The month of November has already seen the first northern weather system move through Southern California and it brought strong winds, high seas and a bit of rain. The result was a about a 3 degree drop in the water temperature that brought water temperatures down into the 63-to-65-degree range. The great news is that after the storm boats got back out onto the water and found bluefin tuna, yellowfin tuna and swordfish biting despite the drop in the water temperature.

2 DAYS AGO