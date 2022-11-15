Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First Trump, Now Madison Cawthorn – Florida Gets Another Election Loser.Matthew C. WoodruffCape Coral, FL
Iconic Captiva Island Resort First to Reopen After Hurricane IanNOISE Inc.Captiva, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 Florida Cities Mentioned as Among the Happiest in the United StatesL. CaneFlorida State
(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state parkEvie M.Florida State
Related
southfloridahospitalnews.com
BOTH NCH BAKER AND NORTH NAPLES HOSPITALS NATIONALLY RECOGNIZED WITH AN “A” LEAPFROG HOSPITAL SAFETY GRADE
November 16, 2022 – NCH Baker Hospital and NCH North Naples Hospital have both received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for fall 2022. This national distinction recognizes achievements in protecting patient safety and reducing avoidable harm. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harm to patients and is updated bi-annually for nearly 3,000 hospitals across the country.
WINKNEWS.com
Naples Walk to End Alzheimer’s also collecting items for the community
In light of the devastation that Hurricane Ian left behind in Southwest Florida, the Naples Walk to End Alzheimer’s is transitioning into a community event. The goal is to support the community by collecting items for seniors while also providing information and programs that can help families during such a difficult time.
'Your whole life is gone': Elderly retirees in Florida struggle to rebuild after Ian
Florida is a magnet for retirees — not just for those who can afford exclusive gated communities, but also for those on fixed incomes. Now, many face a wrenching reality: rebuilding is not an option.
NBC 2
Collier County launches program to aid in insurance deductible payments
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Starting Friday, November 18, the Collier County Community and Humans Services Division has announced the Disaster Insurance Deductible Assistance Program. The program aims at helping vulnerable residents of Collier County who cannot afford to seek claims on Hurricane Ian damage. Deductibles can be covered up...
northernpublicradio.org
Elderly people who survived Hurricane Ian are faced with a choice: to stay or to go?
UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: (Singing) Oh, victory in Jesus. DANIELLE KAYE, BYLINE: In a parking lot surrounded by barren trees, dozens of people gather under a tent. It's Sunday morning at Southwest Baptist Church in Fort Myers. Service has been held outside since Hurricane Ian flooded their building. ROBERT WALKER: And I...
gulfshorebusiness.com
The Pickleball Club planning indoor facility in Fort Myers
The Pickleball Club announced the acquisition of a 3-acre site in Fort Myers with construction of a facility to begin in the second quarter of 2023 and an anticipated opening in 2024. The company’s strategic plan is to deploy more than $180 million to build at least 15 private, indoor pickleball clubs throughout Florida. The company is a privately-owned business, focused on meeting the demand for indoor amenity-based pickleball facilities. In addition to the Lakewood Ranch, Fort Myers and Venice locations, the company has locations in Port St. Lucie, Bonita Springs and The Villages in its development portfolio. It has four sites under development, including the Lakewood Ranch club, which is scheduled to open in January 2023. Earlier this month, the company announced its sixth site under contract in The Villages in Sumter County.
floridaweekly.com
ON THE MOVE
The Naples Trust Company has welcomed the addition of Billie Ann Porter, CTFA, CFP senior vice president, senior trust officer. Ms. Porter is responsible for overseeing the execution of trust and investment services on behalf of the client. As senior trust officer, she will also maintain communication between departments to assure all team members are aligned with client goals. Ms. Porter has more than 17 years’ experience in the wealth management industry. Her most recent position was at FineMark National Bank & Trust, Estero, FL as vice president and trust administrator. Earlier, she was assistant vice president, and senior trust administrator at BMO Private Bank of Bonita Springs/Naples, FL. She has served as past president of the Bonita Springs Assistance Office Board of Directors, is a graduate of Leadership Bonita and past co-chair of Leadership Bonita Alumni Committee, past-president, Lee County Estate Planning Committee, and past-president, SWFL Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
New Red Tide alert for Lee County
The Florida Department of Health in Lee County has issued a Health Alert for the presence of 3 additional red tide blooms.
fox4now.com
Housing Crisis: survey reveals North Port, Cape Coral as highest jumps for income needed in U.S. for borrowers
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — As mortgage rates fluctuate each week, with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage still more than double the interest rate of November 2021, this is also having a clear impact for borrowers on the infamous question of “how much home can I afford?”. With North Port...
