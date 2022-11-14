Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Building Design & Construction
Streetwear brand Culture Kings plants its flag in Las Vegas
Shawmut Design and Construction has been active in the Las Vegas market for nearly 15 years. And it’s safe to say, during that stretch, that Shawmut hadn’t built a retail store whose merchandise assortment includes 11,000 hats, and whose amenities include a state-of-the-art recording studio. Those are two...
The fabulous life of billionaire designer Tom Ford, who has designed for Gucci and directed Hollywood movies
Estée Lauder and Tom Ford have inked the luxury industry's biggest deal of 2022 in a $2.8 billion buyout of the American designer's eponymous brand.
Hypebae
Kim Kardashian Fronts All-New Stuart Weitzman Fall 2022 Campaign
Sleek styles, distinct design details and staple silhouettes set the tone for luxury footwear brand Stuart Weitzman’s Fall 2022 campaign, Stand Strong. With a selection of sultry shoes and everyday essentials, the brand merges its signature styling with a contemporary flair to craft a campaign that transcends trends. In a series of snapshots, Stuart Weitzman’s fall collection of footwear is styled on and worn by the brand’s new ambassador, cultural icon Kim Kardashian.
hypebeast.com
Eytys Exalts Its ‘Benz’ Jeans in FW22 Denim Campaign
Who said denim can’t be sexy? Well, it definitely wasn’t Eytys. The Stockholm-based brand has unveiled its latest Fall/Winter 2022 denim campaign exalting its ‘Benz’ jeans. Titled “The Day After,” the new campaign celebrates the classic versatility of the BENZ jeans. Whether it be running to...
intheknow.com
8 classic handbags to snag while they’re on sale at Nordstrom
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Luckily for fashion lovers, there’s really no bad...
Tom Ford is a newly minted billionaire, thanks to the $2.8B Estée Lauder deal
A blockbuster deal to sell his eponymous fashion brand has catapulted fashion designer Tom Ford into the global billionaires club.
Lori Harvey Wows in Head to Toe Chanel with a Sparkling Sequined Top and Quilted Cap Toed Heels at Chanel’s Resort 2022/23 Show
Lori Harvey was one of the big names in attendance at the Chanel Resort 2022/23 Collection in Miami at Faena Beach. Dressed in head-to-toe Chanel, Harvey’s look was sparkling, with intricate details that certainly appealed to the social media star’s trend-oriented personal style. The model wore a pink and black sequined top alongside a high-waisted black tweed skirt featuring angular cut outs on her hips. Harvey layered on a lengthy pearl necklace, a Chanel staple, and adorned her wrists and ear lobes with dazzling silver monogrammed jewelry. The Gymshark brand ambassador carried a square quilted mini bag and popped on black cat eye...
Kylie Jenner Elevates Romper With Leather Jacket & Pointy Pumps in New York
Kylie Jenner made a case for rompers in the fall when the Kylie Cosmetics founder stepped out in New York on Wednesday. Days after attending the CFDA Fashion Awards alongside her sisters and mother, Jenner appeared to stick around the city. OShe was seen in a head-to-toe Raf Simons look. She wore a black leather oversized jacket over a romper. Her brown romper was made up of a cozy sweater material. Jenner added black sunglasses as well as a geometric structured bag to her look.
Kim Kardashian Embraces Red Carpet Futurism in Sculpted Couture Balenciaga Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala
Kim Kardashian attended the 11th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala, presented by Gucci, in Los Angeles on Nov. 5 in dramatic ensemble. For the gala, Kardashian looked to Balenciaga, wearing a fitted black gown from the fashion house’s fall 2022 couture collection. The silhouette included shoulder pads, a...
Hypebae
En Pointe: Inside the Balletcore Footwear Trend
Imagine this — it’s a crisp, fall day in New York and all you can see are ballet flats hitting the pavement as far as the eye can see. While we haven’t traveled back in time to 2007, ballet flats have become as popular as they were when Blair Waldorf was ruling the steps of The Met. The humble shoe has even made its way to the runways as several luxury fashion brands embraced round-toed, low-heeled shoes and leg-warmers as accessories during Paris Fashion Week.
