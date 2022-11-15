The WACO Warriors finish in second place in the State of Iowa as they fall to Remsen St. Mary’s 38-16. The Hawks’ defense was stout for the entire season and that was no exception as they held the Warriors to only 58 rushing yards and forced two fumbles with one being returned by Jaxon Bunkers for his fifth defensive touchdown of the season, tenth as a team. Isaac Oswald hit multiple long passes as he finished with 212 passing yards including a 25-yard touchdown pass to Colton Leichty. Simeon Reichenbach tallied 95 total yards and one rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter, he also had a forced fumble defensively. The district defensive MVP, Drew Diers, led the Warriors in tackles with 12.5. The Warriors finished the year with a 13-1 record and Coach Edeker had high praise for the senior class after the game.

