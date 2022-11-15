ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Voices: Female referees will make history in Qatar – here’s what they can expect

History will be made in Qatar for the Fifa World Cup 2022, with the appointment of six female match officials for the first time.Referees Stephanie Frappart from France, Salima Mukansanga from Rwanda and Yoshimi Yamashita from Japan – as well as assistant referees Neuza Back from Brazil, Karen Diaz Medina from Mexico and Kathryn Nesbitt from the USA – represent a cadre of female referees breaking through to the elite men’s level.The 36 referees, 69 assistant referees and 24 video match officials (VMOs) chosen to go to Qatar represent the highest level of refereeing worldwide.The appointment of female match...
Indy100

How to support Human Rights during the Qatar World Cup

Football World Cups are known for sparking rollercoasters of emotions, but not usually before they’ve even kicked off.On the one hand, many of us can’t wait for the games to begin this weekend, on the other, we’re not sure we should watch them at all.The reason for our internal conflict lies within the host nation and its shameful record on human rights.The Gulf state is notorious for its treatment of migrant workers and criminalisation of same-sex relationships, and it has been dividing pundits and fans alike since it was awarded the event back in 2010.Sign up for our free Indy100...
The Guardian

Chelsea go top of WSL with Spurs win as Kerr shines at packed Stamford Bridge

With a chance to go top of the Women’s Super League table for the first time this season following Manchester United’s 3-2 defeat of Arsenal, Emma Hayes back in the dugout, and Stamford Bridge bouncing, it has been a good weekend for Chelsea. And a comfortable 3-0 defeat of Tottenham ensured the team leapfrogged United and Arsenal which was the cherry on top.

