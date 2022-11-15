Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is The Oldest City in New YorkTy D.Albany, NY
Large disc-shaped object scares NY sled ridersRoger MarshGuilderland, NY
Visit The Largest Christmas Shop in New YorkTravel MavenSaratoga County, NY
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New YorkTravel MavenTroy, NY
Related
rpiathletics.com
Kaiser’s 4-Point Effort Leads Women’s Hockey
TROY, N.Y. - Ellie Kaiser recorded one goal and three assists in to lead Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) to a 9-0 victory over Post University in a non-league game on Saturday afternoon at the Houston Field House. RPI's (3-10-1) Amanda Rampado (5 saves in 39:25) and Jaden Mirek (3 saves...
rpiathletics.com
Men's Basketball Wins WNE Tournament Title
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - Dom Black scored 23 points and Will Rubin had 21 to lead the No. 20 Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's basketball team to a 76-69 victory over Western New England University in the championship game of the Hampton Inn WNE Tip-Off Tournament. Records:. Western New England: 3-1...
rpiathletics.com
Third Period Comeback Fuels Men’s Hockey to Shootout Victory
TROY, NY – Senior captain Kyle Hallbauer capped a three-goal, third period comeback with the lone shootout winner as the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) Men's Hockey team took a 3-3 shootout victory over the University of Alaska Fairbanks at House Field house Saturday night. The game counts as a tie in the standings.
rpiathletics.com
Men's Cross Country Finishes Ninth to Set Mark
LANSING, Mich. - The Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's cross country team had two top 20 finishers and four of the top 110 (84 among team scorers) to place a school-record ninth at the 2022 NCAA Division III Championship which was held at the Forest Akers Golf Course on the campus of Michigan State University. This year's squad, which was three points from eighth place, bested the 2019 team's 10th place finish.
rpiathletics.com
Lee & Goddard Earn Cross Country All-America
LANSING, Mich. - Senior Morgan Lee finished in sixth place to set a new school record, classmate Nia Goddard was 35th, and both Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) student-athletes earned All-America at the 2022 NCAA Division III Women's Cross Country Championship which was held at the Forest Akers Golf Course on the campus of Michigan State University. The duo helped the Engineers to a 23rd place finish in the 32-school, 6k race.
rpiathletics.com
Late Touchdown Gives Football 10-6 Bowl Win
TROY, N.Y. - Sophomore quarterback Jake Kazanowsky scored on a four-yard run with 40.2 seconds left to finish a 10-play, 71-yard drive and give the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) football team a 10-6 come-from-behind victory over Morrisville State University in the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) Scotty Whitelaw Bowl at the East Campus Stadium. With the win, the Engineers finish the season at 8-3, while the Mustangs conclude with a 7-4 mark.
rpiathletics.com
Men’s Hockey Topped 3-1 by the University of Alaska Fairbanks
TROY, NY – The Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) Men's Hockey team suffered a tough 3-1 loss to the University of Alaska Fairbanks at the Houston Field House Friday night. The game was the first of two matchups between the programs over the weekend. The Nanooks opened the scoring in...
rpiathletics.com
Five Tennis Student-Athletes Nationally Ranked
TROY, N.Y. - The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) announced the Division III Men's and Women's National Rankings for November 11, and five Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) student-athletes are included. The national rankings feature the Top 50 singles players and and top 25 doubles teams and RPI has two men listed individually, including the No. 3-ranked player, and two teams included.
Comments / 0