No. 11 Penn State women’s hockey (10-7-1, 3-1-0 CHA) was swept by No. 6 Yale (6-0-0, 4-0-0 ECAC) in New Haven this past weekend. Penn State took a whopping 11 penalties in the series and scored only one goal on 50 combined shots between the two games. The Nittany Lions dropped the first game 3-0, as they were never really in it. The second game was a bit closer. It took overtime to decide the winner of that contest, but Yale came out on top 2-1.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO