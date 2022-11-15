If You Have TikTok You Know About Theo Von. We love him because he was born and raised in southern Louisiana. You can catch him cheering on the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge often. Theo is also known for hilarious conversations that are happening in front of microphones he has a podcast that is very popular and has hilarious guests. He has everyone from country artists like Parker McCollum to awesome comedians like Bert Kreischer, Joe Rogan and Nikki Glaser. Theo’s new comedy special "Regular People" was filmed at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville and you can stream it now on Netflix.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 5 DAYS AGO