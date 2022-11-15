ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business, development around town

 5 days ago
A new, 1,700-square-foot detached structure will be built for Smith & Kelly Feed Co. at 38351 W. Cowtown Road. The 1.5-story, pre-engineered, metal, micro-control building will include an office, conference room, file room, control room and restroom. The $76,000 project will be built by Feed Yard Industrial Solutions LLC.

AT&T will make cellular antenna modifications to its tower at 38351 W. Cowtown Road. The $30,000 project will be done for Smith & Kelly Feed Co. by Velex Inc.

Verizon will make modifications to its existing monopole tower at 44870 W. Hathaway Ave. at a cost of $10,000, with work done by Mastec Network Solutions LLC.

The 1,690-square-foot offices of CS CPA Group at 21300 N. John Wayne Pkwy., Suite 110, will get an interior remodel to create a more open layout. The $54,139 project is being done for Chaston LLC by Home Repairs and Remodeling LLC.

Pacific Dental will expand into the vacant space adjacent to its offices at 41940 W. Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway, Unit 120. The $162,995 project at the Maricopa Power Center is being done for owners Richard D. and Stephanie F. Coutts by Donald Brian Webb.

Hampton Edison apartments at 45305 W. Edison Road will begin work on $1.27 million project. The buildings will include five duplexes with two 645-square-foot, one-bedroom units in each; and one duplex with 1,020-square-foot, two-bedroom units. The single-story units are being built for owner Paragon Hampton Edison LLC by Beckshar Diamond Commercial LLC.

In addition to the duplexes, Hampton Edison will begin work on 14 multi-family units at 45305 W. Edison Road. Seven will be 1,295-square-foot, three-bedroom units, while the other seven will be two bedrooms of 1,028 square feet. The work is being done by Beckshar Diamond Commercial LLC for Paragon Hampton Edison LLC.

REV @ Porter will begin work on nine duplexes with a total of 12 one-bedroom and six two-bedroom units at 17085 N. Porter Road. The two-bedroom units will be 1,093 square feet and the one-bedroom units will have 782 square feet. The $2.5 million project will be done by Sodella Construction Inc. for owner EVR Porter LLC.

REV @ Porter also will begin work on eight detached, single-story homes for rent, including six two-bedroom units of 1,106 square feet and two three-bedroom units of 1,291 square feet. The $1.38 million project is being built by Sodella Construction LLC for EVR Porter LLC.

Rancho Mirage Estates Phase 2 will begin subdivision land improvements on parcels 14, 15, 22 and 23 for a project that will include 145 lots and associated improvements. Meritage Homes of Arizona Inc. will use its own construction division to do the work.

This content was first published in the November edition of InMaricopa magazine.

