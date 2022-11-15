Read full article on original website
3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought
Would you like a portfolio that can generate enough passive income to allow for a comfortable retirement? I'll let you in on a very poorly kept secret that could help you get there. Many of the world's most successful investors manage institutions that must disclose their trading activity four times a year.
Want $2,000 In Passive Income? Here's 1 Stock to Buy, and 1 to Avoid
There are quite a few ways to get your money to make more money. Dividend stocks are one of the first places that many investors look, and with good reason. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are often attractive places for investors seeking passive income, as they're obligated to disburse a high percentage of their earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends. Let's examine two popular REITs to determine which one is the better option for income investors looking to make a relatively small sum of $2,000 in dividends annually.
S&P 500 Analyst Moves: EOG
The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the components of the S&P 500 index, EOG Resources, is now the #22 analyst pick, moving up by 1 spot. This rank is formed by averaging the analyst opinions for each component from each broker, and...
Why This Small-Cap Airline Stock Is on an Upward Trajectory
With demand for leisure travel through the roof, airline stocks are starting to show signs of recovery. Low-cost carrier Sun Country Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: SNCY) just posted third-quarter revenue that exceeded the same period in 2019 by 29%. But the stock is down more than 50% from its highs of April 2021.
3 Elite Dividend Stocks Yielding 3% (or More) That Are Ideal for Passive Income
Investing in dividend stocks is one of the easiest ways to generate passive income. Some companies have such excellent track records of paying sustainable and growing dividends that their investors can buy and hold them for years without paying much attention. Three companies with elite dividend track records are Chevron...
These 3 Stocks Are Crushing the Market. Wall Street Thinks They Can Soar at Least 78% Higher.
What's better than a stock that's a big winner? A stock that's a big winner that should be able to keep on winning in the future. There are more in this category than you might think. The following three stocks are absolutely crushing the market so far this year. And Wall Street thinks they can soar at least 78% higher.
Here are 2 Stocks to Consider for a Rebound
When a stock is down 60% or more, the sellers will be vocal and the buyers will be lonely. It's not psychologically easy to bet on beaten-down stocks, but they can offer favorable risk-to-reward profiles as there's often more room above than below. After all, a stock that's 60% down...
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Gildan Activewear, Marriott International and Viatris
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/22/22, Gildan Activewear Inc (Symbol: GIL), Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR), and Viatris Inc (Symbol: VTRS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Gildan Activewear Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.169 on 12/19/22, Marriott International, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 12/30/22, and Viatris Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 12/16/22. As a percentage of GIL's recent stock price of $28.17, this dividend works out to approximately 0.60%, so look for shares of Gildan Activewear Inc to trade 0.60% lower — all else being equal — when GIL shares open for trading on 11/22/22. Similarly, investors should look for MAR to open 0.25% lower in price and for VTRS to open 1.09% lower, all else being equal.
2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Does putting your money to work in the stock market seem a little frightening right now? Watching the benchmark S&P 500 index lose more than one-fifth of its value in the first 10 months of 2022 wasn't easy for anyone. There are two important things everyday investors need to remember...
Down 69%, It's Time to Buy Roblox Stock Hand Over Fist
Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) stock is down 69% year to date thanks to slowing growth through the first half of the year. However, the stock hit a 52-week low of $21.65 months ago, and shares are currently trading around $33. There could be more upside in 2023. After reporting declining bookings...
Top Analyst Reports for Lowe's, Gilead Sciences & Intuitive Surgical
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW), Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) and Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
The 3 Best Oil Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023
Oil stocks have taken a victory lap throughout 2022. Surging commodity prices are bolstering profits at a time when many companies are getting hit with inflation and softening demand. ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) each not only pay a dividend but have beaten the S&P 500 over the past year.
SPYD, KTEC: Big ETF Outflows
Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, where 9,900,000 units were destroyed, or a 5.0% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPYD, in morning trading today Principal Financial Group is up about 1.8%, and Gilead Sciences is lower by about 0.3%.
Alibaba Stock Is Down 75% From Its High. Time to Buy?
Alibaba Group Holding's (NYSE: BABA) stock popped 8% on Nov. 17 after the Chinese e-commerce and cloud leader posted its latest earnings report. For the second quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended on Sept. 30, its revenue rose 3% year over year to 207.2 billion yuan ($29.1 billion), which missed analysts' expectations by $490 million.
Friday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks
In trading on Friday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Borr Drilling, off about 9.4% and shares of Diamondback Energy down about 5.6% on the day. Also lagging the market Friday...
Flexible Solutions International Inc. (FSI) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
Flexible Solutions International Inc. (FSI) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. A company's changing earnings picture is...
Bet on China ETFs on a Solid Turnaround
After being the world’s worst performer for much of this year, China’s stocks have staged a solid turnaround this month driven by a series of good news as Chinese President Xi Jinping cemented power for the third term. Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index has gained 14% since last Friday, putting it squarely into the bull market territory, or more than 20% above its recent low. Golden Dragon Index has surged 23% so far in November, putting it on track for its best monthly return on record.
2 Buffett Stocks to Get Greedy With Now
Given CEO Warren Buffett's straightforward investing advice and a long track record of huge returns, it's not surprising that investors closely follow Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) every move. That includes perusing its 13-F filings every quarter to see what Buffett's conglomerate bought and sold. The most recent of these was released on Nov. 14.
What Makes Boyd Gaming (BYD) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Friday's ETF Movers: IHF, MCHI
In trading on Friday, the iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Tenet Healthcare, up about 4.5% and shares of Certara, up about 4.1% on the day. And underperforming other ETFs today...
