Person dies from injuries suffered in Nov. 9 crash with tractor-trailer in Marlboro County
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The driver of a vehicle involved in a Nov. 9 crash with a tractor-trailer in Marlboro County has died, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened at about 2 p.m. on Nov. 9 at the intersection of Hebron Dunbar Road and Dunbar Highway, SCHP said. The person […]
South Carolina Highway Patrol: 4 tractor trailers involved in Florence I-95 crash
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Four tractor-trailers were involved in a crash on Interstate 95 in Florence, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday at mile marker 156 on I-95 north, SCHP said. Traffic cameras showed traffic at a complete stop on the interstate. As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, […]
Vehicle hits 2 homes, building in Darlington County, highway patrol says
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A vehicle crashed into two homes and one other building Monday morning in Darlington County, according to Cpl. David Jones of the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 11 a.m. in the area of Birch Leaf Drive, Jones said. The vehicle reportedly hit the front porch of one […]
Crash knocks truck into Darlington County school bus headed to North Hartsville Elementary; no students hurt
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A school bus headed to North Hartsville Elementary was involved in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday morning, but two students and the driver on the bus were not hurt, a Darlington County schools spokesperson said. The drivers of two other vehicles involved in the crash were taken to the hospital after […]
Bennettsville man charged with murder in Nov. 2 killing of man found in car alongside road
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have charged a 32-year-old Bennettsville man with murder in the death of a man whose body was found inside a car on the side of the road on Nov. 2. Tramayne Maurice Quick of Bennettsville was arrested on Monday and booked into the Marlboro County Detention Center in connection […]
wpde.com
20-year-old woman, baby die in Marlboro County crash: Coroner
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A 20-year-old woman and her baby died following a crash last Wednesday on Hebron Dunbar Road near the Clio community of Marlboro County, according to Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown. Brown said Curniyal Jackson passed away last Friday. He added she was pregnant at...
Railroad crossings to close temporarily for resurfacing in Marlboro, Scotland counties
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Several railroad crossings in the Marlboro County and Scotland County areas will be temporarily closed in December for resurfacing, according to an announcement from Southern Commercial Development. Resurfacing will begin on Dec. 5 in McColl, SCD said. Crews will work upwards toward Gibson, North Carolina. Each crossing is expected to […]
Crews respond to Marion apartment fire with ‘aggressive interior attack,’ fire rescue says
MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to an ‘aggressive’ apartment fire Monday night in Marion, according to Marion Fire Rescue. It happened at about 10 p.m. on the 1100 block of McIntyre Court, fire rescue said. When crews arrived, a significant amount of smoke was coming from the roof of two apartments, according to MFR. […]
WJCL
Deputies: South Carolina employee arrested following fight with student
A South Carolina school district employee was booked and charged after an altercation with a student, according to deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that on Tuesday, Shermanda Thompson, 38, a campus monitor at Lower Richland High School, got into a verbal argument with the student after telling her to leave the classroom.
16-year-old missing from Florence considered endangered, police say
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 16-year-old missing from Florence is considered endangered, according to the City of Florence Police Department. Zh’Yairiya Nishelle Blackwell was reported missing by family members, police said. Blackwell ran away from the 300 block of Troxel Boulevard in black sweatpants and a black hooded sweatshirt. According to police, Blackwell is 5-foot-2, […]
WMBF
SLED: Dillon County among top S.C. counties for violent crime, DCSO responds with safety plans
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The latest South Carolina Law Enforcement Division crime reports show Dillon County among the top counties for violent crime. The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office said it is working to curb its crime rates. As they address crime issues, the DCSO is starting from scratch...
abccolumbia.com
Lower Richland HS employee arrested
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)–An employee at Lower Richland High School was arrested Tuesday after an altercation with a student. Richland School District One Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon says the employee Shermanda Thompson who worked as a campus monitor, was in a physical altercation with the student Tuesday morning. Dr....
Authorities investigate deadly house fire near Hartsville
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are investigating a deadly house fire that happened early Sunday morning near Hartsville, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. It happened on East Old Camden Road, the sheriff’s office said. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting with the investigation. No additional information was immediately available. Count […]
Marion County man sentenced to 23 years in prison for 2020 killing near Socastee
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Marion County man was sentenced to 23 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter on Monday, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office in Horry County. Diamantae Currie, 22, shot and killed Jeffrey Monnett in November 2020 near the Socastee area of Horry County, the solicitor’s office said. […]
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Authorities searching for 16-year-old girl who vanished Friday
MARION COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl. Brianna Nicole Richardson, 16, was last seen the night of November 11. According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, she was spotted at a home...
wach.com
'Disheartening': Long-time patrons react to weekend shooting at Columbia Place Mall
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) -- Some people in Columbia say they’re worried about the future of their children, and their neighbors after a shooting at Columbia Place Mall over the weekend. “It’s disheartening to see. I never thought in the years that I’ve been here that I would see...
WMBF
Buc-ee’s entices businesses to open along I-95 in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - One attraction in the Pee Dee is bringing growth to the area. It’s been about six months since the grand opening of Buc-ee’s along I-95. One store is capitalizing on Buc-ee’s popularity by opening up another shop nearby. “I mean I’m excited to...
wach.com
Crisis in the Classroom: District looks into altercation that sent student to urgent care
COLUMBIA, SC — A parent in the Richland One School District is angry after she claims her daughter had to go to urgent care after being attacked by a group of students at Hopkins Middle School. The mother, who wanted to keep the family’s identity anonymous, tells WACH FOX...
Sumter middle school receives backlash from community members after school project features figure with noose
SUMTER, S.C. — Bates Middle School in Sumter is receiving backlash after its principal seemingly tweeted out a picture of a school project showing a figure with a noose around its neck. "It didn't trigger me, but other people, it may have triggered them," Sumter resident Lateshia Thames explained....
WMBF
Lake City police recruiting to expand department as city continues to grow
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Lake City Police Department is working to put more officers in the community as the population continues to grow. The department is currently looking to fill four open police officer positions. “We are expanding on our department plan from years ago, we’re getting larger with...
