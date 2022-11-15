Read full article on original website
Related
On the Mooove! West Michigan Police Wrangle Three Escaped Cows
Some escape-artist cows decided to take a snowy stroll through West Michigan this week... We're used to watching out for wandering deer this time of year - but cows on the loose are more unusual to see!. The Walker Police Department shared a post to Facebook saying three rogue cows...
Largest Spinning Wheel in America Now Resides in Downtown Allegan
As someone who has a unique and albeit odd obsession with large oversized foods-- take the Wienermobile and Kalamazoo's Big Banana Car, for example-- this definitely piqued my curiosity. Just the other day the official Facebook page of Downtown Allegan shared some BIG news,. Did you know? Downtown Allegan is...
Stuff The Bus 2022 In Kalamazoo Will Be Bigger Than Ever
Stuff the Bus is returning in 2022 and this year it's bigger than ever, as we partner with Honor Credit Union and our Townsquare Media brothers and sisters to deliver the best holiday possible for some amazing Southwest Michigan kids. Here's a great way to make a positive impact on...
Michigan Meteor Shower Viewing Is Sketchy This Weekend
The Leonid meteor shower, this week, is expected to bring more meteors than usual, but the conditions for viewing in Michigan look rather dismal. The National Weather Service forecast, for the weekend evenings of November 18th and 19th, calls for mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. Is...
Flypaper Was Founded and Created in Grand Rapids, Michigan
It's possible you may have seen some old black and white film comedies from the 1930s through the 1940s where someone was always getting stuck on a flat piece of flypaper. Well, that was no stage prop...that stuff – flypaper – was created here in Michigan...Grand Rapids, to be exact.
‘Bad Axe’ Docu-film to Premiere at 3 Michigan Celebration Cinemas
When you hear the words Bad Axe in relation to Michigan, you'd probably think of a rural town in Michigan's thumb. But, today, we're talking about a new documentary that you can catch in theaters for a limited time. Bad Axe is a documentary about,. a closely knit Asian-American family...
There Are Rumors of Mountain Lions Being Spotted In Holland
Probably the last thing you want to encounter while walking around Holland is a mountain lion, but according to some rumors that have been milling around, that might happen. A conversation that came up recently in a group of people and happenings in Holland led to people sharing what they feel may be good evidence that there could be some BIG cats located in the area.
Where Can You Find the Best Mimosas in Kalamazoo?
No Sunday Funday is complete without an adult beverage. We've already found some of the biggest and most outrageous bloody marys in and around Kalamazoo but for those that prefer orange juice to tomato juice, where can you find a fantastic mimosa? Kalamazoo wants to know!. Kalamazoo resident Heather DeForest...
Here Are At Least 7 Pop Culture References to Kalamazoo
People often say that they're surprised that Kalamazoo is a real place. But, honestly, it shouldn't be a surprise. As it turns out, there are a ton of pop culture references from songs, tv shows, and even books all of which mention Kalamazoo. A recent Reddit post from u/King_of_Uranus (gotta...
Watch This 1980s Promotional Video For Kalamazoo County
I recently came across a movie that was no doubt a film strip played in a school and after watching it, there's no doubt it got the treatment I gave film strips in middle school. Don't get me wrong, as an adult I love this kind of stuff, but when...
West Michigan Based Creamery Offers Ice Cream Advent Calendar Ahead Of The Holidays
We are in the countdown to the holidays! What better way to mark the passing days than with the traditional Advent calendar?. First used by German Lutherans in anticipation of Christmas Day, the Advent calendar is now used by many other Christian denominations to count down the days until December 25. However, these days the Advent calendar has grown in popularity and is now used by just about everyone-- religious or not.
Wendy’s Founder Dave Thomas Was Inspired By This Kalamazoo Burger Joint
Despite having grown up in West Michigan I must admit, there is still so much I don't know about my own hometown and surroundings. I can't believe after all these years I'm still learning!. When someone recently told me Dave Thomas, founder of the Wendy's fast food chain, grew up...
Is This An Eaton Rapids Kid Going Viral For Building Snowman At Central Michigan Game Vs. WMU?
Central Michigan's rivalry game against Western Michigan in Mount Pleasant Wednesday night looked like it was being played inside of a snow globe. And it appears that someone from the Lansing-area levered those conditions for a little fun in the stands that wound up getting them on TV. CMU vs....
Four Vape Shops Targeted In Battle Creek Sting Operation
What appeared to be another kid wanting to purchase vaping products at a Battle Creek vape shop, was actually an undercover Battle Creek Police officer taking part in a sting operation. Multiple community agencies and concerned parents had been in contact with the Battle Creek Police Department after the evidence...
Kalamazoo Area ‘Fit Mom Friend’ Gains Over 5 Mil. Likes on Tiktok
I cannot believe this local has gone under our radar for so long. It's Tiktok Tuesday! This week, we're highlighting a local mom who focuses on comedy, podcasting, and fitness for new moms. Desb___, as she's known on Tiktok, currently has nearly 325k followers and over 5 million likes. That's...
At Least 5 Holiday Movies That Are Set or Filmed in Michigan
As we move into the holiday season, you might be busting out your holiday decor and dusting off the old holiday classic movies. My personal go-to that I MUST watch every year is Elf. Will Ferrell as a 6'3 man who thinks he's an elf wandering the streets of New York City while spreading holiday cheer? How could I resist?
Will Southwest Michigan Break Another November Heat Record Today?
Kalamazoo area's last day in the 70s could break yet another November heat record. Then comes the snow. The average high for November 10th in Southwest Michigan is 50 degrees. Reaching the 70s this time of year, even for unpredictable Michigan, is very rare. At least, it used to be very rare. WWMT meteorologist Jeff Porter tells us that he is forecasting a high of 74 degrees today.
Voice of Ash Ketchum Says Grand Rapids Man Has Best Ash Costume of All
Grand Rapids area geeks gathered over the weekend at the Grand Rapids Comic Con. Hordes of people who love everything anime, comic, and sci-fi gathered inside DeVos Hall to celebrate everything they love, with some of their celebrities that they worship. And one of the coolest celebrities that made their...
Sweet Thangs Café, Pizza and Bakery In Hartford Mourn The Loss of Owner
The community of Hartford has lost an amazing woman, as recently Sweet Thangs Café, Pizza and Bakery in Hartford had the unfortunate responsibility to inform their followers that one of their own, Elaine Johnson suddenly passed away:. It is with an overwhelmingly heavy heart that, as it circulates amongst...
Bangor Police Department Warns Residents of Counterfeit Bills
Yet another scam is going around southwest Michigan and keeping us on our toes. Ahead of the weekend, the Bangor Police Department posted this warning on social media,. Bangor community, please be aware there are counterfeit $50 dollar bills being circulated in our area. What to Look For. Authorities went...
95.3 WBCKFM
Battle Creek, MI
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
95.3 WBCKFM has the best news coverage for Battle Creek, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wbckfm.com
Comments / 0