ComicBook
Lupin Zero Reveals Voice Cast, New Stills
Lupin Zero will be introducing a cool new take on the anime with a look into Lupin the Third's past, and the anime has revealed a new look at what to expect from this special project with new stills and the reveal of the first two additions to the main voice cast! Lupin the Third is one of the longest running anime and manga franchises still running today, and although original series creator Monkey Punch may no longer be around, the anime has taken off to a whole new kind of life of its own thanks to the success of its various releases.
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Creator Shares Emotional Apology for Controversial Ending
Attack on Titan's Hajime Isayama recently made his first trip to North America to be a part of Anime NYC, the major convention that houses plenty of announcements for some big anime franchises. During his panels that dove into his past creating the Scout Regiment, Isayama revealed that he still struggles with the ending of his beloved franchise and took the opportunity to apologize for how the conclusion play out. With many fans believing that the finale to be quite controversial, the final episodes of the anime will adapt these manga moments next year.
otakuusamagazine.com
Junji Ito Maniac Anime Previews More Stories and Cast
A new trailer has been revealed for the Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre anime, and this one brings with it some new stories to look forward to. In addition to previewing the “Tomie: Photo” story, the video reveals plans to adapt “The Story of the Mysterious Tunnel,” “Mold,” “Layers of Fear,” “The Thing That Drifted Ashore” and “Back Alley.”
ComicBook
Spy x Family Announces Fiona's Voice Actor With New Trailer
Spy x Family has introduced one of the final key main characters from Tatsuya Endo's original manga with the newest episode of the anime, and the series is celebrating Fiona Frost's full debut with a special new trailer revealing her voice actor! The second half of the anime's debut season has been working through a string of slice of life adventures following the Forger Family in their daily lives, but at the same time we have also been getting some teases about the rest of the world at large. That continues in a big way with a new character in the latest episode.
wegotthiscovered.com
Legendary ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ creator Yuji Naka has been arrested
Yuji Naka, the creator of Sonic the Hedgehog, has been arrested in Japan as part of the ongoing investigation into the Dragon Quest series. Naka is part of a larger group of people who have been arrested following alleged insider trading around a new game in the series. The controversy comes from the developer Aiming getting the rights to develop an upcoming Dragon Quest game from Square Enix. Allegedly, several people involved with Square bought stakes in Aiming before the deal was made public, which is deemed as insider trading.
otakuusamagazine.com
The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Trailer Shows More of First Part
The latest anime film based on Nakaba Suzuki’s The Seven Deadly Sins manga is on the way soon, with part 1 of the two-part The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburg scheduled to premiere around the world this December. Ahead of that, Netflix came through with another look at the first part.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
ComicBook
Crunchyroll Announces First 2023 Anime Additions
Anime NYC is currently taking place, and with one of the biggest anime events of the year focusing on franchises including the likes of Attack on Titan, Trigun Stampede, and many others, Crunchyroll has gotten in on the action by revealing a fresh slate of anime that will be hitting the streaming service. Revealed during Crunchyroll's Industry Panel, the television series will see newcomers, and returning franchises, making their way to the platform as the anime streaming wars continue to gain ground worldwide.
wegotthiscovered.com
Anime NYC’s most popular anime won’t come as a surprise—but a fan-favorite was practically MIA
Anime NYC returned to the Javits Center in Hell’s Kitchen, New York City, this year. The convention, which celebrated its sixth annual event and fifth in-person iteration, offers NYC fans direct access to panels and booths from some of the biggest names in anime and manga. For those who work in the anime industry, such as publishers and journalists, it also offers an unprecedented look into what fans are thinking about as they stroll the con floor.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Teaser Sparks Speculation Over Black Frieza
Dragon Ball Super has kept a low profile since its new movie dropped this spring, but fans haven't gone anywhere. The community is as big as ever, and it is always on the hunt for updates. As the manga preps its next arc, all eyes are on Shueisha as the publisher is keeping Goku out of sight these days. But thanks to a new announcement, fans are wondering whether Black Frieza has a surprise in store for them this holiday.
Gizmodo
The Walking Dead is Shambling to TTRPGs and Actual Play
The Walking Dead show has been around for over a decade, and in that time has grown to a media franchise that nearly eclipses the comics that the TV series is based on. Beyond Telltale’s critically acclaimed video game saga, there’ve been multiple board and card games, a theme park ride, and novels that have expanded on Robert Kirkman, Charlie Adlard, and Tony Moore’s comic book universe. One area that the franchise hasn’t dipped into before, however, is tabletop roleplaying, but that’s about to change.
Sonic co-creator Yuji Naka among former Square Enix employees arrested over Dragon Quest-related insider trading
They are alleged to have bought stock in a developer right before the public announcement it would make a Dragon Quest spinoff.
Engadget
'Sonic' co-creator Yuji Naka reportedly arrested for insider trading
Yuji Naka, who co-created Sonic the Hedgehog and headed programming for the original game series, has reportedly been arrested for insider trading. According to Fuji News Network, authorities believe Naka bought 10,000 shares in game development company Aiming for 2.8 million yen ($20,000) before it became public that the developer was working with Square Enix on Dragon Quest Tact.
‘Black Panther 2’ Tops the Box Office Without Major Challengers, But a TV Show Takes the #3 Slot
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Disney) fell 63 percent on its second weekend to dominate weekend box office with $67.3 million, representing nearly two thirds of the $101 million total. That’s a better hold than the two most recent Marvel releases (“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” and “Thor: Love and Thunder” earlier this year, both around 67 percent down). “Wakanda Forever” now has a 10-day domestic total of $288 million ($546 million worldwide), which is excellent by any measure. The film is likely to remain #1 through the Thanksgiving holiday and play through Christmas. If there is a caveat, it is...
ComicBook
New The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Update Has Nintendo Fans Excited
A new update pertaining to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom -- the Nintendo Switch sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild -- has Nintendo fans excited across Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED. The update doesn't come the way of Nintendo itself, but the game rating board in Korea, which has rated the game for release. Of course, the game already has a May release date, so this isn't notable in that sense, but many Nintendo fans think this means a new trailer is coming soon.
Collider
Mandalorian Culture, 10 'Star Wars' Episodes to Watch Before Season 3 of 'The Mandalorian'
The Mandalorian Season 3 is set to air February 2023 on Disney+ with the trailer hinting to a much anticipated live-action visit to Mandalore. Seen before in flashbacks, supporting Star Wars content and the various animated series, Mandalorian culture holds a rich history that only continues to build. Since The...
