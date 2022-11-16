ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relax and Enjoy Albany Park's Black Friday Sale on Sofas and Sectionals

 2 days ago

Whether your Turkey Day ritual involves watching football all day or tuning in to the Thanksgiving parade, there’s one common denominator that makes or breaks your experience: your couch. If you can’t get comfy while lounging in PJs and prepping for your family’s feast, then why even bother? If you’re in need of an upholstery upgrade, then we’ve got great news for you.

From now until November 30, Albany Park is offering 15% off sofas and sectionals with code BF15 . Conveniently packed and easily assembled, this seating is super soft and spacious. Get cozy for the holidays with these fabulous deals on furniture!

Albany Sleeper Sofa

Albany Park

The ideal size to fit in virtually any space, this Albany Sofa is a staple. While there are a variety of colors and fabrics to choose from, we’re particularly partial to the olive green velvet (it’s also a favorite with shoppers). Retro and trendy at the same time! “Absolutely recommend!” one reviewer raved. “Super easy to build! Comfy and LOOKS AMAZING!!!!!!!!!”

Bonus: This stylish sofa converts into a bed for any out-of-town guests. So sneaky!

Was $1,509 On Sale: $1,305 You Save 14% See It!

Park Armchair

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PLU0J_0jBTWgyI00
Albany Park

What can we say? We love boucle! Also available in seven other styles, this classic armchair is comfy-chic. “I love this chair so much,” one shopper gushed. “Not only is it soft and comfortable, it’s just straight up gorgeous.”

Was $925 On Sale: $825 You Save 11% See It!

Kova U-Shape

Albany Park

Warning: Once you get settled onto this sofa, you may never want to get up. Designed with feather blend seat cushions, this couch feels like sitting on a cloud. And it’s large enough for your whole family! One reviewer reported, “It’s beautiful, comfortable, easy to clean, easy to move and rearrange. We love it!”

Was $5,520 On Sale: $4,340 You Save 21% See It!

Albany Loveseat

Albany Park

We have an announcement to make: We’re in love with this loveseat! The perfect size for a smaller space, this cozy couch comes in nine different colors. “Love at first sight,” one customer commented. “Easy to assemble. Love the pattern and comfy.”

Was $1,199 On Sale: $1,095 You Save 9% See It!

Ẹkáàbọ̀ Park Ottoman

Albany Park

Add a pop of print to your home with the Ẹkáàbọ̀ Park Ottoman. Inspired by Albany Park’s co-founder’s Nigerian heritage, this patterned ottoman is vibrant and unique. You can pair this ottoman with the matching couch from Albany Park or add some color next to a solid sofa or chair.

Was $695 On Sale: $495 You Save 29% See It!

Kova Pit

Albany Park

This bestselling sofa was made for playdates and movie nights. One shopper enthused, "I’m just glad I finally found the perfect couch big enough for cuddling and having lots of family over!" Mix and match the different pieces to configure the couch to your choosing.

Was $5,520 On Sale: $4,340 You Save 21% See It!

Bon Appétit! Shop Our Place's Black Friday Sale on Cookware Staples — Up to...

Read article

Looking for additional ways to elevate your home décor? Check out more picks below:

Browse fashion , beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides .

