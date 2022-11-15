Read full article on original website
KWTX
Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply opens their first Killeen location
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The ranch and home supply store has opened its first Texas location in Killeen. The Murdoch’s family held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday Nov. 19, 2022, officially welcoming the chain to the Central Texas area. Their phrase, “If we have it, you probably need...
kagstv.com
A Snack with Shaq: Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken coming to Central Texas
KILLEEN, Texas — Big news is coming to foodies in three Texas cities. Legendary basketball star Shaquille O'Neal's restaurant chain, Big Chicken, is set to open three new locations in Texas, one in Killeen, one in Waco and one in College Station. With unique and hearty offerings on the...
sportstravelmagazine.com
College Station, Texas, Breaks Ground on Texas Independence Ballpark
Midtown in College Station, Texas, recently celebrated the groundbreaking of phase 1 of Texas Independence Ballpark. Phase 1 will include four baseball fields, batting cages, concessions stand and more. “This is one of those things that further puts College Station on the map for the sports world, particularly from just...
The first Crumbl Cookies opens in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas — Crumbl Cookies is celebrating its grand opening Friday in Temple. The new location on Adams Avenue will be open from 8 a.m. to midnight. Every flavor from apple pie to to semi-sweet chocolate chunk is on the menu this week at the new location, but only for the next two days.
Mak Mamas Coney Cafe Is Giving Back To Killeen, Texas With a Family Fun Event
I definitely think it’s safe to say that Killeen, Texas has adopted Mak Mama Coney Island café and her delicious Detroit ways. What I love about this woman is that she’s bringing delicious Midwestern cuisine to the city. She’s also making sure that she takes part and keeps the community well taken care of.
Tasty News: It Looks Like Killeen, Texas IS Getting A Shaq Big Chicken Afterall
Get excited for some finger-licking news in Killeen, Texas ! Our prayers have definitely been answered. Recently I wrote an article on Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal's Big Chicken restaurant opening its first Texas location. In the piece, I questioned (with tongue firmly in cheek) why we weren't getting some Shaq chicken here in Killeen. Well, it turns out we are.
Karen Is At It Again. Calls Cops On Suburban Texas Mom
Ok, we must discuss this Killeen, Texas. This is too much. Or is it? Let's get into why Karen called the cops on a neighborhood mom, for having her eight-year-old son walk home alone. Now, I do realize that times are definitely different from when I was coming up, and...
Austin man picks up, moves entire house instead of letting property buyer tear it down
The home was behind Hotel San Jose and the Texas School for the Deaf, near the heart of South Congress.
Not The Tires! Killeen, Texas Law Enforcement Looking For Slashing Culprits
We all at points in our lives deal with car troubles. It always seems to happen at the most inconvenient times too doesn't it? Whether it be battery troubles or a headlight/taillight being out, it just stinks. But what about one of the important parts of the car that makes...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
This senior living community has celebrity chef, restaurant open to public
When The Hacienda at Georgetown opens near Austin, TX, in early 2023, the amenities on the 13-acre campus will include fine-dining meals prepared by celebrity chef Stephan Pyles. Among the five dining options at the resort-style community will be an outward-facing restaurant called Alma, which means “soul” in Spanish....
fox44news.com
Moss Rose Center to open as warming center
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen has partnered with the Killeen Housing Authority to provide an increased services warming center on Friday night for those in need. Dinner will be served at the Moss Rose Center at 8 p.m. Friday, located at 1103 E Avenue E,...
baylor.edu
Who were the Native Americans in Waco?
If you know anything about the history of Native Americans in what is now Waco, it’s probably that a tribe called the Waco (sometimes spelled “Huaco” or “Hueco”) lived in this area before settlers began moving south and west into Texas. Native American Heritage Month...
Closed Macy's in College Station in talks to become Texas A&M Esports facility
"You are the reason we have made this dream a reality," Texas A&M Esports said via Twitter. "Thank you for loving video games as much as we do."
KWTX
Good News Friday: November 18, 2022
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Congratulations to the Harker Heights JROTC! The American Legion Post 573 presented the Knights with an $8,000 donation to support their program. The Knights offers 11 competitive teams that compete throughout the region, state, and national level. Copperas Cover ISD students have raised more than $50,000...
Brrr! Snow May Be On The Way, But Will Killeen, Texas Get Any?
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Texas, and we haven't even fried our Thanksgiving turkeys. The cold weather seemed to flip on like a light recently, and believe it or not, there's a chance of snow already. LET IT SNOW, TEXAS!. According to WFAA, snow in...
Hit-And-Run Kills Woman in Killeen, Texas Crossing Highway
Do you know anything about this accident that happened between Killeen, Texas and Copperas Cove? Corinna Lee Ann-Nadine Pope, as identified by Texas Department of Public Safety was struck by not one, but two vehicles early Thursday morning, Nov. 17. Here's What We Know. It was 4am when Pope decided...
WacoTrib.com
Thanksgiving restaurants open in Waco
Thanksgiving Day finds many readers looking forward to holiday cooking as long as someone else is doing the cooking. For those looking for restaurants open that day to accommodate visiting family members and friends, or simply to provide a meal prepared outside the home, we found these non-fast food restaurants will be open for in-person dining. We’ve also added a partial list of restaurants offering Thanksgiving meals, turkeys and hams to go with their ordering deadlines.
Texas Mother Arrested and Life Upended Because Her Son Walked a Half Mile Home
When I was in second grade, I walked or rode my bike by myself frequently. The school I attended wasn't far, the neighborhood was a nice, working-class area and I enjoyed my autonomy. I think a lot of us had similar experiences as kids. It helps us gain confidence. It's part of growing up.
franchising.com
VIO Med Spa Now Helping Austinites ‘Look Great. Feel Amazing.’
All-inclusive med spa debuts first location in state capital. November 17, 2022 // Franchising.com // AUSTIN, Texas - VIO Med Spa is ready to show Austinites how to “Look Great. Feel Amazing.” in the most innovative ways. Located in the Mueller Town Center District at 1900 Aldrich St.,...
KSAT 12
Texas A&M marks 23 years since bonfire collapse that killed 12 students
Friday morning marks 23 years since the bonfire collapse at Texas A&M University in College Station. On Nov. 18, 1999, 12 students died and 27 others were injured when a 59-foot-tall stack of logs collapsed during construction. The bonfire included around 5,000 logs. The rescue operation took more than 24...
