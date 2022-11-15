Read full article on original website
Kidnapping suspect arrested after a multi-city chase by Fort Worth policeMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Escondido Open in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
ERX-41: The miracle cure for cancer?Mark Randall HavensDallas, TX
Texas Rangers to host the MLB All-Star Game at Globe Life Field in 2024Jalyn SmootArlington, TX
New Mockingbird Station Restaurant, The FinchSteven DoyleDallas, TX
advocatemag.com
Elote place opens at old Keller’s Drive-In site on Samuell Boulevard
Laura Carrizales and Mel Arizpe opened Locura Small Bites in West Dallas in February 2020. Weeks later, Dallas shut down because of the pandemic. The restaurant, set up for to-go service, survived the hard times. But when businesses began opening up, the landlord of the restaurant property was about to raise rents, so Locura decided to move.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Flower Mound, TX
Flower Mound is an incorporated town in Denton County, Texas, and is included in Dallas metropolitan area. This town originally housed Native Americans until raids were ended and permanent residents moved into the area in 1844. In 1961, Flower Mound officially became a town and was named as such due...
advocatemag.com
Greater East Dallas Chamber of Commerce announces business award winners
The Greater East Dallas Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of the Business of the Year awards ahead of the recognition ceremony in December. Winners were announced for six categories. White Rock YMCA is the Business of the Year. This location sits on the former Trinity Lutheran Church site at...
peoplenewspapers.com
Thankful for These New Restaurants
Dallas is hashtag blessed with a blooming restaurant scene with these four new concepts bringing more flavor and fun to us all. Duro Hospitality’s latest concept opened quietly, but it won’t be quiet for long. El Carlos Elegante is the brother of Sister and The Charles, restaurants lauded and loved for exceptional quality and inspiring design. The Mexican-ish menu developed by Duro’s culinary director, J Chastain, looks divine and, according to restaurant industry insider Christina LaBarba, it’s outstanding.
advocatemag.com
Retro Advocate: Meet the Lady of the Lake and the godfather of psychedelic rock
Editor’s note: This content originally appeared in a 2020 e-newsletter. A couple cruising White Rock Lake stopped for a girl walking alone on the road. Barefoot, she was wearing a white dress and sopping wet. She asked them for a ride to an address in Oak Cliff, the earliest accounts say. When they arrived, they found the girl had disappeared but the seat still wet. “My daughter drowned two years ago,” says the man who answers the door of the house. The Lady of the Lake is Dallas’ own legendary ghost. White Rock Lake is one of the most haunted bodies of water in the world, according to Reader’s Digest. (More)
advocatemag.com
Ladylove coming to Bishop Arts: ‘the Viper Room, without the heroin’
The owners of Spinster Records will take over the former Grilled Cheese Co. space at 310 W. 7th and build a local-friendly, vinyl-record centric sound lounge, David Grover says. The Jim Lake-owned center houses Oddfellows and a future bakery/brewery that the Revelers Hall owners are planning, Grover tells us. His new place, Ladylove, is nestled in the corner suite and backs up to a an alley, for which he also has plans.
advocatemag.com
The Londoner, The Finch opening at Mockingbird Station
Two new retailers are opening at Mockingbird Station over the next few days. The Londoner, a pub filling the old Trinity Hall space, is expected to open Nov. 18, The Dallas Morning News reports. There are two other Londoner locations in North Texas. Top sellers at the pub are fish...
theeastcountygazette.com
7 Dallas-Fort Worth Bars And Restaurants That Closed In Fall 2022
Since the beginning of 2022, Dallas-Fort Worth has lost several bars and restaurants, including both long-standing businesses and potential new ventures. Several of the closures were brought on by rising operational costs and financial difficulties. The ones that have already closed this fall are listed below:. Cow Tipping Creamery. Location:...
dallasfreepress.com
Watermark wants a zoning change for its South Dallas church in the historic Pearl C. Anderson School. Neighbors want to know: Why?
