‘Power Rangers’ star Jason David Frank dead at 49: reports
Actor and mixed martial artist Jason David Frank has died, his representatives confirmed. The "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" star was 49 years old.
Beaming Olivia Wilde Steps Out For Solo Red Carpet Appearance After Harry Styles Split
Olivia Wilde may not be Harry Styles' "Golden" girl anymore, but she absolutely shined during her first red carpet appearance following the former flames' highly publicized split. The Don't Worry Darling director appeared to be in good spirits while stepping out solo for the 2022 Governors Awards in Los Angeles Saturday, November 19, shortly after it was reported that she and the "Golden" singer, 28, went their separate ways.Wilde, 38, stunned in a white tulle Erdem gown with an embroidered black overlay as she graced the red carpet. With her hair slicked back, she flashed her piercing blue eyes and...
Sam Smith Revealed Their Worst Embarrassing Tattoo, And I Agree, Sorry Sam
"How embarrassing is that?" Sam said.
'Wakanda' extends its box-office reign in N.American theaters
Disney and Marvel's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" dominated the North American box office for a second straight weekend, taking in an estimated $67.3 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday. That take for the sequel to the hugely popular "Black Panther" -- with the fictional African kingdom of Wakanda again fighting for its survival -- was a bit below industry expectations despite a current global total of $546 million, trade publications said.
