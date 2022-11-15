Read full article on original website
WPD Damages Oct. 31-Nov. 6, 2022
One case of damage was reported to the Winslow Police Department during the period of Oct. 31 – Nov. 6 according to dispatcher reports. At 4:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, a Winslow resident reported a fence in the 500 block of North Douglas Avenue sustained damages after being struck by a vehicle estimated at $1,500.
Sheriff’s Areas 1 & 2 Report Oct. 30-Nov. 5, 2022
The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office reported the following activity in Areas 1 and 2 during the period of Oct. 30 – Nov. 5. Areas 1 and 2 include Joseph City, Woodruff, Sun Valley, Goodwater, Adamana, unincorporated areas of Winslow and Holbrook, and parts of the Navajo and Hopi reservations that are located within the boundaries of Navajo County. Persons who were cited, charged or arrested by deputies are accused of committing criminal activity, but such accusations should raise no inference of guilt.
HPD Thefts Nov. 2-8, 2022
The Holbrook Police Department received one report of theft during the period of Nov. 2-8, according to dispatcher reports. At 5:39 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, an employee of Future Tire and Automotive, located at 2416 Navajo Blvd., reported the theft of $5,169.10.
Superior Court Report Nov. 16, 2022
The following criminal cases were heard in Navajo County Superior Court recently. Joshua Larese pleaded guilty to failure to appear and three counts misconduct involving weapons. He was sentenced to three years in the Arizona Department of Corrections (DOC) for each count, with credit for 59 days served for failure to appear and 61 days served for each count of misconduct involving weapons, with the sentences to run concurrently and be followed by a term of community supervision equal to one day for every seven days served. He was fined $445. He was ordered to pay reimbursement to the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) in the amount of $685. He was ordered to pay a prison construction and operations assessment fee in the amount of $500 and a general fund assessment fee in the amount of $500. He was sentenced by Judge Dale P. Nielson.
WPD Arrests Oct. 31-Nov. 6, 2022
The following persons were cited, charged or arrested by Winslow police officers recently. These persons are accused of committing criminal activity, but such accusations should raise no inference of guilt. Monday, Oct. 31: Nathan Scott Begay, 18, underage drinking; Derek Alexander Jensen, 18, underage drinking; Christian Tso, 30, shoplifting; and...
