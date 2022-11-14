Read full article on original website
Do Any Shreveport Leaders Really Care About the City?
This might make you mad. But we have to ask what is Bossier doing that Shreveport is not doing. Check out the lights on the Arthur Ray Teague Parkway in Bossier. And now take a look at the lack of lighting on the Clyde Fant Parkway in Shreveport. Why can't...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Assistance Locating Man with 3 Active Warrants for Contractor Fraud. Louisiana – The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on November 16, 2022, that detectives are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying Wojciech Niznik, who has three current warrants for contractor fraud in St. John Parish, Louisiana. The St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office received complaints from local residents in the summer of 2022 regarding Niznik’s contractor fraud.
Could It Snow in North Louisiana & East Texas This Weekend?
Did You Instantly Regret Not Putting on an Extra Coat This Morning?. I know I did. I jumped in my truck and couldn't get it warm enough, in fact, during my 20-minute drive to work I was mad at myself for not wearing an extra layer. We Better Get Ready...
Louisiana Man Previously Arrested 17 Times Arrested Again for Allegedly Trespassing Near Petroleum Pumping Station. Louisiana – The St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on November 15, 2022, that Sean Gautreaux, 40, of LaPlace, Louisiana, was arrested on Sunday, November 13, 2022, for allegedly trespassing near Marathon’s pumping station on West Airline Highway in Garyville, Louisiana.
Friends, family gather for Shreveport Marshal Charlie Caldwell funeral
Friends, family, and the local law enforcement community are gathering Friday morning for the memorial service of Shreveport Marshal Charlie Caldwell, Jr.
Plane Carrying Rescue Dogs from Louisiana Crashes
A twin engine plane carrying rescue dogs from Louisiana crashed in Wisconsin. Investigators are on the scene of the crash on a snowy golf course in southeast Wisconsin. 3 people onboard the plane suffered non life threatening injuries. Some of the 53 rescue dogs from New Orleans were also slightly...
Louisiana Resident Cited After Being Caught Allegedly Harvesting an Alligator During Closed Season. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on November 14, 2022, that enforcement agents cited a Metairie resident for alleged alligator hunting offenses on November 7 in St. Charles Parish. Following an illegal...
Environmental groups sue Louisiana over permitting of $13.2B LNG plant, fear of flooding
Several environmental groups are suing Louisiana over its 2019 decision to allow a 630-acre liquefied natural gas plant to move forward in Plaquemines Parish without a key coastal permit. The groups fear the plant’s current site leaves it highly susceptible to flooding from hurricanes, which could lead to pollution in...
Governor, local officials, kick off future I-49 construction; here's what it will look like
Gov. John Bel Edwards was joined by Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn Wilson on Monday along with state and local officials to celebrate the start of the Ambassador Caffery Interchange, a future Interstate 49 South project, in Broussard. “Infrastructure is vital to the economic growth of our state...
Fish kill at site of sewage leak in Shreveport bayou
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport workers are looking for a sewage leak that appears to be killing fish in a bayou on the southwest side of the city. Personnel with the Department of Water Sewerage first responded to Gilmer Bayou on Tuesday. But as of Wednesday, the city's spokeswoman says the source of the leak still hasn't been found.
Early & Harsh Flu Season in Louisiana: Here’s How to Get a Free Flu Shot
It's hard to believe we're already into the official "holiday season," but here we are. And along with frantic shopping, Christmas music starting way too early, and a mad hunt for those elusive turkeys this year, another item on your list needs to be a flu shot. Louisiana state health...
Gov. Edwards apologizes on behalf of the state 50 years after two Southern University students were unjustly killed
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards apologized Wednesday on behalf of the state after a civil rights protest on the campus of Southern University turned deadly 50 years ago. “This was a stain they had to deal with all of those years. They knew they were right;...
Thanksgiving Dinner Will Be Cheaper in Louisiana This Year
Anyone who knows me knows that Thanksgiving is EASILY my favorite holiday of the year. A day full of eating like a king and spending time with friends and family, what could be better than that?. If you’re in charge of making sure everyone is fed and happy, you’ll be...
Louisiana Attorney General Announces $3.1 Billion Settlement With Walmart Over Opioid Epidemic Allegations. Louisiana – On November 15, 2022, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced a settlement with Walmart to resolve charges that the business contributed to the opioid addiction issue by failing to properly supervise opioid dispensing at its stores. The settlement will give $3.1 billion in national funding for treatment and recovery services for those suffering from opioid use disorder. It also includes comprehensive, court-ordered obligations, such as stringent oversight to prevent fraudulent prescriptions and identify suspect medications.
Sunrise Interviews: Texas and Louisiana hold unclaimed property recovery event
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Treasury is responsible for returning unclaimed property money to citizens. State Treasurer John Schroder spoke with John Bridges this morning about how Louisiana and Texas are teaming up to help return this money on both sides of the border. Every year...
Louisiana Man Accidentally Stabbed When Hugging His Friend
Most everyone has heard of accidental shootings, but this might be the first case in Louisiana history where we've had an accidental stabbing involving someone other than yourself. It all started with a simple hug. Well, not a "simple" hug but you get the implication. When real guy friends hug,...
3rd Largest Grocery Chain in Nation Coming to Shreveport
Good news for those who want more options for groceries in Shreveport. One of the biggest grocery chains is moving into Louisiana and Shreveport is on the list. ALDI is opening more stores across the nation and some of them will be in Louisiana. The low priced grocery chain already has stores in Lafayette, Laplace, Slidell and New Iberia. But the company is expanding to more sites across the nation. We have now learned Shreveport is on the list.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Contractor Fraud Suspect. Louisiana – The St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on November 14, 2022, that detectives are requesting the public’s aid in locating Nicholas Flournoy, who is wanted for contractor fraud. The St. John Parish Sheriff’s...
Louisiana Governor Signs Executive Order to Increase Access to Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding for Women and Minority Businesses and Celebrates $4 Billion in Funding for the State. Louisiana – On November 15, 2022, the Louisiana Office of the Governor announced that one year after President Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure...
Louisiana legislative task force tackles employment issues related to medical marijuana
(The Center Square) — A Louisiana legislative task force held multiple meetings on Tuesday to explore and craft recommendations to resolve employment issues concerning medical marijuana. Three subcommittees of the Employment and Medical Marijuana Task Force convened on Tuesday to discuss a variety of employment issues involving medical marijuana,...
