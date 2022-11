At an attorney's table on Saturday afternoon in a small west Phoenix courtroom, 6-year-old Isaiah patiently waited to take on his new last name. "Congratulations. I now pronounce you a family," Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Pamela Svoboda said to cheers. To Isaiah's right, Tanasha Robertson, 42, wiped tears as...

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ ・ 40 MINUTES AGO