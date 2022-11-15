ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Structure Fire: 1000 Block of N Mockingbird

Abilene, Texas
 4 days ago
On November 15, 2022 at approximately 2:38 a.m. the Abilene Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire located in the 1000 block of North Mockingbird. Fire crews arrived to find active fire on the back, alley side of the structure. The main fire was in an attached storage shed which then extended into the ceiling space of the main structure. The fire was quickly extinguished by fire crews. The building was unoccupied at the time of the incident. The cause of the fire incident is currently under investigation. Damages are estimated at $10,000.

ABILENE, TX

