Minnesota Daily
Mixed reactions follow end of Operation Gopher Guardian program
The University pilot program Operation Gopher Guardian, which added police near campus on weekend nights, ended last weekend, leaving mixed reactions amongst parents, students and politicians. Myron Frans, senior vice president of finance and operations at the University, said Operation Gopher Guardian was implemented due to the general increase in...
Minnesota Daily
CDES students frustrated with high software, material costs
Students in the University of Minnesota’s College of Design are frustrated with the high costs of the software and other expenses they pay in addition to tuition to attend the college. Some of the expenses students enrolled in the College of Design pay out-of-pocket for include Adobe, Rhinoceros and...
Minnesota Daily
O’Hara sworn in police chief; community charts way forward
Brian O’Hara was sworn in as the next Minneapolis Chief of Police on Nov. 7, replacing Interim Chief Amelia Huffman after being approved unanimously by the City Council. While some community activists are planning their next steps with the police chief, others are still pushing for fundamental change. Between...
Minnesota Daily
Students demand closure of local crisis pregnancy centers
University of Minnesota students and community activists gathered in front of a crisis pregnancy center (CPC) near campus Nov. 11 to advocate for better abortion care services on campus. The University’s chapter of Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) organized the protest to speak out against crisis pregnancy centers like...
Minnesota Daily
UMN Opera Theatre presents ‘Suor Angelica & Il Tabarro’
The University Opera Theatre will present “Suor Angelica & Il Tabarro” by Italian composer Giacomo Puccini this weekend. The opera will run at Ted Mann Concert Hall from Thursday, Nov. 17, to Sunday, Nov. 20. Tickets, only $10 for students, can be purchased here. “Suor Angelica & Il...
