torquenews.com
Subaru Outback Blows Away Competition For Best Small SUV In Snow This Winter
Which Subaru model is the best all-wheel-drive vehicle for winter commutes? A new iSeeCars report says the 2023 Subaru Outback is the best small SUV for winter driving this year. Check out the latest news here. Crossovers and SUVs are popular picks for new car shoppers this winter because they...
torquenews.com
The 10 Most Reliable Car Brands - Consumer Reports Says Subaru Is Now 7th
Does Subaru make reliable cars? According to the updated Consumer Reports (by subscription) car brand reliability report, the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek and 2023 Forester are the most reliable models. See how all Subaru vehicles rank with the top ten car brands. Which Subaru models are the most reliable, and how...
torquenews.com
The Most Reliable Toyota Ever Made
Are you looking for the cheapest, most reliable, easiest to fix, and practical used Toyota ever made? Would you believe that it’s a Toyota Echo BMW?! Find out now just what this is all about from a Toyota mechanic who has an interesting car in his garage that he recommends for anyone struggling to get through these tough days of inflated car prices and the rising cost of gasoline.
torquenews.com
Subaru Forester Is Better Than 7 And Worse Than 4 New SUVs In The Snow
Is the Subaru Forester good in the snow? A new report says the 2023 Subaru Forester compact SUV is among the best but not the top SUV. Check out the 12 best models for driving in the snow this winter. The 2023 Subaru Forester compact SUV is picked as the...
The Forgotten Pontiac Concept Car That Still Looks Futuristic Today
The 1980s were a wild time for automotive experimentation, and Pontiac was one of many automakers that introduced an oddly prescient car concept.
torquenews.com
Toyota of Europe Previews New 2023 Prius Prime Ahead Of Global Launch
The all-new 2023 Prius will be 100% plug-in hybrid for the European market, according to a press release by Toyota of Europe. The all-new Prius arrives tonight for the North American market. Watch for a 930 pm EST full reveal. If you want a sneak peek at the all-new 2023 Prius Prime plug-in hybrid-electric vehicle, Toyota of Europe has answered your prayers.
Why Rich People Drive Cheap Cars, and Why You Should Too
If you were rich, what kind of car would you drive?. A Bentley? A Porsche or a Ferrari? Maybe a $100,000 Tesla Model X? How about a Lamborghini, to be really obnoxious?. Ah, but here’s a little-known fact: Most rich people don’t actually drive fancy cars. It’s true....
TEASED: 2024 Toyota Prius Arriving Next Week With bZ-Inspired Looks
Toyota has taken to its social media channels to tease an all-new hybrid model, and our money is on the 2024 Toyota Prius. The current Prius has been on sale since 2015, and with the Corolla Hybrid getting more power for 2023, we questioned the need for the Prius to live on any longer at all. Well, clearly, Toyota had the same train of thought and will be reinventing the Prius entirely if the 'Hybrid Reborn' tagline in the teasers below is anything to go by. These images posted by Toyota Japan seem to be the first clues leading to the official unveiling on November 16th.
Top Speed
The Real Reason Why The U.S. Doesn't Get The Indestructible Toyota Hilux
Not all iconic models are high-performance vehicles and nothing says that clearer than the Toyota Hilux. The rugged Japanese pick-up truck has been around since 1968 and since then it has been a reliable workhorse across the world. Except for most of North America. While the Mexican market can enjoy this rugged hauler, Canada, and the U.S. do not have the privilege. There are many reasons why certain markets can be deprived of a model, and while there are many theories about it, here’s the real reason why the Toyota Hilux is not available in the U.S.
torquenews.com
Faster Than A Corvette? Cars the New 2023 Toyota Prius Prime Can Smoke In a Race
The all-new 2023 Toyota Prius Prime is the top trim in the line. Here’s a list of some cars it is quicker than from 0-60 MPH. The new 2023 Prius Prime will have 220 hp and be capable of a 0-60 MPH sprint in 6.6 seconds, according to Toyota. We looked to Zeroto60times.com to come up with a list of vehicles slower than the new Prius. Here’s a quick rundown of some slowpokes that will need to move aside to let the Prius Prime pass.
