Read full article on original website
Related
During a shocking courtroom demonstration, Harvey Weinstein's attorney removed his jacket and told an accuser he would not 'go any further'
Accuser Lauren Young had just testified that ex-Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein stripped naked in front of her.
Harvey Weinstein's lawyer asked if the disgraced mogul could wear suspenders during his LA trial because his pants keep falling down
Accusers have testified about the fear they felt with Weinstein, saying that Weinstein tended to forcefully disrobe and expose himself.
As Trump Org's jail-bound ex-CFO testifies, Harvey Weinstein's prison consultant is watching
Jail-bound Allen Weisselberg, Trump's ex-CFO, is testifying in the Trump Org tax-fraud trial. Harvey Weinstein's prison coach, Craig Rothfeld, is sitting with the ex-CFO's lawyers, watching. Rothfeld confirmed he's coaching Weisselberg ahead of an expected 100-day jail term, but declined comment. Donald Trump's ex-CFO, Allen Weisselberg, is testifying for a...
Siebel Newsom gives emotional testimony of Weinstein rape
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and the wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, nearly screamed through tears from the witness stand Monday when she told the court Harvey Weinstein raped her in a hotel room and spoke of the devastating effect it had on her in the 17 years since. “He knows this is not normal!” she shouted during the Los Angeles trial, recalling her thoughts amid the alleged 2005 rape. “He knows this is not consent!” She then shouted “Oh God!” as if overcome by the memory, and gave in to the crying. Weinstein watched from the defense table. Siebel Newsom said she found herself unexpectedly alone with Weinstein in a suite at the Peninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills, where she had agreed to join him for a meeting. She said she assumed others would be present and they would talk about her career.
Scott Peterson is moved off California's death row
Peterson is moved off death row two years after the California Supreme Court overturned his death sentence for killing his pregnant wife in 2002.
TV producer Eric Weinberg has $5-million bail revoked after judge labels him danger to society
Eric Weinberg, a former co-executive producer of the TV show "Scrubs," was led away Tuesday in handcuffs after pleading not guilty to 18 felony counts, including rape and sexual battery.
Ex-classmate convicted of murdering long-missing California student Kristin Smart
Oct 18 (Reuters) - A former classmate of Kristin Smart, the California college freshman whose 1996 disappearance had long been one of the state's most sensational unsolved crimes, was found guilty on Tuesday of first-degree murder for her death.
DNA Clears California Man Who Spent 38 Years In Prison For 1983 Rape And Murder
“I prayed for many years that this day would come,” Maurice Hastings told reporters after spending nearly four decades in prison for the 1983 murder and sexual assault of Roberta Wydermyer. A California man who was wrongfully convicted in the 1983 murder and rape of a woman who was...
Paul Pelosi was in bed when attack suspect on ‘suicide mission’ woke him with calls of ‘Where’s Nancy’
Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was in bed when the man accused of attacking him broke into the couple’s San Francisco home and awoke him with calls of “Where’s Nancy”, according to prosecutors. Gruesome new details of the “politically motivated” 28 October assault on the 82-year-old were revealed in a court motion filed by the San Francisco district attorney asking for 42-year-old suspect David DePape to be detained until future hearings.“What’s clear is this case is vulnerable to misinformation," District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said outside the San Francisco Superior Court on Tuesday. “This was...
Scott Peterson: California court date set for convicted murderer to learn retrial fate
Scott Peterson, now 50, has been transferred to a new California prison as he and his family await a decision on whether he will be granted new murder trial.
Complex
Aaron Carter Died Without a Will, State of California to Decide Who Inherits Estate
The State of California will be responsible for deciding who inherits Aaron Carter’s estate, as the late singer did not have a will established at the time of his death, TMZ reports. Carter, who was found dead at his home last weekend, has a young child with his fiancée...
'Scrubs' Producer Eric Weinberg Pleads Not Guilty To Rape, Is Denied Bail
Weinberg faces 18 felony charges and more than 100 years in prison if convicted.
Bid for new trial fails, Elizabeth Holmes awaits sentencing
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A federal judge rejected a bid for a new trial for disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes after concluding a key prosecution witness’s recent remorseful attempt to contact her wasn’t enough to award her another chance to avoid a potential prison sentence for defrauding investors at her blood-testing company.
Elizabeth Holmes faces judgment day for her Theranos crimes
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A federal judge on Friday will decide whether disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes should serve a lengthy prison sentence for duping investors and endangering patients while peddling a bogus blood-testing technology. Holmes’ sentencing in the same San Jose, California, courtroom where she was convicted...
Comments / 0