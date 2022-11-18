Lupin Zero will be introducing a cool new take on the anime with a look into Lupin the Third's past, and the anime has revealed a new look at what to expect from this special project with new stills and the reveal of the first two additions to the main voice cast! Lupin the Third is one of the longest running anime and manga franchises still running today, and although original series creator Monkey Punch may no longer be around, the anime has taken off to a whole new kind of life of its own thanks to the success of its various releases.

