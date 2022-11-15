Read full article on original website
kilj.com
Dorothy Malcom
Dorothy Malcom, 82, of Wapello passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at her home with her family at her side. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 21, 2022 at Solid Rock Baptist Church in Wapello. Memorial Services will be 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at the church. Burial will follow at the Wapello Cemetery. A memorial has been established for the Wapello Alumni Scholarship in Dorothy’s name. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservices.com. Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Wapello are caring for Dorothy’s arrangements and her family .
Richard Joseph “Dick” Boeding
Richard Joseph “Dick” Boeding, 93, of West Point, Iowa, passed away at 7:07 a.m. Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Southeast Iowa Regional Home Health and Hospice House in West Burlington, Iowa. Born on February 6, 1929, in West Point, Iowa, the son of Edward H. and Irene (Strothman)...
Gary Eugene Van Dorin
Gary Eugene Van Dorin, age 79, died Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 21, 2022, at the Calvary Baptist Church, with Pastor Zach Fisher officiating. Burial will follow in the Forest Home Cemetery. Visitation will be held 1:00 – 4:00 pm on Sunday, at the Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel where the family will greet friends from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m.
Local Student Achieves First Chair Honors At All State
Ethan Sexauer, a Mount Pleasant High School musician, has been selected as first-chair of the violin section in the All-State Orchestra based on seating auditions conducted Thursday, opening day of the three-day Iowa All-State Music Festival in Ames. Sexauer, a senior who also plays trumpet in the high school symphonic and jazz bands, was selected all four years for the All-State Orchestra.
Sports, November 18th
The WACO Warriors finish in second place in the State of Iowa as they fall to Remsen St. Mary’s 38-16. The Hawks’ defense was stout for the entire season and that was no exception as they held the Warriors to only 58 rushing yards and forced two fumbles with one being returned by Jaxon Bunkers for his fifth defensive touchdown of the season, tenth as a team. Isaac Oswald hit multiple long passes as he finished with 212 passing yards including a 25-yard touchdown pass to Colton Leichty. Simeon Reichenbach tallied 95 total yards and one rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter, he also had a forced fumble defensively. The district defensive MVP, Drew Diers, led the Warriors in tackles with 12.5. The Warriors finished the year with a 13-1 record and Coach Edeker had high praise for the senior class after the game.
Daily Jail Count
In the interest of keeping Henry County residents informed, the Henry County Sheriff’s office has requested KILJ post the daily jail count. During the jail referendum campaign it was publicized that the jail would be able to house additional inmates from surrounding counties and this would generate revenue for Henry County.
