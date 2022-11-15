Developer Larkspur Capital donated $25,000 to Friends of Santa Fe Trail to be used toward improvements laid out in the trail’s master plan. Larkspur has four residential developments underway or planned for the area around the Santa Fe Trail’s “T” intersection in Deep Ellum. The Willow, which is under construction, is directly adjacent to the trail and will have 190 units. Groundbreaking is expected to happen this summer on another project, which will bring more than 230 units. Two others are on the other side of Interstate 30. In total, about 900 units within the four developments will house around 1,500 residents, who will all have easy access to the Santa Fe Trail.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO