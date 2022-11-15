Read full article on original website
Related
SpaceNews.com
Space Force opens door to Blue Origin with new cooperative agreement
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Space Systems Command announced Nov. 18 it signed an agreement with Blue Origin that “paves the way” for the company’s New Glenn rocket to compete for national security launch contracts once it completes the required flight certification. The cooperative research and development...
SpaceNews.com
NASA calls test of inflatable heat shield a success
WASHINGTON — A NASA demonstration of an inflatable heat shield showed the technology worked and can be scaled up for missions on Earth and Mars, project leaders said Nov. 17. NASA flew the Low-Earth Orbit Flight Test of an Inflatable Decelerator (LOFTID) as a secondary payload on the Atlas...
SpaceNews.com
Skyrora working towards 2023 orbital launch after suborbital failure
BREMEN, Germany — Scotland-based launch startup Skyrora are focused on making a first orbital launch attempt late next year, building on experience from a suborbital attempt in Iceland. Skyrora’s team took their 11-meter-long Skylark L single-stage suborbital launch vehicle to Iceland’s Langanes peninsula in October to attempt to reach...
SpaceNews.com
Orion ready for lunar flyby maneuver
WASHINGTON — NASA has approved plans to proceed with the next critical milestone in the Artemis 1 mission, a maneuver by the uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it flies by the moon Nov. 21. NASA announced late Nov. 19 that the Artemis 1 mission management team approved the outbound powered...
SpaceNews.com
Japan agrees to space station extension and Gateway contributions
WASHINGTON — The Japanese government has formally agreed to extend its participation on the International Space Station through 2030 and provide components for the lunar Gateway. In a virtual ceremony Nov. 17, NASA and Japanese government officials signed an agreement outlining the roles that Japan will provide in the...
SpaceNews.com
Precious Payload partners with Arkisys, Rocket Factory Augsburg to market payload slots and launches
BREMEN, Germany — Precious Payload has announced partnerships with a pair of companies to market payload slots and launches on its online satellite launch marketplace. Precious Payload and Rocket Factory Augsburg (RFA) announced Nov. 17 at the Space Tech Expo Europe in Bremen, Germany that launches of the RFA One rocket are to be added to the launch schedule hosted on Precious Payload’s Launch.ctrl marketplace.
SpaceNews.com
On National Security | It’s no secret: Keeping space allies in the dark hurts the U.S.
Secrecy is innate to military space, and it’s been that way since the start. But officials are increasingly expressing frustration with a classification system that at times appears to be doing more harm than good. The culture of secrecy emerged in the opening decades of the space age when...
SpaceNews.com
Op-ed | SLS and Artemis warrant continued robust support
As U.S. adversaries seek to militarize space, SLS’s heavy-lift capability makes it a unique entity for NASA and national security. Robust congressional support for SLS, NASA's near-term Artemis missions and future configurations is more important than ever. In the early morning of Nov. 16, 2022, America reaffirmed its role...
SpaceNews.com
AST SpaceMobile searching for funds to accelerate constellation
TAMPA, Fla. — A year and a half after netting around $417 million through its IPO, AST SpaceMobile is seeking more funds to accelerate a direct-to-smartphone constellation that has fallen behind a key regulatory deadline. Despite successfully deploying its gigantic phased array antenna this week, AST SpaceMobile’s BlueWalker-3 prototype...
SpaceNews.com
Japanese lunar lander slated to launch Nov. 28 at the earliest
TAMPA, Fla. — Japan’s ispace expects SpaceX to launch its lunar lander Nov. 28 at the earliest for a mission to the moon’s surface roughly five months later. The company said Nov. 17 its HAKUTO-R M1 lander is slated to fly on a Falcon 9 at 3:46 a.m Eastern from the Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, subject to weather and other conditions.
SpaceNews.com
SpaceX to launch last new cargo Dragon spacecraft
WASHINGTON — A SpaceX Dragon launching soon to the International Space Station is the last cargo version of the spacecraft the company expects to build, with one more crewed spacecraft under construction. At an Nov. 18 briefing about the upcoming SpaceX CRS-26 cargo mission to the station, NASA and...
I Ranked Royals From Around The World Based On Their Net Worth, And The Range Is Honestly Really Surprising
Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, the leader of Brunei, is worth an estimated $20 billion. He lives in the world's largest palace, and allegedly owns over 600 Rolls-Royces.
Comments / 0