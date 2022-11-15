Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Gephardt Daily
UHP: Driver stopped for alleged DUI while driving 121 mph in Cache County
WELLSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah Highway Patrol trooper stopped a speeder near Wellsville going nearly double the speed limit with a blood alcohol level four times the legal limit. The stop happened at 12:02 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 89-91 in Cache County. “Early this...
KUTV
Teen driving nearly 100 mph without headlights dies in crash; 2nd driver seriously injured
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — An 18-year-old is dead after reportedly speeding through Bountiful with the vehicle's headlights off, police stated. The incident happened at approximately 9:15 p.m. at 500 West and 620 South. According to a statement from the Woods Cross Police Department posted to its social media, a...
kslnewsradio.com
One dead following accidental shooting in Ogden
OGDEN, Utah — One person was transported to the hospital following an accidental gunshot wound to the stomach. The shooting took place at 3100 Adams Avenue in Ogden. There were two parties involved, but it’s unknown at this time how the gunshot occurred. Police say there is no...
KSLTV
One dead after accidental gun shot
OGDEN, Utah — A person is dead from an accidental gunshot wound. Ogden police said there were two parties involved, but they don’t know all the details about how the gunshot occurred. Everyone involved has been cooperative in the investigation, and there is no evidence that suggests another...
kjzz.com
4 high school students arrested after high-speed chase ends with crash in Weber County
PLEASANT VIEW, Utah (KUTV) — Four high school students were arrested after police say they led them on a high-speed chase that ended with a crash in Weber County. Chief Ryan Hadley with Pleasant View Police said it happened around noon Thursday, when four boys were allegedly chasing a girl on foot in the high school parking lot.
Large police presence to incident in Ogden on Harrison boulevard
A large police presence is responding to an incident in Ogden near the corner of 36 Street and Harrison boulevard.
kvnutalk
Daines talks city events and the ongoing dispute with the railroad – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — Logan Mayor Holly Daines returned to KVNU’s For the People program this past Wednesday for her monthly Speak to the Mayor hour. She said there are more events planned as the city transitions into late November. “On the Saturday after Thanksgiving, the Center Street Christmas Parade...
kmyu.tv
4-vehicle crash in Roy hospitalizes 2 people, fight breaks out with gun being drawn
ROY, Utah (KUTV) — A four-vehicle crash Wednesday in Roy sent two people to the hospital and caused a fight that ended with a gun being drawn. Stuart Hackworth with the Roy Police Department said the incident happened just before 2 p.m. near 5400 South and 1900 West. He...
ksl.com
Police: Driver draws gun in 'self-defense' after multivehicle crash causes fight
ROY — Police say a driver pulled a gun out on a busy street in Roy on Wednesday after a chain-reaction crash led to a fight between drivers. Just before 2 p.m. officers responded to a crash involving four cars at 5400 South and 1900 West, Roy police spokesman Stuart Hackworth said.
kslnewsradio.com
Morgan County Sheriff’s Office seeks help in locating missing teen
MORGAN COUNTY, Utah — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in finding a missing teen. According to Det. Jeremy Jaques, 17-year-old Nathan Wallace left Morgan County Monday night around 8:15 p.m. His phone was found on the side of the road in Syracuse.
Gephardt Daily
Missing Morgan County juvenile found safe in California
MORGAN COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A juvenile reported missing from his Morgan County residence has been found safe in Southern California. The 17-year-old boy, whose name Gephardt Daily is withholding to preserve his privacy, was reported missing at about 2 p.m. Tuesday, and his phone was found in a roadway in northern Davis County, where he was expected for an appointment for which he did not show up.
kslnewsradio.com
Suspects identified after burglary at church meeting house
PERRY, Utah — Police in Perry, Utah say they’ve identified the juveniles responsible for a recent burglary. The burglary, as well as vandalism, happened on Nov. 11 at a meeting house of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The damage to the meeting house is extensive,...
Gephardt Daily
Devil’s Slide in Weber County not so accessible now
WEBER CANYON, Utah, Nov. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation has begun repairs to the Devil’s Slide bridge, closing the main access to the startling formation on the hillside above until spring. Repairs to the aging, nearly 100-year-old bridge are expected to take an...
kvnutalk
Woman confesses to forging checks from former employer – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 27-year-old Logan woman has admitted to stealing thousands of dollars from her former employer. Chelsie Leigh Guimaraes was originally arrested in April 2017 but later released on bail from the Cache County Jail. Guimaraes appeared Monday afternoon for a hearing in 1st District Court. She pleaded...
kvnutalk
Logan man currently in prison charged with new allegation of raping teen girl in 2021 – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 25-year-old Logan man already in prison for stealing a truck and leading police on a high-speed chase, is facing new allegations of raping a teenage girl in 2021. Jessie Angel Oliva was charged in the new case after reportedly confessing to a family member that he had done something bad.
kvnutalk
Myrtle Fitzgerald Munk – Cache Valley Daily
December 17, 1929 – November 17, 2022 (age 92) Myrtle Fitzgerald Munk formerly of Logan, Utah passed away November 17, 2022 in West Haven, Utah. A full obituary and arrangements will be coming soon. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Nelson Funeral Home.
ksl.com
Utah teen dies from injuries after being hit by a car last week
MURRAY — A 16-year-old girl who was hit by a car last week has died from her injuries, according to her family. The girl — who was later identified as Maya Staples — was walking east across Main Street at 2025 North in Centerville at 11:28 a.m. on Nov. 9, when she was struck by a southbound Toyota Highlander. Centerville police Chief Paul Childs said Staples was in a marked school crossing when she was hit, and was thrown 60 to 80 feet from the collision.
kvnutalk
Gary Roy Cissney – Cache Valley Daily
January 13, 1954 – November 4, 2022 (age 68) Gary Roy Cissney was born on January 13, 1954 in Sacramento, California to Albius Thomas Cissney & Buellah Rice. Gary worked as a maintenance technician at Icon Health & Fitness. Gary was married to Brenda Rice. Gary passed away in...
kvnutalk
Sleigh rides through elk at Hardware Wildlife Management Area to continue – Cache Valley Daily
HYRUM — Sleigh rides through the elk at Hardware Wildlife Management Area will again be offered this year after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Starting Friday Dec. 2, the horse-drawn sleigh and wagon rides will be offered through the middle of hundreds of wild elk while they are feeding at the southern Cache Valley site.
KUTV
Farmington homeowner concerned about UDOT's alternatives of I-15 plan
FARMINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — UDOT is considering some big changes along I-15 from Salt Lake to Farmington to help with traffic and mobility, but one Farmington homeowner is concerned one of the options up for consideration could cost her her house. The project has some bigger alternative items for...
Comments / 0