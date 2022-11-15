ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

KWTX

Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply opens their first Killeen location

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The ranch and home supply store has opened its first Texas location in Killeen. The Murdoch’s family held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday Nov. 19, 2022, officially welcoming the chain to the Central Texas area. Their phrase, “If we have it, you probably need...
KILLEEN, TX
sportstravelmagazine.com

College Station, Texas, Breaks Ground on Texas Independence Ballpark

Midtown in College Station, Texas, recently celebrated the groundbreaking of phase 1 of Texas Independence Ballpark. Phase 1 will include four baseball fields, batting cages, concessions stand and more. “This is one of those things that further puts College Station on the map for the sports world, particularly from just...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KCEN

The first Crumbl Cookies opens in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — Crumbl Cookies is celebrating its grand opening Friday in Temple. The new location on Adams Avenue will be open from 8 a.m. to midnight. Every flavor from apple pie to to semi-sweet chocolate chunk is on the menu this week at the new location, but only for the next two days.
TEMPLE, TX
mcknightsseniorliving.com

This senior living community has celebrity chef, restaurant open to public

When The Hacienda at Georgetown opens near Austin, TX, in early 2023, the amenities on the 13-acre campus will include fine-dining meals prepared by celebrity chef Stephan Pyles. Among the five dining options at the resort-style community will be an outward-facing restaurant called Alma, which means “soul” in Spanish....
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Moss Rose Center to open as warming center

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen has partnered with the Killeen Housing Authority to provide an increased services warming center on Friday night for those in need. Dinner will be served at the Moss Rose Center at 8 p.m. Friday, located at 1103 E Avenue E,...
KILLEEN, TX
baylor.edu

Who were the Native Americans in Waco?

If you know anything about the history of Native Americans in what is now Waco, it’s probably that a tribe called the Waco (sometimes spelled “Huaco” or “Hueco”) lived in this area before settlers began moving south and west into Texas. Native American Heritage Month...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Good News Friday: November 18, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Congratulations to the Harker Heights JROTC! The American Legion Post 573 presented the Knights with an $8,000 donation to support their program. The Knights offers 11 competitive teams that compete throughout the region, state, and national level. Copperas Cover ISD students have raised more than $50,000...
WACO, TX
B106

Hit-And-Run Kills Woman in Killeen, Texas Crossing Highway

Do you know anything about this accident that happened between Killeen, Texas and Copperas Cove? Corinna Lee Ann-Nadine Pope, as identified by Texas Department of Public Safety was struck by not one, but two vehicles early Thursday morning, Nov. 17. Here's What We Know. It was 4am when Pope decided...
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Thanksgiving restaurants open in Waco

Thanksgiving Day finds many readers looking forward to holiday cooking as long as someone else is doing the cooking. For those looking for restaurants open that day to accommodate visiting family members and friends, or simply to provide a meal prepared outside the home, we found these non-fast food restaurants will be open for in-person dining. We’ve also added a partial list of restaurants offering Thanksgiving meals, turkeys and hams to go with their ordering deadlines.
WACO, TX
franchising.com

VIO Med Spa Now Helping Austinites ‘Look Great. Feel Amazing.’

All-inclusive med spa debuts first location in state capital. November 17, 2022 // Franchising.com // AUSTIN, Texas - VIO Med Spa is ready to show Austinites how to “Look Great. Feel Amazing.” in the most innovative ways. Located in the Mueller Town Center District at 1900 Aldrich St.,...
AUSTIN, TX