Lisa Bonet Gets Casual Chic in Adidas Sneakers & Wide-Leg Pants for Sebastião Salgado’s ‘Amazonia’ Exhibition
Lisa Bonet continues to showcase her elegant and standout style. The actress attended the North American premiere of Sebastião Salgado’s “Amazonia” at California Science Center in Los Angeles yesterday. Bonet stepped out for the exhibition in a semi-monochromatic ensemble featuring a button-down black dress shirt and coordinating wide-leg pants. She topped off her look with a wide-brim, suede hat, a pendant necklace, a key-designed earring, and multi-hued bracelets. Throughout the years, the “Enemy of the State” star has donned various headwear as part of her street-style looks and red-carpet appearances, most notably in the 90s decade, where she incorporated an assortment of...
prestigeonline.com
New in Women’s Fashion This November: Loewe, Gucci and More
New in Women’s Fashion This November: Loewe, Gucci and More. Everything new in women’s fashion this November 2022 that we’ve had our eyes — and our hearts set — on. This month, orange is at the forefront. From Loewe’s new Puzzle to Gucci’s Jackie, here’s everything you need to add to your Wishlist this November. And make sure to check our previous instalments here!
Vogue
Bella’s Vintage Prada Boots Work As Hard As She Does
Bella Hadid is undoubtedly the model of the moment, from fronting campaigns for brands like Balenciaga, Fendi and Swarovski, to shutting down Paris Fashion Week with a viral spray-on dress moment at the Coperni spring/summer 2023 show (subsequently inspiring a multitude of Halloween costumes). And when it comes to her personal wardrobe, the model also serves nonstop looks. As any avid fan of Bella’s style knows, she can’t get enough of a particular hot item right now: vintage Prada lug-sole boots.
A beautiful Louis Vuitton exhibit has taken over the former Barneys building on Madison Avenue
The final leg of Louis Vuitton's much chronicled traveling exhibit "200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries" has officially been activated in New York at the former Madison Avenue flagship of Barneys, where it will stay through December 31. Previously on display in Paris, Singapore and Los Angeles, the show seeks to honor...
Kris Jenner Elevates Balenciaga Pajamas With Pointy Heels at Kathy Hilton’s Sant and Abel Holiday Party
Kris Jenner brought a fashionable take to PJ’s while in Los Angeles, celebrating Kathy Hilton’s new collaboration with Australian sleepwear brand Sant and Abel. At Hilton’s home for the festive occasion, Jenner posed in a black silk top and pants by Balenciaga. Covered in the French brand’s “BB” logo, her ensemble gave the appearance of luxe pajamas. The “Kardashians” star’s attire was finished with a sparkling diamond necklace, ring and stud earrings, as well as a silver version of Balenciaga’s hit Hourglass handbag — given a maximalist spin from a coating of gleaming crystals. When it came to footwear, Jenner appeared to complete...
anothermag.com
Sander Lak on the Colourful Legacy of Sies Marjan
The first thing I ask Sander Lak on Zoom is what colour his sweater is. Fuchsia? Magenta? “I would call this, like, Pepto-Bismol pink,” he says of the turtleneck with a sky-high collar cradling his head. “Sies Marjan; an archival piece.” The New York-based brand that Lak founded shuttered in 2020 after only five years, but it left an outsized impact on fashion.
Max Mara Inaugurates New Flagship in Tokyo
TOKYO BOUND: On Saturday, Max Mara will officially open its new flagship in the luxury shopping area of Omotesando in Tokyo. The Italian group has been active within the Japanese market since 1989, and this will be Max Mara’s second boutique located in the country. The store was inaugurated...
Partywear Brand Nervi Launches Capsule Collection for Neiman Marcus
MILAN — After the tie-up with Alberta Ferretti, Neiman Marcus is further expanding its partywear offering with a capsule collection developed by emerging Italian brand Nervi. The high-octane, limited-edition range rich in micro sequins, Swarovski crystals and marabou feathers includes some of the label’s signature eveningwear dresses rendered in colorways exclusive to the retailer and each available in only 30 pieces.More from WWDCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout LooksInside Sézane's 'French Enough' Dinner in New YorkDiwali in New York Party The mood-boosting options include a wrap dress covered in sequins, a metallic animalier option with ruffles and a series of mini...
sneakernews.com
Junya Watanabe Clothes The New Balance Niobium Concept 2 In All-Black
Though first brought to life by way of a crossover between Snow Peak and New Balance, the Niobium Concept 2 has since become a part of the footwear brand’s inline catalog. And following the release of several GR colorways, the two-way silhouette is now joining forces with another renowned name in Japanese fashion: Junya Watanabe MAN.
prestigeonline.com
London’s Harrods Comes to Life with The Fabulous World of Dior
London’s Harrods Comes to Life with The Fabulous World of Dior. It’s officially beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the iconic building of London. Until the beginning of next year, the Harrods building will be illuminated with yellow lighting decoration, as interpreted by The Fabulous World of Dior.
Comments / 0