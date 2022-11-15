ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelbyville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wxbc1043.com

Cloverport Board of Education-Special Called Meeting

11/16/2022—Cloverport Superintendent Keith Haynes told the School Board that student attendance was extremely low on Monday November 14 at a Special Called Meeting Wednesday evening. The attendance rate was 82%. As a result, the school scheduled four NTI days Tuesday, November 15 through Friday, November 18. Haynes said he hopes attendance will improve when students return to school on Monday, November 21.
CLOVERPORT, KY
WEHT/WTVW

3 Daviess County schools declared family friendly schools

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Three local schools were recognized in the Capitol Rotunda as certified Family Friendly Schools. Officials say the Kentucky Collaborative for Families and Schools and numerous other state and local organizations will celebrate Family Engagement in Education Week November 14 through 18 with activities planned to encourage a renewed effort in […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WBKO

UK Student from Bowling Green dies in crash

Annual Craft Bazaar and Lasagna Luncheon being held at State Street UMC today!. Amy Decasar talks with Allie about the Bazaar that is happening today. The doors open today at 10 AM, and tickets are $9 each. Barren Co. Detention Center inmate flown to hospital after attack by another inmate.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

2022 Miss Bowling Green pageant held at Capitol Arts Center

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Right here in the ‘Vette’ city, the 15th annual Miss Bowling Green pageant took place at the Capitol Arts Theater in Fountain Square Park. For it’s 15th year in Bowling Green, young women from across the state competed to win a title, which would consist of Miss Bowling Green, Miss Mammoth Cave, and Miss Corvette City.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Wave 3

Nelson County family seeking help to earn adoption funds

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A Nelson County couple looks to community help for adoption help. Lauren and Daniel Brussell hope a campaign to raise awareness about adoption provides help for them, and other couples looking to adopt. The Brussells live in Nelson County. Lauren battled stage 3 colon cancer as...
NELSON COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Employee dies after incident at Kentucky Toyota plant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An employee died after being crushed at the Toyota plant in Georgetown, Kentucky. It happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday. Lex18, WDRB's Lexington news partner, said the Scott County Coroner identified the employee as Diego Garcia, 39. Garcia died after a heavy object fell from a forklift.
GEORGETOWN, KY
wxbc1043.com

Patricia N. Browning Lewis

Patricia N. Browning Lewis, age 73, of Leitchfield, died, Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Grayson Nursing and Rehab. She is survived by her daughter, Felicia Tate; her mother, Delia Ann Truby; two grandsons, Drew and Henry Tate; a great-granddaughter, Rory; two sisters, Jackie York and Terry Hall; two brothers, Michael and Brian Truby, and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 1 PM, Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Watkins-Oller Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Macedonia Cemetery at Falls of Rough. Visitation will be after 10 AM, Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Macedonia Cemetery Fund.
LEITCHFIELD, KY
WEHT/WTVW

KSP: Escaped inmate on the run in Madison County

UPDATE: Ricky Slone was taken into custody by Kentucky State Police. Read more about that here. RICHMOND, Ky. (WEHT) — A man wanted by the Kentucky State Police is on the lam, authorities tell us. KSP believes Madison County Jail inmate Ricky Slone disappeared Tuesday morning while on work detail. We’re told the Richmond man was last seen […]
MADISON COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Anderson County shelter gifted 3,000 lbs. of dog food, Madison shelter in need

BEREA, Ky. (FOX 56) — In an update to a story we recently brought you regarding the burglary of dog food from a local shelter, there has been some good news. According to Anderson County Animal Care and Control, they wanted to extend a thank you to the community for caring and supporting the shelter, where a whopping 3,000 pounds of dog food has been donated.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Police use pepper spray to break up fight at Lexington high school

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Officers had to use pepper spray to break up a crowd at Tates Creek High School, Tuesday. Principal Marty Mills said, in a letter to parents, during dismissal a fight broke out in the bus loading area. While administrators worked to de-escalate the situation, another fight started, which started a crowd. Mills then said officers use pepper spray to get control of the situation.
LEXINGTON, KY
Wave 3

License plate mix up has Hardin Co. woman paying the bills

MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Parents miss work for kids, home prices could drop, EV least reliable vehicles. More parents have been missing work for sick kids, home prices could drop, and electric vehicles are the least reliable. Here's the Morning Business Report for Nov. 16. Woman dies after being hit by...
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky man was 'shaking so bad' after winning $777,000 on scratch-off ticket

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hart County man said he was "shaking so bad" after winning $777,000 on a scratch-off ticket. In a release, The Kentucky Lottery said Eddie Polston of Munfordville bought a $20 Mega 7 Limited Edition ticket last week. He scratched it off after getting to work, and when he got to the last spot on the ticket, he saw the "777." That means the prize is multiplied by seven.
MUNFORDVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy