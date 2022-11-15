MURRAY — A 16-year-old girl who was hit by a car last week has died from her injuries, according to her family. The girl — who was later identified as Maya Staples — was walking east across Main Street at 2025 North in Centerville at 11:28 a.m. on Nov. 9, when she was struck by a southbound Toyota Highlander. Centerville police Chief Paul Childs said Staples was in a marked school crossing when she was hit, and was thrown 60 to 80 feet from the collision.

CENTERVILLE, UT ・ 3 DAYS AGO