ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

Related
95.3 WBCKFM

Michigan Meteor Shower Viewing Is Sketchy This Weekend

The Leonid meteor shower, this week, is expected to bring more meteors than usual, but the conditions for viewing in Michigan look rather dismal. The National Weather Service forecast, for the weekend evenings of November 18th and 19th, calls for mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. Is...
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 WBCKFM

There Are Rumors of Mountain Lions Being Spotted In Holland

Probably the last thing you want to encounter while walking around Holland is a mountain lion, but according to some rumors that have been milling around, that might happen. A conversation that came up recently in a group of people and happenings in Holland led to people sharing what they feel may be good evidence that there could be some BIG cats located in the area.
HOLLAND, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Where Can You Find the Best Mimosas in Kalamazoo?

No Sunday Funday is complete without an adult beverage. We've already found some of the biggest and most outrageous bloody marys in and around Kalamazoo but for those that prefer orange juice to tomato juice, where can you find a fantastic mimosa? Kalamazoo wants to know!. Kalamazoo resident Heather DeForest...
KALAMAZOO, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Here Are At Least 7 Pop Culture References to Kalamazoo

People often say that they're surprised that Kalamazoo is a real place. But, honestly, it shouldn't be a surprise. As it turns out, there are a ton of pop culture references from songs, tv shows, and even books all of which mention Kalamazoo. A recent Reddit post from u/King_of_Uranus (gotta...
KALAMAZOO, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

West Michigan Based Creamery Offers Ice Cream Advent Calendar Ahead Of The Holidays

We are in the countdown to the holidays! What better way to mark the passing days than with the traditional Advent calendar?. First used by German Lutherans in anticipation of Christmas Day, the Advent calendar is now used by many other Christian denominations to count down the days until December 25. However, these days the Advent calendar has grown in popularity and is now used by just about everyone-- religious or not.
NASHVILLE, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Four Vape Shops Targeted In Battle Creek Sting Operation

What appeared to be another kid wanting to purchase vaping products at a Battle Creek vape shop, was actually an undercover Battle Creek Police officer taking part in a sting operation. Multiple community agencies and concerned parents had been in contact with the Battle Creek Police Department after the evidence...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

At Least 5 Holiday Movies That Are Set or Filmed in Michigan

As we move into the holiday season, you might be busting out your holiday decor and dusting off the old holiday classic movies. My personal go-to that I MUST watch every year is Elf. Will Ferrell as a 6'3 man who thinks he's an elf wandering the streets of New York City while spreading holiday cheer? How could I resist?
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 WBCKFM

Will Southwest Michigan Break Another November Heat Record Today?

Kalamazoo area's last day in the 70s could break yet another November heat record. Then comes the snow. The average high for November 10th in Southwest Michigan is 50 degrees. Reaching the 70s this time of year, even for unpredictable Michigan, is very rare. At least, it used to be very rare. WWMT meteorologist Jeff Porter tells us that he is forecasting a high of 74 degrees today.
KALAMAZOO, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Bangor Police Department Warns Residents of Counterfeit Bills

Yet another scam is going around southwest Michigan and keeping us on our toes. Ahead of the weekend, the Bangor Police Department posted this warning on social media,. Bangor community, please be aware there are counterfeit $50 dollar bills being circulated in our area. What to Look For. Authorities went...
BANGOR, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

95.3 WBCKFM

Battle Creek, MI
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

95.3 WBCKFM has the best news coverage for Battle Creek, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wbckfm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy