Update On Vince McMahon Following WWE Departure
An update has emerged on former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon following his departure from the company. Vince McMahon announced his retirement on July 22, amid an investigation into ‘hush pact’ allegations made public by the Wall Street Journal. Since then, Stephanie McMahon has been serving as...
Report: WWE Makes Offer To Yet Another Released Star For Return
WWE has reportedly made an offer to another previously released talent for a return to the company, this time, JONAH (Bronson Reed). Speaking on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said:. “JONAH certainly has an offer from WWE. And he’s gotta make a decision. It’ll either be New Japan...
Tony Khan Has Considered Stripping AEW Champion Of Their Title
Tony Khan has admitted that he considered stripping a current AEW champion of their title. Much like the AEW TNT and World Championships before it, the AEW Women’s World Championship has been on the sidelines since Thunder Rosa has been out of action recovering from a back injury. In...
WWE Believes New Signing Is ‘Done Deal’
In the latest update in all the talk of Chelsea Green returning to WWE, the company reportedly believes it is a “done deal”. Green previously wrestled in WWE under both the main roster and NXT brands, before being released from her contract in April 2021 after several months of inactivity.
MJF Reacts To Not Facing CM Punk At AEW Full Gear
MJF made his long awaited return to AEW television back at All Out. MJF was revealed as the masked joker in the Casino Ladder match at the start of the show, confronting AEW World Champion CM Punk after his victory over Jon Moxley in the main event. After the show,...
AEW Full Gear Match Canceled Due To Legit ‘Medical Issue’
The reason for the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament finals being moved off the AEW Full Gear card has been revealed. The final of the tournament was originally supposed to take place at this weekend’s November 19 pay-per-view, but Tony Khan announced it had been moved to the November 23 Dynamite instead.
Top AEW Stars Abandon Recent Trademark Filing
A pair of top AEW stars have abandoned their recent trademark filing. Since the events following AEW All Out 2022, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks have not been seen on AEW TV in person. In recent weeks, the return of the trio has been teased with a series of vignettes.
Rhea Ripley Addresses Male WWE Stars Not Hitting Her Back
Rhea Ripley has addressed male WWE stars not being able to hit her back. In May 2022, Rhea Ripley turned heel and aligned with The Judgment Day’s Edge and Damian Priest. Shortly thereafter, The Judgment Day ousted Edge from the group in favor of Finn Balor. The group have...
AEW Star Returning To The Company
An AEW star looks to be returning to the company. In 2020, WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts arrived in All Elite Wrestling to confront Cody Rhodes ahead of aligning with Lance Archer. Roberts hasn’t been seen on AEW TV since the March 23 edition of...
New AEW Signing Revealed?
A new AEW signing appears to have been revealed, following the star’s recent appearances for the promotion. AR Fox made his Dynamite debut on Wednesday’s (November 16) episode, teaming with Dante & Darius Martin to challenge for PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix’ AEW Trios Championship.
WWE Star Says Stuggling As An Independent Wrestler Isn’t ‘Something To Brag About’
A WWE star says struggling as an independent wrestler isn’t “something to brag about”. On the October 17 edition of WWE Raw, WWE Hall of Famer JBL introduced the returning Baron Corbin back on Monday nights. This was the latest evolution of Corbin’s character since signing with...
Wrestling Veteran Says They Would Have Been A Top WWE Star In Another Generation
Former WWE and UFC star Ken Shamrock has said that he would have been a top star had he wrestled in any other era. Shamrock did have some success in WWE, winning the Intercontinental Title, Tag Team Title and King of the Ring tournament all in 1998. He left the...
Former WWE Star Contemplated Retirement Ahead Of Most Recent Run
A former WWE star contemplated retirement ahead of their most recent run with the promotion. In 2016, Mickie James made her return to WWE to face then-NXT Women’s Champion Asuka at TakeOver: Toronto. This led to another stint with the promotion where she spent several years with the company...
Major Return On AEW Dynamite
Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite has already featured one major return to AEW television although no, it isn’t the Elite!. Fans of 1998 Adam Sandler films however may be just as excited as they would be if it were!. Making an appearance on tonight’s AEW Dynamite, wrestling icon...
Tony Khan Reveals The One Match He Tried To Have In AEW This Year
Tony Khan has revealed the one match that he tried to have in All Elite Wrestling this year. Since AEW started signing a litany of the top free agents in wrestling, there have been various stars that fans have believed deserved a better push. A consistent name in that discussion...
Stephanie McMahon Touts Historic Moment From WWE Raw November 14
WWE Chairwoman and co-CEO has taken to social media to point out the significance of Monday’s (November 14) episode of Raw for women in wrestling. Stephanie McMahon will often be the first to tout the company’s historic women’s wrestling moments. This week’s edition of Monday Night Raw...
AEW Star Has Been ‘Working Out Hard’ For Dynamite Match
An AEW star has been “working out hard” for a big match on tonight’s Dynamite. After a relatively quiet first 18 months with All Elite Wrestling, Ethan Page has received a breakthrough opportunity with the Full Gear Eliminator Tournament. Defeating Eddie Kingston on the November 9 edition...
Another Company Reached Out To Former WWE Star Before Their AEW Debut
Another company has reached out to an AEW star before they made their debut in the promotion. As previously reported, WOW (Women of Wrestling) made attempts to sign The Inspiration before the duo ended up in IMPACT Wrestling. The company also had talks with Maria Kanellis following the Ring of Honor hiatus.
AEW Star ‘Baffled’ By Their Sudden Popularity
Wrestling is an unpredictable business where anyone, or anything, can potentially get over with fans. AEW’s Billy Gunn (or Daddy Ass) is learning this right now and has revealed that he is ‘baffled’ by his sudden popularity after 30-plus years in the business. WWE’s former ‘Ass Man’...
WWE Wanted To Remove Legendary Luchador’s Mask
One of the most striking features of Lucha Libre, aside from the athleticism, are the luchadores’ instantly recognisable masks. A long-held tradition among Lucha Libre wrestlers, they can be recognised from the masks alone and only the most heelish of bad guys would try to remove one of these sacred symbols.
