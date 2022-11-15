Read full article on original website
West Michigan roads turn icy with snow, dozens of crashes and slide-offs reported
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- As heavy snow falls in waves across West Michigan, police and firefighters are responding to dozens of crashes and slide-offs. Roads turned slick as night fell in West Michigan. A Michigan Department of Transportation map at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 showed four different crashes on...
Malfunction Causes Tornado Sirens to Sound Off in Portage, MI
The recent snowfall we've been experiencing has made life in West Michigan a bit chaotic-- to say the least!. Our first Winter storm warning is really living up to the hype with WWMT's Keith Thompson reporting six inches of snow has already fallen as of yesterday evening. However, the snow...
Despite winter storm warning, over 100 people stand in line for tacos in Kalamazoo
OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, MI – Amid freezing temperatures and a winter storm warning Thursday, dozens of people stood in line outside. They gathered and waited in line for hours for a chance to get some free tacos. Condado Tacos had the grand opening for its newest location on Thursday, Nov....
4 Michigan Cities To Visit For The Best Winter Family Vacation
With all of the snow coming down, you are probably thinking "Welp, I'm staying in the house for the next few months." While that is a valid point, there are still so many amazing cities to experience, specifically during wintertime. You can plan a little winter fun at these winter...
Otsego Ski Resort Installing New High Speed Ski Lift Ahead of Opening Day
As our license plates proclaim, Michigan truly is a water winter wonderland! According to Pure Michigan there are over 40 ski resorts in operation right here in the Great Lakes State. Whether you prefer to ski or snowboard, now that that white fluffy stuff is falling from the sky here...
Eliza, in Kalamazoo, is 4 Months Old & Needs a New, Safe Home
This week, for Dog Days, we met a gorgeous kitten named Eliza. Eliza, who is currently at the SPCA of SW Michigan, was surrendered by her owner because there were too many cats in the home. With that being said, she's a little shy around people because she hasn't experienced...
West Michigan school closings for Friday, Nov. 18
WEST MICHIGAN -- With a winter storm warning expected to continue into early Saturday, several school districts in West Michigan and Southwest Michigan have announced closures for Friday, Nov. 18. Among them are some of the area’s largest, Grand Rapids Public Schools, Kalamazoo Public Schools and Rockford Public Schools.
On the Mooove! West Michigan Police Wrangle Three Escaped Cows
Some escape-artist cows decided to take a snowy stroll through West Michigan this week... We're used to watching out for wandering deer this time of year - but cows on the loose are more unusual to see!. The Walker Police Department shared a post to Facebook saying three rogue cows...
With snow on the way, Michigan police remind drivers to slow down after 17-vehicle pileup
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Winter weather is here, and it's causing issues on Michigan roads. Western parts of the state have already gotten some measurable snowfall, with as much as a foot on the way for the area. Even in places without much snow on the ground, the temperatures are dropping, making for slick roads.
Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for November 17-19
The first significant snowstorm of the season is poised to bear down upon portions of Mid-Michigan Thursday through Saturday, and forecasters say some areas could see several inches of snow. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of southwestern Lower Michigan, including Ionia and Eaton...
Heaviest snow forecast keeps increasing, now up to two feet expected at Lower Michigan’s ski areas
Weather forecast data is now consistently showing very heavy snowfall over southwest Lower Michigan and northwest Lower Michigan. It’s going to be a long-duration snow event with several six-hour periods of heavy snow from Thursday through midday Sunday. The big snow should be over by Sunday afternoon. Officially there...
KPEP celebrates grand opening of WP Diner in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Probation Enhancement Program, also known as KPEP, celebrated their public grand opening of its WP Diner at Washington Square located in Kalamazoo. Kalamazoo County: Man arrested in triple shooting that killed a WMU student, unborn child. The grand opening follows the 2017 launch of KPEP's...
Winter storm watch for all of Grand Rapids area; Some areas up to 18 inches of snow
A winter storm watch is in effect for the Grand Rapids area for an increasing coverage and increasing intensity of snow. The winter storm watch covers the time period from 7 a.m. Thursday, November 17 to 1 a.m. Saturday, November 19. The heavy snow will very likely continue through Saturday and Saturday night. The National Weather Service ends the winter storm watch at 1 a.m. Saturday just because they don’t warn for any weather 48 hours or more in the future.
Where to find Thanksgiving buffets, dinners and to-go meals in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- This Thanksgiving, local restaurants and national chains offer holiday meals-to-go and Thanksgiving buffets so families can focus on spending more time together and less time stressing over preparing a feast! Check out this list of offerings!. To-go Meals. Grand Rapids. Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant...
Southwest Lower Michigan has two bursts of snow, second one heavier
Southwest Lower Michigan is going to have two periods of snow over the next two days. Here’s a quick look at how much snow is expected. The first period of snow will occur this afternoon through tonight to very early Wednesday morning. The second period of snow comes in Thursday and then transitions to several days of off and on lake-effect snow. The lake-effect snow will eventually pile up to a significant portion.
Bring A Can, Get A Gram With This West Michigan Dispensary
Celebrate "Danksgiving" the right way by giving back to those in need!. A few Michigan cannabis dispensaries are collaborating together this Thanksgiving season. The 'Bring A Can, Get A Gram' food drive is taking place throughout the state of Michigan. Every customer who brings in canned goods will get one...
School closings in Michigan due to Wednesday morning’s snow
THE FOLLOWING SCHOOLS ARE CLOSED ON WEDNESDAY, NOV. 16:. A WINTER STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. JOSEPH, LAPORTE, BERRIEN AND CASS COUNTY THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING. SIX INCHES OF SNOW OR MORE POSSIBLE IN THE LAKE EFFECT BANDS. RIGHT NOW, SNOW FALLING, HEAVY IN SPOTS IN BERRIEN AND CASS COUNTY, AS WELL AS NORTHERN ST. JOSEPH AND ELKHART COUNTIES. ROADS WERE MAINLY WET, TO SLUSHY IN SPOTS, ON THE INDIANA SIDE OF THE BORDER.
Central Michigan vs Western Michigan Played in Complete Blizzard in Mount Pleasant
Think Snowbowl football and you're reminded of memorable games in New England like the Tuck Rule game from the 2001 Divisional Playoffs or the sloppy 0-3 Snowplow game from '82. Add a new snow-coated game to football lore, the 2022 Central Michigan vs Western Michigan game. Fat flakes were falling...
There Are Rumors of Mountain Lions Being Spotted In Holland
Probably the last thing you want to encounter while walking around Holland is a mountain lion, but according to some rumors that have been milling around, that might happen. A conversation that came up recently in a group of people and happenings in Holland led to people sharing what they feel may be good evidence that there could be some BIG cats located in the area.
