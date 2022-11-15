Read full article on original website
Great Friday ahead just a little chilly
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — After a very cold morning, temperatures will gradually warm up to the middle 50s this afternoon. Plenty of sunshine today with a few high clouds this evening ahead of a cold front. This front will keep us dry pulling in a little bit cold air for late tonight through Saturday.
Sub-freezing readings by morning while staying cool through the afternoon
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Chilly weather pattern continues tonight as temperatures fall below freezing all while a dry front moves through overnight helping to reinforce chilly afternoon temperatures for Friday and the weekend. Mostly to partly sunny over the weekend as overnight temperatures warm just above freezing while afternoon temperatures remain in the low to […]
Rain free for several days and the chilly weather remains through the weekend
Columbus, Ga. (WRBL) – Looking at the forecast map for the next couple of days, we get the front out of here, so the rain will be gone tomorrow, but we do keep the clouds around for one more day. Getting into Thursday, the clouds exit the region bringing back the sunshine, but you won’t see much change in our temperatures in the near future. We’re going to stay below average.
A wet commute Tuesday; continued cool in the extended forecast
Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Ahead of our next system moving through early Tuesday, we will begin to see our clouds increase throughout the rest of the evening and through the night. This system will bring showers starting overnight and lasting well into Tuesday. We will see widespread showers for our morning and evening commutes, but our rain will taper off by Tuesday night. Winds will begin to pick up tonight, gusting up to 20 mph tomorrow and into Wednesday.
These 7 Alabama counties face a frost advisory tonight
Another cold night is in the forecast for all of Alabama, and a few counties will be under a frost advisory. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a frost advisory that will go into effect early Thursday morning for several counties in southeast Alabama. Those counties are Montgomery,...
Columbus astronomy professor gives tips on viewing meteor shower
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Leonid meteor shower peaks every year during mid-November and is considered to be a major shower, according to NASA. This year, it will peak in the early hours of Friday, Nov. 18. The shower is created by space debris left behind by comet Tempel-Tuttle. When the debris collides with Earth’s atmosphere, it […]
3rd Annual River City Motorcycle Rodeo
Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The 3rd Annual River City Motorcycle Rodeo kicks off Saturday, November 19th. The event will happen at the Rally Point Harley Davidson location between Noon and 5 pm ET. The event is free admission. The rodeo will have a group of Columbus Police motorcycle officers...
High school friends start holiday light installation business
HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Two Harris County High School seniors, Reese Bowden, 17, and Damian Cosby, 18, have started their own holiday light installation business to help pay for college and other future expenses. They call it R&D Holiday Decor, which is based on their first names. The friends started the business about a […]
Columbus Botanical Garden needs volunteers for Shine festival
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Botanical Garden is seeking volunteers ages 16 and up for its second annual Shine festival, which will start in two weeks. Columbus Botanical Garden Volunteer Coordinator Julie Scribner said that on average, the Columbus Botanical Garden has about 50 volunteer slots for each night of Shine. Most of these slots are […]
Columbus shooting left one man with thigh and abdomen injuries
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A shooting in the 900 block of 32nd Ave. left one victim with two gunshot wounds, according to the Columbus Police Department. Police say they were called out to the scene at around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 15. A male victim was found suffering from one gunshot wound to the thigh […]
UPDATE: Man shot in thigh at Columbus gas station’s parking lot
UPDATE 11/18/2022 11:09 a.m.: According to the Columbus Police Department, one man was shot in the thigh on Thursday, Nov. 17. The shooting happened at a gas station’s parking in the 3500 block of Buena Vista Road. The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Piedmont Columbus Regional’s Emergency Room. There is no further information […]
Breakfast with Santa to be held at the Columbus Georgia Convention & Trade Center
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Georgia Convention & Trade Center is partnering up with KIA AutoSport of Columbus to host their annual Breakfast with Santa Event. Breakfast with Santa will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, at The Columbus Georgia Convention & Trade Center, beginning at 8 a.m. and ending at 11 a.m. Proceeds […]
ALEA: Single-vehicle crash results in Interstate 85 lane closure in Macon County
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – According to the ALEA, a single-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle, cause a lane closure inside the southbound lane of Interstate 85 near the 32-mile marker in Macon County. The crash occurred on Wednesday and is currently under investigation by the ALEA. Authorities say the closure will remain in place […]
Protect Your Packages and Porch this Holiday Season
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Across the country, 49 million Americans have had at least one package stolen in the past 12 months according to an annual package theft report done by Security.org. “Someone took our TV’s, someone took our TV’s, I’m like ‘huh?,” says Robert Wright, the latest porch pirate...
Authorities investigate house fire erupts on 2nd Avenue
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A house, which appears to be abandoned, caught fire Tuesday evening on 2nd Avenue in Columbus. According to authorities, the fire is currently under investigation and it is unclear what caused the fire. There’s currently no word on any injuries. Stick with News 3 on air and online as more details […]
Enchanted Tree House in Phenix City, Alabama
This is an enchanted tree house in Phenix City, Alabama. It’s a magical tree house vacation with a rock climbing wall, a bathhouse, outdoor showers, and 95 acres of nature. Don’t miss other interesting tree houses like this, join our Free Tiny House Newsletter. Magical Tree House in...
$65 million development featuring shops and entertainment to join north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— More opportunities for dining and entertainment are coming to north Columbus this upcoming new year. Phase one of the $65 million development is set to be complete in Feb. 2023. Nestled between U.S. Hwy. 80 and Georgia 85, Midland Commons is estimated to bring more than 800 jobs and generate upwards of $88 […]
Columbus: Local government announces Thanksgiving holiday hours
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Thanksgiving 2022 is coming up on Nov. 24. Here’s a look at how Columbus’ government services will operate during the Holiday period. For more information, visit https://www.columbusga.gov/.
Local Church receives 2,053 shoeboxes by end of first day of Operation Christmas Child
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Lakewood Baptist Church in Phenix City was full of activity Monday afternoon as volunteers brought in and organized shoeboxes full of gifts for their first day of Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse. By the end of the day, the church had received 2,053 boxes filled with hygiene […]
