Logan, UT

kslnewsradio.com

One dead following accidental shooting in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — One person was transported to the hospital following an accidental gunshot wound to the stomach. The shooting took place at 3100 Adams Avenue in Ogden. There were two parties involved, but it’s unknown at this time how the gunshot occurred. Police say there is no...
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

One dead after accidental gun shot

OGDEN, Utah — A person is dead from an accidental gunshot wound. Ogden police said there were two parties involved, but they don’t know all the details about how the gunshot occurred. Everyone involved has been cooperative in the investigation, and there is no evidence that suggests another...
OGDEN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Missing Morgan County juvenile found safe in California

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A juvenile reported missing from his Morgan County residence has been found safe in Southern California. The 17-year-old boy, whose name Gephardt Daily is withholding to preserve his privacy, was reported missing at about 2 p.m. Tuesday, and his phone was found in a roadway in northern Davis County, where he was expected for an appointment for which he did not show up.
MORGAN COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Suspects identified after burglary at church meeting house

PERRY, Utah — Police in Perry, Utah say they’ve identified the juveniles responsible for a recent burglary. The burglary, as well as vandalism, happened on Nov. 11 at a meeting house of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The damage to the meeting house is extensive,...
PERRY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Devil’s Slide in Weber County not so accessible now

WEBER CANYON, Utah, Nov. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation has begun repairs to the Devil’s Slide bridge, closing the main access to the startling formation on the hillside above until spring. Repairs to the aging, nearly 100-year-old bridge are expected to take an...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
kvnutalk

Myrtle Fitzgerald Munk – Cache Valley Daily

December 17, 1929 – November 17, 2022 (age 92) Myrtle Fitzgerald Munk formerly of Logan, Utah passed away November 17, 2022 in West Haven, Utah. A full obituary and arrangements will be coming soon. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Nelson Funeral Home.
LOGAN, UT
ksl.com

Utah teen dies from injuries after being hit by a car last week

MURRAY — A 16-year-old girl who was hit by a car last week has died from her injuries, according to her family. The girl — who was later identified as Maya Staples — was walking east across Main Street at 2025 North in Centerville at 11:28 a.m. on Nov. 9, when she was struck by a southbound Toyota Highlander. Centerville police Chief Paul Childs said Staples was in a marked school crossing when she was hit, and was thrown 60 to 80 feet from the collision.
CENTERVILLE, UT
kvnutalk

Gary Roy Cissney – Cache Valley Daily

January 13, 1954 – November 4, 2022 (age 68) Gary Roy Cissney was born on January 13, 1954 in Sacramento, California to Albius Thomas Cissney & Buellah Rice. Gary worked as a maintenance technician at Icon Health & Fitness. Gary was married to Brenda Rice. Gary passed away in...
RICHMOND, UT

