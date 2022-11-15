Columbus, Ga. (WRBL) – Looking at the forecast map for the next couple of days, we get the front out of here, so the rain will be gone tomorrow, but we do keep the clouds around for one more day. Getting into Thursday, the clouds exit the region bringing back the sunshine, but you won’t see much change in our temperatures in the near future. We’re going to stay below average.

