Patricia N. Browning Lewis, age 73, of Leitchfield, died, Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Grayson Nursing and Rehab. She is survived by her daughter, Felicia Tate; her mother, Delia Ann Truby; two grandsons, Drew and Henry Tate; a great-granddaughter, Rory; two sisters, Jackie York and Terry Hall; two brothers, Michael and Brian Truby, and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 1 PM, Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Watkins-Oller Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Macedonia Cemetery at Falls of Rough. Visitation will be after 10 AM, Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Macedonia Cemetery Fund.

LEITCHFIELD, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO