flu Shot
It's hard to believe we're already into the official "holiday season," but here we are. And along with frantic shopping, Christmas music starting way too early, and a mad hunt for those elusive turkeys this year, another item on your list needs to be a flu shot. Louisiana state health...
A Year Without Santa? Severe Shortage Could Ruin the Holidays
We've all seen the signs in almost every business around Shreveport. "Now Hiring" The labor shortage has affected seemingly every business across every business sector, from the fast food industry, retail, and construction... but now, it's even affecting.... Santa Claus??. According to Clausnet.com, the labor shortage has even crept into...
Caddo Sheriffs Arrest Man For Assaulting Teacher With Vehicle
Caddo deputies arrested a parent in Keithville after he hit a school employee with his car on Friday. Just after 4 p.m. on Nov.11, deputies were dispatched to Keithville Elementary Middle School after the school reported a parent was acting erratically. According to the report, 36-year-old Courtland Jackson was agitated due to school bus delays. In an attempt to cut in line, the parent hit a school employee who was directing traffic. Jackson then exited his car to pick up his child. The school employee who was hit by the vehicle confronted Jackson and attempted to stop him from leaving with the child. Jackson then pushed the employee out of the way.
Three Arrested in Bossier Drug-Deal That Lead to Shooting
Bossier Sheriff’s Office Detectives make multiple arrests after investigating a shooting that was the result of a drug deal gone bad in Bossier Parish. The investigation began after multiple shots were fired at a residence on Espanita Circle after the suspects were paid with counterfeit money after selling drugs to one of the occupants of the residence. Fortunately, no one inside the residence was struck by the gunfire. During their investigation, detectives identified Selena Cox, 20, and Jakeldrick Alexander, 21, both of the 200 block of Jordan Street in Shreveport as suspects in the shooting.
Haughton Man Awarded For His Life Saving Heroic Act
October 9, 2022 started off much like any other workday for Andrew Lincoln with Harmons Towing and Recovery. However, that day quickly changed and the hero inside Andrew stepped up to save the day!. This week Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker presented Andrew with a Life Saving Award after Andrew's...
Alarming False Active Shooter Call Made to Local School
What could have turned into a potentially deadly situation was thankfully just a false alarm today at a local high school. Just before noon today, Wednesday, November 16, 2022, the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a call regarding a possible active shooter incident at Benton High School which was later determined to be false.
Louisiana Comedian Theo Von is Coming to Shreveport
If You Have TikTok You Know About Theo Von. We love him because he was born and raised in southern Louisiana. You can catch him cheering on the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge often. Theo is also known for hilarious conversations that are happening in front of microphones he has a podcast that is very popular and has hilarious guests. He has everyone from country artists like Parker McCollum to awesome comedians like Bert Kreischer, Joe Rogan and Nikki Glaser. Theo’s new comedy special "Regular People" was filmed at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville and you can stream it now on Netflix.
Shreveport Felon Found Guilty on Gun and Drug Charges
A Shreveport man faces decades in jail after his conviction on drug and gun charges in Caddo District Court Tuesday, November 15, 2022. The eight-woman, four-man jury in Caddo District Judge Erin Leigh Waddell Garrett's courtroom deliberated two hours before returning guilty-as-charged verdicts against Flenory Frazier III, 56. Frazier, convicted...
Shreveport Man Sentenced to Life for 2019 Murder
A man convicted earlier this month for killing another man near downtown Shreveport in 2019 has been sentenced to life in prison. Larry Delanta Gardner Jr., 30, must spend the rest of his life in prison after the nine-woman, three man jury found him guilty November 4, 2022, of the second-degree murder of Bruce Randle, 55, in April 2019. Randle was shot and killed in the 1200 block of Marshall Street.
Shreveport Wastewater Has The Most Methamphetamines In The US
According to some new research, Shreveport may have become the new meth capital of the United States. That, or there could be a weird coincidence within the city. Research from the Louisiana Addiction Research Center shows that the wastewater in Shreveport has TWICE as much methamphetamines than anywhere else in the United States. Not just slightly higher...DOUBLE.
Shreveport Is Just an Hour Drive From an Old-Fashioned Christmas
Shreveport Is Only a 45-Minute Drive From an Old Fashioned Christmas. Everyone knows that if you want to experience an old-fashioned Christmas you travel to the small town of Natchitoches, Louisiana. Although the population in Natchitoches is just shy of 20,000, this town is the hub of wonderful Christmas experiences....
