Bossier City, LA

Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Assistance Locating Man with 3 Active Warrants for Contractor Fraud

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Assistance Locating Man with 3 Active Warrants for Contractor Fraud. Louisiana – The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on November 16, 2022, that detectives are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying Wojciech Niznik, who has three current warrants for contractor fraud in St. John Parish, Louisiana. The St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office received complaints from local residents in the summer of 2022 regarding Niznik’s contractor fraud.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Previously Arrested 17 Times Has Been Arrested Again for Allegedly Trespassing Near Petroleum Pumping Station

Louisiana Man Previously Arrested 17 Times Arrested Again for Allegedly Trespassing Near Petroleum Pumping Station. Louisiana – The St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on November 15, 2022, that Sean Gautreaux, 40, of LaPlace, Louisiana, was arrested on Sunday, November 13, 2022, for allegedly trespassing near Marathon’s pumping station on West Airline Highway in Garyville, Louisiana.
GARYVILLE, LA
Highway 98.9

Plane Carrying Rescue Dogs from Louisiana Crashes

A twin engine plane carrying rescue dogs from Louisiana crashed in Wisconsin. Investigators are on the scene of the crash on a snowy golf course in southeast Wisconsin. 3 people onboard the plane suffered non life threatening injuries. Some of the 53 rescue dogs from New Orleans were also slightly...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KTBS

Fish kill at site of sewage leak in Shreveport bayou

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport workers are looking for a sewage leak that appears to be killing fish in a bayou on the southwest side of the city. Personnel with the Department of Water Sewerage first responded to Gilmer Bayou on Tuesday. But as of Wednesday, the city's spokeswoman says the source of the leak still hasn't been found.
SHREVEPORT, LA
magic1029fm.com

Thanksgiving Dinner Will Be Cheaper in Louisiana This Year

Anyone who knows me knows that Thanksgiving is EASILY my favorite holiday of the year. A day full of eating like a king and spending time with friends and family, what could be better than that?. If you’re in charge of making sure everyone is fed and happy, you’ll be...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Attorney General Announces $3.1 Billion Settlement With Walmart Over Opioid Epidemic Allegations

Louisiana Attorney General Announces $3.1 Billion Settlement With Walmart Over Opioid Epidemic Allegations. Louisiana – On November 15, 2022, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced a settlement with Walmart to resolve charges that the business contributed to the opioid addiction issue by failing to properly supervise opioid dispensing at its stores. The settlement will give $3.1 billion in national funding for treatment and recovery services for those suffering from opioid use disorder. It also includes comprehensive, court-ordered obligations, such as stringent oversight to prevent fraudulent prescriptions and identify suspect medications.
LOUISIANA STATE
Highway 98.9

3rd Largest Grocery Chain in Nation Coming to Shreveport

Good news for those who want more options for groceries in Shreveport. One of the biggest grocery chains is moving into Louisiana and Shreveport is on the list. ALDI is opening more stores across the nation and some of them will be in Louisiana. The low priced grocery chain already has stores in Lafayette, Laplace, Slidell and New Iberia. But the company is expanding to more sites across the nation. We have now learned Shreveport is on the list.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Governor Signs Executive Order to Increase Access to Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding for Women and Minority Businesses and Celebrates $4 Billion in Funding for the State

Louisiana Governor Signs Executive Order to Increase Access to Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding for Women and Minority Businesses and Celebrates $4 Billion in Funding for the State. Louisiana – On November 15, 2022, the Louisiana Office of the Governor announced that one year after President Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure...
LOUISIANA STATE
Highway 98.9

Highway 98.9

Highway 98.9 plays classic rock from the 60s, 70s, and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