WINKNEWS.com
What to expect with holiday travel at Southwest Florida International Airport
We have started the holiday season, and that means lots of people are hitting the roads and going to the airport to travel. So many people are expected to travel this holiday season Southwest Florida International Airport is warning that you get to the airport super early. Parking lots are...
Collier County Public School's presents a modified boundry plan
Due to Collier county's rapid growth, Collier County Public School's presents a modified plan for high school's after a new one will open in the fall and one for its middle schools
capecoralbreeze.com
DeSantis visits Matlacha, announces $7.7 million in workforce education grants to
Gov. Ron DeSantis made another visit to Matlacha this morning to assure Southwest Floridians that the state is financially behind those who have been affected by Hurricane Ian, announcing another $7.7 million in workforce education grants. “You’ve seen me here a lot over the last 6 or 7 weeks,” DeSantis...
luxury-houses.net
Listed for $10.75 Million, This Classic Key West Style Home offers Expansive Views from Every Room in Naples, Florida
211 Bay Point, Naples, Florida is a classic Key West style home with over 100 ft waterfrontage has complete hurricane protection, wood paneling ceilings on the lanai, built in summer kitchen. This Home in Naples offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 211 Bay Point, please contact Margo T Holloway (Phone: 239-269-4713) at Downing Frye Realty Inc for full support and perfect service.
WJHG-TV
Local relief to Southwest Florida continues following Hurricane Ian
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Trucks are full and headed south as a local company has gathered loads of supplies to give to those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Payton Air, along with other volunteers, has filled two box trucks and a trailer to take to Port Charlotte and surrounding areas.
10NEWS
Departing US Rep. Cawthorn buys $1M Cape Coral home
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Months after losing out in a Republican primary, U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn has purchased a new million-dollar home in south Florida, multiple reports say. The 27-year-old recently bought a three-bedroom house in Cape Coral for $1.12 million, according to Realtor.com. The expensive and luxurious home...
floridaweekly.com
Area architect: We can rebuild better and stronger
“Paradise isn’t lost,” says Joyce Owens. “We can always rebuild paradise. We can build it back better and stronger.”. The Fort Myers modernist architect, principal of Architect Joyce Owens LLC, recently went to Sanibel Island by boat to check on how her clients’ houses fared during Hurricane Ian. She visited five of them, and all were standing.
WINKNEWS.com
Naples Zoo holds gala to raise money for repairs, new facilities
Taking a walk on the wild side. Animals were on the prowl at the Naples Zoo Gala on Thursday night. WINK News and Gulfshore Life sponsor the event, and anchors Corey Lazar and Lindsey Sablan were at the zoo for the gala. The theme was moonlight in Malaysia and is...
landingsnews.com
Hurricane Ian And How It’s Going
Hurricane Ian was a hurricane that occurred from September 23, 2022-October 2, 2022. The hurricane affected many areas and people, but one of the main areas that it hit was Fort Myers, Florida, and it got hit pretty hard. Hurricane Ian was devastating to many people and families. A week...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral to open insurance deductible program next week
The City of Cape Coral will open up its application for the Insurance Deductible Program on Monday. The State Housing Initiatives Partnership Program allocates funding to jurisdictions that disburse it to homeowners who need help paying their insurance deductibles to move forward with repairs caused by Hurricane Ian. The application...
Pet supplies distribution in Punta Gorda tomorrow
Volunteers with Pet Supermarket will be in Punta Gorda tomorrow distributing pet supplies to help those impacted by Ian
Comments / 3