wxbc1043.com
Cloverport Board of Education-Special Called Meeting
11/16/2022—Cloverport Superintendent Keith Haynes told the School Board that student attendance was extremely low on Monday November 14 at a Special Called Meeting Wednesday evening. The attendance rate was 82%. As a result, the school scheduled four NTI days Tuesday, November 15 through Friday, November 18. Haynes said he hopes attendance will improve when students return to school on Monday, November 21.
3 Daviess County schools declared family friendly schools
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Three local schools were recognized in the Capitol Rotunda as certified Family Friendly Schools. Officials say the Kentucky Collaborative for Families and Schools and numerous other state and local organizations will celebrate Family Engagement in Education Week November 14 through 18 with activities planned to encourage a renewed effort in […]
WBKO
UK Student from Bowling Green dies in crash
Annual Craft Bazaar and Lasagna Luncheon being held at State Street UMC today!. Amy Decasar talks with Allie about the Bazaar that is happening today. The doors open today at 10 AM, and tickets are $9 each. Barren Co. Detention Center inmate flown to hospital after attack by another inmate.
WBKO
2022 Miss Bowling Green pageant held at Capitol Arts Center
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Right here in the ‘Vette’ city, the 15th annual Miss Bowling Green pageant took place at the Capitol Arts Theater in Fountain Square Park. For it’s 15th year in Bowling Green, young women from across the state competed to win a title, which would consist of Miss Bowling Green, Miss Mammoth Cave, and Miss Corvette City.
How has Kentucky improved school bus safety?
Kentucky tightened school bus safety laws after a deadly crash in Carroll County in 1988.
Wave 3
Nelson County family seeking help to earn adoption funds
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A Nelson County couple looks to community help for adoption help. Lauren and Daniel Brussell hope a campaign to raise awareness about adoption provides help for them, and other couples looking to adopt. The Brussells live in Nelson County. Lauren battled stage 3 colon cancer as...
wdrb.com
UofL Health holds community event to celebrate new hospital in Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People living in Bullitt County left their mark on the area's new hospital on Tuesday. Construction on U of L Health's South Hospital started last year. The $75 million expansion project will create a full-service hospital with expanded care, including 40 in-patient beds and an intensive care unit.
Kentucky, Get Ready for Pam Tillis and an Amazing Night of Christmas Music!
A few years back, I had the pleasure of seeing Pam Tillis at Gaylord Opryland in Nashville. Pam had a residency at the resort's "A Country Christmas" celebration and her dinner show was one of the highlights of it. The food was festive and delicious. Pam's show was a brilliantly-performed "Winter Wonderland."
k105.com
Edmonson Co. sheriff to retire effective Nov. 30. Loss of deputies spur move.
The Edmonson County sheriff has announced he is retiring early. The Edmonson Voice on Monday published a letter Sheriff Shane Doyle presented to Edmonson County Fiscal Court indicating his intention to retire on November 30. Doyle, who was defeated in the May primary by James Edward Vincent, was first elected...
wdrb.com
Employee dies after incident at Kentucky Toyota plant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An employee died after being crushed at the Toyota plant in Georgetown, Kentucky. It happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday. Lex18, WDRB's Lexington news partner, said the Scott County Coroner identified the employee as Diego Garcia, 39. Garcia died after a heavy object fell from a forklift.
wxbc1043.com
Patricia N. Browning Lewis
Patricia N. Browning Lewis, age 73, of Leitchfield, died, Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Grayson Nursing and Rehab. She is survived by her daughter, Felicia Tate; her mother, Delia Ann Truby; two grandsons, Drew and Henry Tate; a great-granddaughter, Rory; two sisters, Jackie York and Terry Hall; two brothers, Michael and Brian Truby, and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 1 PM, Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Watkins-Oller Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Macedonia Cemetery at Falls of Rough. Visitation will be after 10 AM, Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Macedonia Cemetery Fund.
‘Serious bus accident’ in Kentucky leaves 18 students, driver injured
A bus crash in eastern Kentucky that Gov. Andy Beshear described as “serious” has injured 18 students and their driver, the Magoffin County School District says.
KSP: Escaped inmate on the run in Madison County
UPDATE: Ricky Slone was taken into custody by Kentucky State Police. Read more about that here. RICHMOND, Ky. (WEHT) — A man wanted by the Kentucky State Police is on the lam, authorities tell us. KSP believes Madison County Jail inmate Ricky Slone disappeared Tuesday morning while on work detail. We’re told the Richmond man was last seen […]
Ethan named 2022 American Humane Hero Dog
The American Humane Hero Dog Awards recognize dogs for the impact they have on their community and the people around them.
fox56news.com
Anderson County shelter gifted 3,000 lbs. of dog food, Madison shelter in need
BEREA, Ky. (FOX 56) — In an update to a story we recently brought you regarding the burglary of dog food from a local shelter, there has been some good news. According to Anderson County Animal Care and Control, they wanted to extend a thank you to the community for caring and supporting the shelter, where a whopping 3,000 pounds of dog food has been donated.
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky Residents
This article is based on information sourced from the UK TIPS website and accredited medical sites, which are cited within the story. Borderline personality disorder statistics, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).
WKYT 27
Police use pepper spray to break up fight at Lexington high school
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Officers had to use pepper spray to break up a crowd at Tates Creek High School, Tuesday. Principal Marty Mills said, in a letter to parents, during dismissal a fight broke out in the bus loading area. While administrators worked to de-escalate the situation, another fight started, which started a crowd. Mills then said officers use pepper spray to get control of the situation.
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you also love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Wave 3
License plate mix up has Hardin Co. woman paying the bills
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Parents miss work for kids, home prices could drop, EV least reliable vehicles. More parents have been missing work for sick kids, home prices could drop, and electric vehicles are the least reliable. Here's the Morning Business Report for Nov. 16. Woman dies after being hit by...
wdrb.com
Kentucky man was 'shaking so bad' after winning $777,000 on scratch-off ticket
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hart County man said he was "shaking so bad" after winning $777,000 on a scratch-off ticket. In a release, The Kentucky Lottery said Eddie Polston of Munfordville bought a $20 Mega 7 Limited Edition ticket last week. He scratched it off after getting to work, and when he got to the last spot on the ticket, he saw the "777." That means the prize is multiplied by seven.
