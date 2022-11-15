LANSING, Mich. - The Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's cross country team had two top 20 finishers and four of the top 110 (84 among team scorers) to place a school-record ninth at the 2022 NCAA Division III Championship which was held at the Forest Akers Golf Course on the campus of Michigan State University. This year's squad, which was three points from eighth place, bested the 2019 team's 10th place finish.

