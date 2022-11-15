ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

southfloridahospitalnews.com

BOTH NCH BAKER AND NORTH NAPLES HOSPITALS NATIONALLY RECOGNIZED WITH AN “A” LEAPFROG HOSPITAL SAFETY GRADE

November 16, 2022 – NCH Baker Hospital and NCH North Naples Hospital have both received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for fall 2022. This national distinction recognizes achievements in protecting patient safety and reducing avoidable harm. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harm to patients and is updated bi-annually for nearly 3,000 hospitals across the country.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Naples Walk to End Alzheimer’s also collecting items for the community

In light of the devastation that Hurricane Ian left behind in Southwest Florida, the Naples Walk to End Alzheimer’s is transitioning into a community event. The goal is to support the community by collecting items for seniors while also providing information and programs that can help families during such a difficult time.
NAPLES, FL
NBC 2

Collier County launches program to aid in insurance deductible payments

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Starting Friday, November 18, the Collier County Community and Humans Services Division has announced the Disaster Insurance Deductible Assistance Program. The program aims at helping vulnerable residents of Collier County who cannot afford to seek claims on Hurricane Ian damage. Deductibles can be covered up...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

The Pickleball Club planning indoor facility in Fort Myers

The Pickleball Club announced the acquisition of a 3-acre site in Fort Myers with construction of a facility to begin in the second quarter of 2023 and an anticipated opening in 2024. The company’s strategic plan is to deploy more than $180 million to build at least 15 private, indoor pickleball clubs throughout Florida. The company is a privately-owned business, focused on meeting the demand for indoor amenity-based pickleball facilities. In addition to the Lakewood Ranch, Fort Myers and Venice locations, the company has locations in Port St. Lucie, Bonita Springs and The Villages in its development portfolio. It has four sites under development, including the Lakewood Ranch club, which is scheduled to open in January 2023. Earlier this month, the company announced its sixth site under contract in The Villages in Sumter County.
FORT MYERS, FL
floridaweekly.com

ON THE MOVE

The Naples Trust Company has welcomed the addition of Billie Ann Porter, CTFA, CFP senior vice president, senior trust officer. Ms. Porter is responsible for overseeing the execution of trust and investment services on behalf of the client. As senior trust officer, she will also maintain communication between departments to assure all team members are aligned with client goals. Ms. Porter has more than 17 years’ experience in the wealth management industry. Her most recent position was at FineMark National Bank & Trust, Estero, FL as vice president and trust administrator. Earlier, she was assistant vice president, and senior trust administrator at BMO Private Bank of Bonita Springs/Naples, FL. She has served as past president of the Bonita Springs Assistance Office Board of Directors, is a graduate of Leadership Bonita and past co-chair of Leadership Bonita Alumni Committee, past-president, Lee County Estate Planning Committee, and past-president, SWFL Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
NAPLES, FL
luxury-houses.net

Listed for $10.75 Million, This Classic Key West Style Home offers Expansive Views from Every Room in Naples, Florida

211 Bay Point, Naples, Florida is a classic Key West style home with over 100 ft waterfrontage has complete hurricane protection, wood paneling ceilings on the lanai, built in summer kitchen. This Home in Naples offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 211 Bay Point, please contact Margo T Holloway (Phone: 239-269-4713) at Downing Frye Realty Inc for full support and perfect service.
NAPLES, FL
10NEWS

Departing US Rep. Cawthorn buys $1M Cape Coral home

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Months after losing out in a Republican primary, U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn has purchased a new million-dollar home in south Florida, multiple reports say. The 27-year-old recently bought a three-bedroom house in Cape Coral for $1.12 million, according to Realtor.com. The expensive and luxurious home...
CAPE CORAL, FL
floridaweekly.com

Area architect: We can rebuild better and stronger

“Paradise isn’t lost,” says Joyce Owens. “We can always rebuild paradise. We can build it back better and stronger.”. The Fort Myers modernist architect, principal of Architect Joyce Owens LLC, recently went to Sanibel Island by boat to check on how her clients’ houses fared during Hurricane Ian. She visited five of them, and all were standing.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Naples Zoo holds gala to raise money for repairs, new facilities

Taking a walk on the wild side. Animals were on the prowl at the Naples Zoo Gala on Thursday night. WINK News and Gulfshore Life sponsor the event, and anchors Corey Lazar and Lindsey Sablan were at the zoo for the gala. The theme was moonlight in Malaysia and is...
NAPLES, FL
landingsnews.com

Hurricane Ian And How It’s Going

Hurricane Ian was a hurricane that occurred from September 23, 2022-October 2, 2022. The hurricane affected many areas and people, but one of the main areas that it hit was Fort Myers, Florida, and it got hit pretty hard. Hurricane Ian was devastating to many people and families. A week...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral to open insurance deductible program next week

The City of Cape Coral will open up its application for the Insurance Deductible Program on Monday. The State Housing Initiatives Partnership Program allocates funding to jurisdictions that disburse it to homeowners who need help paying their insurance deductibles to move forward with repairs caused by Hurricane Ian. The application...
CAPE CORAL, FL

