The following criminal cases were heard in Navajo County Superior Court recently. Joshua Larese pleaded guilty to failure to appear and three counts misconduct involving weapons. He was sentenced to three years in the Arizona Department of Corrections (DOC) for each count, with credit for 59 days served for failure to appear and 61 days served for each count of misconduct involving weapons, with the sentences to run concurrently and be followed by a term of community supervision equal to one day for every seven days served. He was fined $445. He was ordered to pay reimbursement to the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) in the amount of $685. He was ordered to pay a prison construction and operations assessment fee in the amount of $500 and a general fund assessment fee in the amount of $500. He was sentenced by Judge Dale P. Nielson.

2 DAYS AGO