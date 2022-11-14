Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Modus expands to sub-Saharan Africa with the launch of its AI and blockchain-focused $75M fund
The spinoff continues Modus’s string of moves over the past 18 months, which has seen it add branches in Abu Dhabi, Cairo, and, most recently, Riyadh, supported by institutions like Mubadala’s Hub71. Modus says that its entry into Africa creates an “additional conduit of market access for Modus portfolio companies while also enabling African startups to scale into the MENA region.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Neobank Revolut Reports 25 Million Retail Customers, Plans Expansion into Brazil, India, New Zealand
Revolut, a UK-based neobank with global ambitions, has announced topping 25 million retail customers after reporting 20 million customers this past July. Revolut is a Fintech that offers modern digital banking services minus costly physical locations. The “financial super app” added that its expansion plans continue with the launch in...
Former Microsoft CEO and billionaire Steve Ballmer reveals he will invest $400 million in private-fund ventures to support Black entrepreneurs
Steve Ballmer, billionaire owner of the L.A. Clippers NBA team and former CEO of Microsoft, has been a major philanthropist for years. Now he’s investing $400 million to support Black-owned businesses. Ballmer, along with wife Connie Ballmer, will partner with established private equity firms and investment banks to help...
defensenews.com
General Dynamics, Amazon, Cisco form coalition to spur 5G adoption
WASHINGTON — General Dymanics said it’s teaming up with Amazon and four other information technology, software and telecommunications companies to develop 5G technologies and accelerate their adoption across sectors including the U.S. military. General Dynamics Information Technology, or GDIT, announced the partnership with Amazon Web Services, Cisco, Dell...
freightwaves.com
22 logistics firms among fastest-growing companies
Nearly two dozen logistics firms have been named among North America’s fastest-growing companies. Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 list, which was announced Wednesday, is a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech and energy tech companies in North America. Four of the logistics companies that made...
TechCrunch
Startup founders go to war with UK government over its moves to appoint bank into key ecosystem role
As we covered previously, Tech Nation — a “QUANGO“’ which has for many years been charged with the task of being the U.K.’s government-backed “startup champion” — had been bidding for a continuing £12 million contract, starting from March 2023. But this was put out to tender by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport and, sources allege, the contract was poised to be granted to banking giant Barclays Bank for the sole operation of the role. The move was branded “insane” and “mad” by some key U.K. industry players TechCrunch spoke to.
A reimagining of the global economic order could mean supply chains that are shorter and ‘more regional,’ McKinsey says in a new report
Cargo ships load and unload containers at a shipping port in China. Over the last two years there’s been a shift in trade due to battered supply chains amid the pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and rising tensions between the U.S. and China. The disruption has prompted speculation that trade will, in the future, be less global, thereby making the world less connected.
NASDAQ
2 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now
A falling stock market and constant barrage of negative headlines can wear down investors. It's hard to feel any optimism. But this is precisely the time to remember that every bear market in the U.S. has been followed by a bull market. Buying high-quality businesses at today's depressed prices can lead to life-changing returns in the long run.
coingeek.com
Philippine Web3 Festival: With blockchain and metaverse, PH looks to become technological trendsetter
It’s been a busy year for the world of blockchain as activity continues to pick up in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. And this week is turning out to be extra busy as the Philippine Web3 Festival gets underway. Organizers launched the week-long event with a press conference...
NASDAQ
Crypto Might Be Down After the FTX Collapse, But It's Far from Dead; Here's Proof
On Feb. 7, 2014, the world’s third-largest cryptocurrency exchange announced it was halting all Bitcoin (BTC) withdrawals and triggered a sell-off that shaved 16% off the price of BTC by dinnertime that same day. The entire exchange was defunct two weeks later after a leak revealed it had “lost” 744,408 bitcoins — representing about 7% of the entire Bitcoin supply. That was the infamous Mt. Gox disaster of 2014, after which news organizations had a field day publishing eulogies for Bitcoin:
bitcoinist.com
LBank Labs Establishes Blockchain and Crypto Investment Fund to support the development of Web3 in Africa
Internet City, Dubai, Nov. 10th, 2022 — Blockchain Crypto Investment Group, LBank Labs, announces the establishment of their new crypto investment fund targeted towards web3 development in Africa. LBank Labs plans to establish a series of regional development funds, including regions such as Korea, South East Asia, and more. This is the first of the sequence of new investment funds from LBank Labs.