torquenews.com
The Next-Generation Subaru Impreza Remodel And What It’s Missing
The all-new 2024 Subaru Impreza is here. Check out the new upgrades, improvements, images, and what's not coming for the Impreza remodel. It's been a long time coming, but the next-generation Subaru Impreza is finally here. The 2024 Subaru Impreza compact car made its global reveal at the Los Angeles Auto Show today. Subaru of America made the new Impreza debut via a live stream from its social media channels. Here are images, upgrades over the old model, and what's not coming for the new-generation model change.
torquenews.com
J.D. Power Says Subaru Is Now 3rd Best In New Customer Satisfaction Study
How is Subaru doing with customer satisfaction compared with other automakers? Buyers of the Subaru Forester, Outback, Crosstrek, and other new models score Subaru higher than all but two mainstream car brands. Check out the scores here. Are Subaru customers happy with their new Forester, Outback, Crosstrek, and other new...
torquenews.com
2023 Subaru Ascent Is Now A Consumer Reports Most-Improved Model In Reliability
Is the 2023 Subaru Ascent a reliable 3-Row SUV? According to Consumer Reports, Ascent is now on its newly recommended models list with improved reliability. See what's improved. The Subaru Ascent has taken a lot of heat recently for being unreliable. Consumer Reports had the Ascent 3-Row family hauler on...
torquenews.com
Vincentric Picks Subaru As The Best CPO Value SUV Brand With 3 Hot Models
Vincentric says Subaru is the best CPO Value SUV Brand and the Subaru Outback, Crosstrek, and Legacy are the best in the segment. See what it means for SUV and car shoppers. Every year, Vincentric gives car shoppers an idea of what certified pre-owned (CPO) models offer the best value and are the lowest cost to own. Vincentric announced its 2023 Best CPO Value in America Awards, and Subaru is the overall SUV Brand award winner. Three Subaru models score highest; the Outback, Crosstrek, and Legacy win individual awards this year.
torquenews.com
New 2023 Toyota Prius Offers Speed, Efficiency, and Style
Toyota’s all-new 2023 Prius stuns with across-the-board improvements. Toyota’s 2023 Prius lineup is both familiar and refreshingly new in almost every way. The new Prius will be dramatically quicker, more efficient, more stylish, and have an infotainment system that many Prius owners will consider a game-changer. The Prius...
torquenews.com
CR Says To Avoid The Jeep Grand Cherokee And Buy The Subaru Outback Instead
Is the 2023 Subaru Outback a good choice for SUV shoppers? Consumer Reports says you should buy the Outback, and it's a better choice than the 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee. See why Outback is the best pick now. Is the 2023 Subaru Outback the best Two-Row SUV? Consumer Reports (CR)...
ktalnews.com
Redesigned 2023 Toyota Prius due for Nov. 16 reveal
A new generation of the Toyota Prius is at last ready for a debut this Wednesday, Nov. 16. The 2023 Toyota Prius will mark the first full redesign for this efficiency icon since the arrival of the very energy-efficient Tesla Model 3. The last time the Prius was fully redesigned was for the 2016 model year. Then a much-improved plug-in Prius Prime rolled in for 2017, followed by all-wheel-drive Prius AWD-e versions for 2019.
torquenews.com
Subaru Could Axe 2.0L Engine In Next-Gen Crosstrek - You'll Like Its Replacement
The 2024 Subaru Crosstrek could get a new engine upgrade. See why Subaru could drop the 2.0-liter engine and replace it with something that will excite customers. The one complaint against the Subaru Crosstrek was that it was underpowered. Subaru answered and gave the Sport and Limited trim levels the larger 2.5-liter engine upgrade. But the Base Premium.
electrek.co
Schwinn’s Coston CE e-bike falls $1,000 to new low at $700 in New Green Deals
Are you ready to take a trip downtown without riding in the car? Well, Schwinn’s Coston CE electric bike is on sale for $700, which is $1,000 below its normal going rate. Marking the lowest price that we’ve tracked all-time, this e-bike can ride for as long as 35 miles before it’s time to recharge, all without a single drop of gas or oil. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
torquenews.com
Genesis Poised To Pass Tesla In Critical EV Sports Car and Convertible Concept Market
Genesis has now shown off its latest concept electric sports car design. This time a convertible. This puts Genesis way ahead of Tesla in one critical EV market segment. Today, Genesis released images of its latest concept car, the X Convertible. With this latest addition to its EV line, Genesis completes its X concept trilogy. All three concepts share the same architecture and electric powertrain. The convertible joins the X Concept and X Speedium Coupe concepts in the company’s portfolio of electric cars it doesn’t yet build.