Walking the hallways of Pearl C. Anderson Learning Center in South Dallas, Ken Smith, 69, says he can still remember the first time he entered the “big, beautiful new school right down the street” from his home in the historic Rose Garden neighborhood of South Dallas. More than...
advocatemag.com
Demand for nonalcoholic drinks is rising, Bishop Arts is ready for mindful drinkers
As we implied in our “zero-proof in Bishop Arts feature story a few months ago …. … and as Dallas resident Andrea Benningfield was hoping when she launched her @dallas_0_proof page on Instagram …. the drinking culture in Dallas, and everywhere, is changing, and hangovers are no longer a...
advocatemag.com
Joe’s African Restaurant coming soon to Skillman
There could be a new African restaurant coming soon to Skillman and Audelia. A certificate of occupancy was filed by Joseph Omobogie on Nov. 15 for Joe’s African Restaurant at 9215 Skillman Street. It is currently in review. The site is near Taqueria Taxco, Cafe Laziz and Aso Rock Restaurant and Lounge.
advocatemag.com
Holiday lights exhibit returns to Dallas Zoo
The Dallas Zoo Lights exhibit is ushering in the holiday season starting this weekend. The exhibit opened Thursday evening and will run most nights through Jan. 1. You can check out the calendar for special events, like members-only nights and adult-only nights, here. In past years, the exhibit has been...
advocatemag.com
Local developer gives $25,000 to friends group for Santa Fe Trail upgrades
Developer Larkspur Capital donated $25,000 to Friends of Santa Fe Trail to be used toward improvements laid out in the trail’s master plan. Larkspur has four residential developments underway or planned for the area around the Santa Fe Trail’s “T” intersection in Deep Ellum. The Willow, which is under construction, is directly adjacent to the trail and will have 190 units. Groundbreaking is expected to happen this summer on another project, which will bring more than 230 units. Two others are on the other side of Interstate 30. In total, about 900 units within the four developments will house around 1,500 residents, who will all have easy access to the Santa Fe Trail.
Spec’s Wine, Spirits & Finer Foods to offer drinks, snacks on edge of Plano, Richardson
Spec's will open a new Plano location on the corner of East Renner Road and President George Bush Turnpike near Richardson. (Photo courtesy Spec's) Spec’s Wine, Spirits & Finer Foods is adding a location on the border of Richardson and Plano at 3371 E. Renner Road, Plano. No grand opening date has been announced for the liquor store, which has three other locations in Plano and none in Richardson. Spec’s sells a variety of wines, spirits, beer and seltzers in addition to salsa, crackers, cheeses and other snacks. 214-440-5776. https://specsonline.com/location/renner-road.
Christmas at the Anatole is coming back to Dallas: Here’s what to expect this year
North Texas holiday staple Christmas at the Anatole is making a comeback this week, running from Nov. 18 - Dec. 24.
advocatemag.com
Lake House Bar and Grill owner shares his experience on tough times
Lake House Bar and Grill has been serving American cuisine and seafood to Lake Highlands and East Dallas for almost 10 years. However, like many restaurants, it took a hit during the pandemic and has seen a decrease in foot traffic. The restaurant isn’t closing, but is seeking the support of neighbors.
Denton Planned Home of LongHorn Steakhouse
Fall of 2023 could be when this restaurant begins serving steaks and much more.
The French Quarter restaurant offers fine Cajun dining in Richardson
The French Quarter restaurant opened in Richardson in October at 100 S. Central Expressway, Ste. 21. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The French Quarter restaurant opened in Richardson in October at 100 S. Central Expressway, Ste. 21. The fine-dining establishment mixes Cajun dishes and “southern hospitality” with traditionally fancy dishes, according to the company’s website. The French Quarter also serves a variety of specialty cocktails and seafood, with live music and jazz band performances every weekend. 214-613-2640. www.frenchquarterrichardson.com.
These spots have the best banana pudding in Dallas, according to Yelp
A southern staple, a dessert like no other, the humble banana pudding is something that people from young to old can enjoy at any point during the year, but there's something about consuming it during the fall season that makes it spectacular.
Dallas Observer
Six H-E-B Items Worth the Wait in Line
Friends Claudia Kist and Tommy Trogden created an H-E-B Facebook page as a way to secretly keep friends informed about the grocery chain’s expansion into North Texas before the company made the news official. “We started it back in 2020 when it was filed with the Plano zoning board...