voguebusiness.com
Amid challenges, Farfetch CEO José Neves says tech is the “North Star”
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Despite global challenges, Farfetch is leaning into new technologies such as Web3 and sees its roles as fashion’s infrastructure as its “North Star”, CEO José Neves told Vogue Business on Thursday. The company missed expectations in the third quarter, with revenues rising 1.9 per cent to $593 million. Shares fell 15 per cent in after-hours trading on Thursday.
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Banking: Temenos Reaches Milestone of 850 Clients on its Virtual Bank Platform
Temenos (SIX: TEMN) announced that it has passed 850 customers with Temenos Infinity digital banking platform, successfully “delivering implementations across client tiers and multiple geographies.”. A raft of banks have gone live with Temenos Infinity “from banks in Europe, Middle East and Africa such as Credem, Suez Canal Bank...
NASDAQ
Insurance Giant Flashes Powerful 'Buy' Signal
Following a strong performance in October, markets have built on the momentum into November as better-than-expected inflation data has caused bond yields to fall. Today’s release of the October producer price index figures came in less than expected, bolstering the case that inflation has seen a peak. In turn, equities have put together a short-term rally as they attempt to gain back some of the ground lost earlier in the year.
GM-owned startup BrightDrop will hit $1 billion in revenue next year
General Motors-owned BrightDrop is in a rapid expansion as some of the world's largest companies — such as Walmart, Hertz, FedEx and Verizon — have started ordering its electric delivery vehicles and other delivery software products. BrightDrop told investors Thursday that it is on pace to reach $1 billion in revenue in...
UK FinTech Banked Raises $15M for US Expansion
U.K.-based FinTech Banked has raised over $15 million in a Series A round, according to a press release on Tuesday (Nov. 15). The round was led by Insight Partners and supported by Citi, National Australia Bank Ventures, and Banked’s recently announced commercial partner Rapyd. The latest injection of capital means Banked has raised over $50 million to date.
NASDAQ
2 Big Dividend Hikes Set to Drop Soon (Tickers Revealed Below)
Now is the best time to roll out our favorite dividend "hack." It's a sneaky-smart strategy that lets us "time" the market for soaring dividend payouts (and a steady drip of price gains, too). Our plan consists of two simple steps, which we'll look at now. Then I'll name two...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech VC QED Invests in Proptech Firm Pashouses, First Investment in Indonesia
Fintech specialists, QED Investors, has backed its first company in Indonesia, a Proptech firm Pashouses. The VC firms led the $5 million pre-Series B round. Pashouses is an end-to-end transactional marketplace for buying and selling houses in Jakarta, from brokerage and renovation to staging and mortgage. QED notes that it...
NASDAQ
Bear of the Day: Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ)
Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. HTZ is a rental car company that reemerged on the public markets after it filed for bankruptcy early in the pandemic. Hertz shares have gone on a wild, volatile ride in 2022 and are currently down 32%. And now Hertz’s earnings outlook is trending in the wrong direction.
NASDAQ
After-Market Earnings Bonanza: Palo Alto, Gap, Ross, AMAT Beat
Markets closed modestly lower again today, despite weaker housing and manufacturing numbers ahead of the opening bell and solid earnings numbers from retailers Macy’s M and Kohl’s KSS. More hawkish talk from Fed President James Bullard doused the sentiment that appeared to keep heating up as investors look for the end of the Fed’s interest-rate-hike tunnel. The Dow slipped -0.02% on the day, the S&P 500 was -0.30%, the Nasdaq -0.35% and the small-cap Russell 2000 -0.76%.
