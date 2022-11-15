Read full article on original website
Related
UVA shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones' 'bizarre' last words to 3 murdered football players revealed
University of Virginia accused gunman's "bizarre" last words to three football players killed returning from a field trip were repeated by another student who witnessed the bloodshed.
Gunman kills 5 at LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs before patrons confront and stop him, police say
A 22-year-old gunman entered an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, just before midnight Saturday and immediately opened fire, killing at least five people and injuring 25 others, before patrons confronted and stopped him, police said Sunday.
Colorado Springs mayor says 'heroic' individuals subdued shooter with his gun
Mayor of Colorado Springs, Colorado, John Suthers tells CNN's Jim Acosta how individuals at Club Q were able to stop a 22-year-old suspect who opened fire inside the LGBTQ nightclub.
